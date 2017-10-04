How to switch Google Assistant’s voice to male

Google Assistant users in Canada (and other English speaker markets) can now get Google’s AI-powered personal helper to speak to them in a male voice, including with Google Home.
Below is a list of the steps required to make the change:
1) Launch the Google Home app, available on iOS and Android. (We were able to change our Assistant’s voice on both iOS and Android).
2) Tap the menu icon, the one that looks like hamburger, on the top left side of the main app screen.
3) Tap ‘More settings,’ located under the Google Assistant subheading.
4) Tap on ‘Preferences,’ located under the Account subheading.
5) You now have the option to select between the two available voices. The blue speaker icons allow you to preview the voices. Changing the voice of Assistant here will change its voice across all your devices.
