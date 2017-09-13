Nintendo has released an update for the Nintendo Switch Online app’s voice chat functionality.
For those who are unaware, Nintendo uses smartphones to host voice chats instead of the console itself, like PlayStation and Xbox. While this has its benefits, it also comes with some challenges.
Before the update, anyone who used the voice chat feature would get immediately disconnected if they changed from the Nintendo Switch Online app. Meaning if a user checked their text messages, received a call or even let their phone go into ‘sleep’ they would no longer be within a voice chat.
Update 1.10 fixes this issue. Now users can switch application and continue voice chat. The voice chat will continue to work even while the device is in sleep.
Power Saving mode, however, with Android devices 6.0 Marshmallow or later will switch off the voice chat. Users need to turn off the feature or deactivate the optimization for the Switch Online app within the app settings to avoid this.
