While the property might still be under construction, Rogers has announced that it will be the telecom service provider for Halifax’s Nova Centre.
The Canadian telecom provider made the announcement in a September 27th, 2017 media release.
“Rogers has laid thousands of kilometres of network fibre in the one million-square-foot building, ensuring private, secure and dedicated network fibre for all tenants, including banks and financial services, the Halifax Convention Centre, restaurants and all future businesses that move into the building,” reads an excerpt from the carrier’s media release.
The company also has plans to open a retail space in the Nova Centre “in early 2018.”
The Nova Centre will take up two city blocks, and is expected to feature retail and commercial space, as well as restaurants and a hotel.
According to the release, the Nova Centre “is the largest green building the region.”
Comments
Pingback: Rogers will be the official telecom service provider for Halifax’s Nova Centre | Daily Update()