This professional training bundle will help you master Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro

The modern marketing landscape is changing, and nowadays it takes more than simply knowing your audience to generate leads and reel in revenue. Now, as consumer demand grows for visually-engaging content, knowing today’s top design tools has almost become essential for making it as a successful marketer.
While there are plenty of photo editing and design tools out there, Adobe Creative Cloud’s suite of programs reigns supreme. From Photoshop to Illustrator and Premiere Pro, having these tools at your disposal can dramatically improve your potential for reaching your audience with captivating digital content, and the Adobe CC Essentials Training Bundle can get you familiar with them for more than 90 percent off.
Featuring user-friendly training in Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro, this collection will catalyze your design education across three courses. The first course will walk through creating and enhancing photos, web designs, mobile designs, 3D artwork, videos, and more with Photoshop. Then, you’ll dive into creating designs for print, web, and video using Illustrator. Lastly, the Premiere Pro course will get you up to speed with creating professional-quality media productions.
Now, you can get the Adobe CC Essentials Training Bundle on sale for $36 CAD [$29 USD], more than 90 percent off its usual price.
