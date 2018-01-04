News
PREVIOUS|

Spotify has reached 70 million paying subscribers

Jan 4, 2018

7:07 PM EST

0 comments

spotify

Spotify has hit 70 million paying subscribers around the world, the streaming service announced on Twitter.

 


Back in July, Spotify had reached 60 million paying subscribers. The service has 140 million users overall.

For comparison, major competitor Apple Music had surpassed 30 million paying subscribers as of late September.

This week has been particularly big for Spotify news. On Wednesday, the company was hit with a $1.6 billion USD lawsuit from Wixen Music Publishing over allegedly using thousands of songs without license or compensation.

On the same day, it was also revealed that Spotify had quietly filed to go public in late December, indicating that it may launch its IPO in the first quarter of 2018.

Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Jan 2, 2018

3:55 PM EST

Microsoft officially retires its Groove Music streaming service

News

Jul 31, 2013

12:06 PM EST

Update: Microsoft releases Office 365 for Android smartphones to Canadians

News

Jan 3, 2018

12:25 PM EST

Spotify facing $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit over thousands of songs

News

Jan 3, 2018

3:10 PM EST

Spotify has quietly filed to go public

Comments