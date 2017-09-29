OnePlus updates OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T to OxygenOS 4.5.0

OnePlus has just released the latest incremental OxygenOS update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones.
If you’ve been looking with envy at some of the software features OnePlus added to the OxygenOS with the release of the OnePlus 5, then 4.5.0 is the update for you; included in this update are several previously OnePlus 5 exclusive software features. For instance, the update adds the OnePlus 5’s ‘Gaming Do Not Disturb’ setting, as well as the option to schedule the operating system’s night mode. OnePlus says it has also including system stability and battery improvements with 4.5.0.
OP3 and OP3T owners can manually check for the update by pulling down on the notification shade on their smartphone, tapping on the cog icon to launch the settings app, navigating to the “About phone” section of the menu and tapping on the “System updates” heading. As usual, OnePlus says it’s rolling out the update incrementally, with the 4.5.0 set to make its way to the majority of devices over the next few days.
Find the full list of changes on the OnePlus community forums.
One last thing, OnePlus notes this update removes the OnePlus Music app. OP3 and OP3T users can re-install it by sideloading the app’s APK.
Source: OnePlus
