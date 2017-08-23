Rocket League on Nintendo Switch will have exclusive Mario, Metroid content

Developer Psyonix has announced that the Nintendo Switch version of Rocket League will have exclusive Battle-Cars based on the Super Mario and Metroid franchises.
In the Switch version of the popular vehicular soccer game, players will be able to drive the red and blue “Mario NSR,” the green and blue “Luigi NSR” and the bronze-armoured Samus’ Gunship.
Psyonix says the Switch version will also have “exclusive customization items” for vehicles, with more information to come at a later date.
While the Nintendo-themed content will be included at no additional charge, it will need to be unlocked by meeting in-game requirements. A specific release date for the Switch version hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, although Psyonix says it will come out sometime in holiday 2017. Pricing has also yet to be announced.
Rocket League originally launched on PC and PlayStation 4 in July 2015 to critical and commercial success. The game later launched on Xbox One in February 2016, offering players exclusive vehicles based on Microsoft’s hit Halo and Gears of War series.
Across all versions of Rocket League, meanwhile, Psyonix has offered downloadable content based on many popular non-gaming franchises, such as the Batmobile from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the DeLorean from Back to the Future and Dominic Torretto’s Dodge Ice Charger from The Fast and the Furious.
Rocket League isn’t the first third-party game to receive exclusive content when launching on the Nintendo Switch. Earlier this year, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition added costumes from the Mario series. As well, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is set to include The Legend of Zelda-themed content and amiibo support when it launches later this year.
Source: Psyonix Via: Game Informer
Comments