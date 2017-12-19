UberPool rolls out in Markham and Vaughan

Uber has announced that its UberPool ridesharing service is now available in the cities of Markham and Vaughan.
Now, Uber users will be able to share their ride with others heading in the same direction for a reduced rate. “This initiative aims to help offer a first/last kilometre solution to commuters who are looking for affordable and convenient ways to connect to public transit.”
As well, Uber has expanded its UberPool service areas to include the following transit stations:
- Downsview Park Station
- Finch West Station
- Highway 407 Station
- Pioneer Village Station
- Sheppard West Station
- Vaughan Metropolitan Centre (VMC) Station
- York University Station
UberPool originally launched in Toronto in January 2016. In April 2017, the service rolled out to Scarborough and Brampton.
Since then, the company says there are over 200,000 people who use UberPool each month in the Greater Toronto Area.
