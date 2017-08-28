News
Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [August 28 – September 3]

Aug 28, 2017

12:20 PM EDT

Bell and Rogers websites

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you're in the market to switch carriers, then you'll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.

Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup's rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.

Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we'll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

7-Eleven Speakout

Ongoing

  • Free SIM + $25 Airtime Bonus with $100 Top-up voucher
  • $20 off any phone with $50 voucher purchase

Bell

New

  • Add Samsung Galaxy Note8 with Free charger & Free 128GB MicroSD Card

Ongoing

  • 1GB Bonus Data on the 2GB, 4GB and 6GB Share plans (main regions)
  • 2GB Bonus Data on the 10GB Share plans (all regions)
  • 2GB / 3GB Bonus Data on the 10GB / 3GB, 4GB and 6GB Share plans (QC)
  • Min $100 Pixel by Google with select smartphone trade-in
  • Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share plan

Chatr

Ongoing

  • $10 monthly credit for 8 months if you sign up for an auto-pay plan

Cityfone

Ongoing

  • Double your Minutes, Texts and Data + 50% off for 3 months on select plans
  • 10% off with BYO phone

Fido

Ongoing

  • Double data on Talk, Text and Data plans (main regions)
  • $5 off for 24 months on 500 MB Data, Talk and Text plan or on any Talk and Text plan (main regions)

Freedom Mobile

New:

  • Add Samsung Galaxy Note8 with Free charger & Free 128GB MicroSD Card

Ongoing

  • Up to $590 Bonus Tab with select phone on $40+ plans

Koodo Mobile

New

  • 1GB Bonus for $55 prepaid plan

Ongoing

  • Up to 3GB of bonus data on select plans
  • Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups

Bell MTS

New:

  • Add Samsung Galaxy Note8 with Free charger & Free 128GB MicroSD Card

Ongoing

  • Up to $270 off selected phones
  • $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones

PC Mobile

Ongoing

  • Bonus points with a 2-year contract
  • Moto G Play: $10 Bonus Long Distance card

Petro-Canada

Ongoing

  • $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime

Public Mobile

Ongoing

  • 3GB bonus on the 3GB and 6GB data options and 6GB bonus on the 12GB data option with 90-day plans
  • Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards

Rogers

New

    • Add Samsung Galaxy Note8 with Free charger & Free 128GB MicroSD Card

Ongoing

  • 1GB Bonus Data on the 2GB, 4GB and 6GB Share Everything plans (all regions)
  • 2GB Bonus Data on the 10GB Share Everything plan (all regions)
  • 7GB limited-time Share Everything plan (QC)
  • $200 off Google Pixel XL after trade-in credit (in-store) on any 2-year Share Everything plan
  • $10 monthly discount on additional lines with No Tab
  • $10 monthly discount on additional lines with 2-year Tab in MB, QC and SK
  • $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
  • $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)

SaskTel

New

  • Add Samsung Galaxy Note8 with Free charger & Free 128GB MicroSD Card

Ongoing

  • $20 Prepaid bonus

Telus

New

  • Add Samsung Galaxy Note8 with Free charger & Free 128GB MicroSD Card

Ongoing

  • 2GB Bonus Data on the 10GB Share plans (main regions and QC)
  • 1GB Bonus Data on the 2GB, 4GB and 6GB Share plans (main regions)
  • 2GB Bonus Data on the 4GB Share plan (QC)
  • Save $10/month (QC and SK) or $5/month (other regions) when adding a family member to a Shareable plan

Videotron

New:

  • Add Samsung Galaxy Note8 with Free charger & Free 128GB MicroSD Card

Ongoing

  • Up to 25% off plans with BYO phone

Virgin Mobile

Ongoing

  • Up to 2GB of bonus data on selected plans (main regions)

