iPhone X supply issues could be worse than initially expected, says report

Sep 21, 2017

1:21 PM EDT

Though the iPhone X is scheduled to start shipping on November 3rd, new reports have emerged indicating that the smartphone will be in even shorter supply than initially expected.

In fact, Christopher Caso, a chip analyst at Raymond James, predicts that the situation could be pretty dire. Following discussions with Apple supply chain sources, Caso says that the production of the iPhone X has not yet started.

“Initial feedback from our meetings suggests that final production of iPhone X has not yet begun, with production expected to commence in mid-October. That production start is about a month later when compared to expectations a month ago, and about two months later than expectations at the end of June,” wrote Caso.

This means that while the iPhone X is expected to go into production soon, manufacturing won’t hit its peak until almost the end of this year. Given that the upcoming iPhone X is set to be heavily sought after, it’s likely that some people won’t be able to get their hands on the phone until well into 2018.

The iPhone X marks Apple’s first significant redesign of its smartphone since the release of the iPhone 6. While the device’s price tag is expensive, the iPhone X is a stunningly designed smartphone that features a nearly bezel-less display and new facial recognition technology.

iPhone X pre-orders are set to go live on October 27th, with the full retail release on November 3rd. The base model for the phone is priced at $1,319 CAD and features 64GB of internal storage, while the 256GB model is priced at $1,529.

  • Elky64

    “Given that the upcoming iPhone X is set to be heavily sought after, it’s likely that some
    people won’t be able to get their hands on the phone until well into 2018”

    Will admit this does sound a wee bit fishy, iPhone 8/Plus available tomorrow (22nd) and an iPhone X shortage looming, and they are just figuring that out. Might as well buy the 8/Plus to tie one over right?

    • carloadunicorn

      If it’s all accurate they’re not just figuring out. The analysts are just getting the data to draw the conclusions. Recall that before the Apple event the analysts were saying that there wouldn’t be a gold iPhone X due to production issues – and there wasn’t a gold iPhone X. I thought I read somewhere that low yield on the OLED displays is a constraint too – but I can’t give a source right now so it’s not that valuable a piece of information 🙂

    • southerndinner

      The iPhone 8 demand has been pretty tepid, at least in my region. My regional manager is losing her poop because all the stores in the area have 60% fewer iPhone 8 preorders than iPhone 7 last year and we had planned for a busy month… Not happening at this rate

  • Jason

    So there’s 2 sides here:
    1) Apple is just creating fake Nintendo-esk hype
    2) Apple is actually in huge manufacturing trouble and will now rush the phone to the point it will have a some serious design flaws

    • carloadunicorn

      I’m not sure we’re limited to those two options. I’d add 3) It’s a new hardware platform, complications are not uncommon in these situations, it’ll take time to work through them but they will.

  • JD

