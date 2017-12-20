Upgrade Your Mac with These 8 Apps – Now Over 90% Off

Black Friday came and went, but for the Every Day Is Black Friday Mac Bundle, it’s never too late to save a pretty penny on today’s top Mac apps. Featuring App Store heavy-hitters like Roxio Toast and PDF Expert, this collection comes jam-packed with tools to boost your Mac’s potential, and it can be all yours for a whopping 92 percent off.
Here are some highlights:
WALTR 2 for Mac
With WALTR 2, you can wireless transfer music, videos, PDFs and more to your iPhone or iPad without having to jump through iTunes’ hoops or using converters. Plus, it also boasts automatic file conversion for audio and video, and content recognition that brings along metadata. What’s more, WALTR 2 goes beyond iOS devices, supporting the entire lineup of Apple iPods, starting with the original iPod Classic, built in 2001.
Roxio Toast 16 Titanium
Fancy yourself a media guru? Roxio Toast 16 Titanium lets you easily burn media, edit videos, and capture your screen seamlessly. You can connect and record multiple devices to capture synced video, audio, and your computer screen with a single click, and Roxio Toast lets you create movies with menus, chapters, and titles using 20+ templates.
PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac
PDFs are a popular means for transmitting documents, but as you’ve likely discovered, editing them isn’t possible with default Mac software. PDF Editor 2.2 lets you do just that by allowing you to edit PDF text, images, links, and outlines quickly and easily.
Now, you can get the Every Day Is Black Friday Mac Bundle on sale for $50 CAD [$39 USD].
