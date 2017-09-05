While the majority mobile manufacturers are still sketching out what a foldable device might look like, according to eminent mobile tipster Evan Blass, ZTE will release a dual-screen foldable handset in October 2017 as an exclusive with U.S. carrier AT&T.
The device, reportedly titled the ZTE Axon Multy, will be a “horizontal clamshell,” says Blass’ source, folding along its vertical axis. In its compact, folded form, the 1920 x 1080 displays sit on both the rear and front of the device. Unfolded, the displays form a larger, 6.8-inch diagonal screen — about half an inch larger than the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.
Blass says the concept is akin to Kyocera’s Echo, pictured below.
The concept’s viability seems to hinge on thickness, and Blass says the device will indeed be impressively thin; even its closed form, it will be sub-10mm.
As for internals, the Multy is said to stock a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and 3,120mAh battery. Its single camera will feature a 20-megapixel sensor, and Blass hints that it can “serve multiple functions on a product of this form factor.”
The handset will reportedly debut for $650 USD.
Source: VentureBeat
Comments
Pingback: Fuga revela detalles de plegable de doble pantalla de ZTE Axón Multy – High Tech Newz()
Pingback: Leak reveals details of foldable dual-screen ZTE Axon Multy | Daily Update()