Masks are terrifying. That’s just a fact.

You know it. I know it. The entire entertainment industry knows it.

So, when a small company in Montréal makes digital masks that not only obscure the face but also feature a discombobulating light show, one can’t help but wonder if they’re designing it specifically for the cyber-villain of the future.

I’m not saying it’s a bad concept, I’m just saying if this doesn’t end up in the next techie thriller that hits the box office, I’ll eat my hard drive.

Outline Montréal’s Sound Reactive LED Mask (which comes in a variety of different styles) flashes to the beat when music is nearby and audible.

It uses phosphorus ink — the same material used in watches to light faces — paired with a lithium modulator, which converts the sound waves into programmed patterns and is powered by a lightweight lithium-ion battery.

Altogether, the company promises its mask weighs in at only 80 grams (about 94 grams less than the iPhone X) and, for added comfort, it features a 1mm piece of high density foam lining the inside.

The mask is currently on sale starting at $35 CAD on Kickstarter, with an estimated delivery time of May 2018.

Verdict: Sticky.

For the price, I can see how this would be appealing to a certain rave-going demographic. That demographic doesn’t include me (generally) but I’m going to have to go ahead and throw this one a sticky out of respect. I’m effectively terrified. Thanks for that, Outline Montréal.

Note: This post is part of an ongoing series in which senior reporter Rose Behar analyzes new and often bizarre gadgets, rating them sticky (good) or not (bad).