Microsoft and Johnson Controls unveil GLAS thermostat with built-in Cortana assistant

Microsoft and Johnson Controls have partnered to build a thermostat.
The new thermostat, dubbed GLAS, uses Microsoft’s own voice-activated assistant Cortana. The thermostat comes equipped with a translucent touchscreen. GLAS will track indoor and outdoor air quality and then adjust temperatures accordingly.
The high tech-looking translucent display allows GLAS to blend in seamlessly with any environment and room, though it’s quite expensive. The GLAS thermostat is available for pre-order in March and retails at a price of $319 USD. Though there is currently no word on Canadian pricing or availability, Canadians can leave their name and e-mail in order to get alerts.
GLAS runs on Microsoft’s Windows 10 IoT Core operating system, features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 410E processor, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. GLAS can also support temperature controls, forecast weather and other skills through the mobile app.
Those interested will be able to install GLAS in residential or commercial buildings and it’ll support most 24VAC heating and cooling systems, which include most gas, electric, oil, radiant and forced air systems.
To register for pre-order information, check out Johnson Control’s GLAS page here.
