Though the iPhone X is scheduled to start shipping on November 3rd, new reports have emerged indicating that the smartphone will be in even shorter supply than initially expected.
In fact, Christopher Caso, a chip analyst at Raymond James, predicts that the situation could be pretty dire. Following discussions with Apple supply chain sources, Caso says that the production of the iPhone X has not yet started.
“Initial feedback from our meetings suggests that final production of iPhone X has not yet begun, with production expected to commence in mid-October. That production start is about a month later when compared to expectations a month ago, and about two months later than expectations at the end of June,” wrote Caso.
This means that while the iPhone X is expected to go into production soon, manufacturing won’t hit its peak until almost the end of this year. Given that the upcoming iPhone X is set to be heavily sought after, it’s likely that some people won’t be able to get their hands on the phone until well into 2018.
The iPhone X marks Apple’s first significant redesign of its smartphone since the release of the iPhone 6. While the device’s price tag is expensive, the iPhone X is a stunningly designed smartphone that features a nearly bezel-less display and new facial recognition technology.
iPhone X pre-orders are set to go live on October 27th, with the full retail release on November 3rd. The base model for the phone is priced at $1,319 CAD and features 64GB of internal storage, while the 256GB model is priced at $1,529.
Via: Mashable
