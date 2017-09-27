News
PREVIOUS

Rogers will be the official telecom service provider for Halifax’s Nova Centre

Sep 27, 2017

8:05 PM EDT

1 comments

While the property might still be under construction, Rogers has announced that it will be the telecom service provider for Halifax’s Nova Centre.

The Canadian telecom provider made the announcement in a September 27th, 2017 media release.

“Rogers has laid thousands of kilometres of network fibre in the one million-square-foot building, ensuring private, secure and dedicated network fibre for all tenants, including banks and financial services, the Halifax Convention Centre, restaurants and all future businesses that move into the building,” reads an excerpt from the carrier’s media release.

The company also has plans to open a retail space in the Nova Centre “in early 2018.”

The Nova Centre will take up two city blocks, and is expected to feature retail and commercial space, as well as restaurants and a hotel.

According to the release, the Nova Centre “is the largest green building the region.”

Related Articles

News

Sep 21, 2017

3:16 PM EDT

Rogers to debut new data management tool called ‘Stream Saver’

News

Sep 4, 2013

8:52 AM EDT

Nova brings more natural flash photography to the iPhone, now live on Kickstarter

News

Nov 12, 2009

9:54 AM EDT

Toronto Eaton Centre gets an iPhone app

News

Apr 30, 2013

6:08 PM EDT

Nova Scotia’s new cellphone policies go into place May 1st, offers consumers greater protec...

Comments