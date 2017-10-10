Twitter could soon let you bookmark tweets to read later

In an effort to stay relevant in the ever-changing, hyper-competitive social media landscape, Twitter seems to have kicked its update cycle into overdrive.
An announcement stemming from the Twitter accounts of several high-level Twitter employees, including Keith Coleman, vice president of Product, indicates a “save it for later” feature could be headed to the social media platform.
Coleman says this feature has been a “top request” and Twitter is looking for user feedback before pushing it out to a wider audience.
Hi Twitter! Many of you (especially in Japan!) have said you’d like to be able to easily + privately save Tweets for later. Right now, people bookmark Tweets by liking, DM-ing to themselves, or Retweeting. But this could be easier. https://t.co/iQ9W9mB1uV
— jesar ???? (@jesarshah) October 9, 2017
‘Save it for later’ would allow users to file a tweet away they intend to read later. Currently, it’s possible to do this by favouriting a Tweet — though most people likely don’t utilize favouriting this way anymore — or by direct messaging a tweet to their own account.
An early prototype of the functionality was even sent out by the social media platform’s product manager Jesar Shah (seen above).
Finally, it’s also possible Twitter will name the feature ‘Bookmarks.’ Just a few weeks ago Twitter made the controversial move of experimenting with a new 280 character limit for some users.
