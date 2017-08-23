News
PREVIOUS|

Rocket League on Nintendo Switch will have exclusive Mario, Metroid content

Aug 23, 2017

3:55 PM EDT

0 comments

Rocket League Nintendo Switch

Developer Psyonix has announced that the Nintendo Switch version of Rocket League will have exclusive Battle-Cars based on the Super Mario and Metroid franchises.

In the Switch version of the popular vehicular soccer game, players will be able to drive the red and blue “Mario NSR,” the green and blue “Luigi NSR” and the bronze-armoured Samus’ Gunship.

Mario and Luigi NSR Rocket League

Psyonix says the Switch version will also have “exclusive customization items” for vehicles, with more information to come at a later date.

While the Nintendo-themed content will be included at no additional charge, it will need to be unlocked by meeting in-game requirements. A specific release date for the Switch version hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, although Psyonix says it will come out sometime in holiday 2017. Pricing has also yet to be announced.

Rocket League Samus

Rocket League originally launched on PC and PlayStation 4 in July 2015 to critical and commercial success. The game later launched on Xbox One in February 2016, offering players exclusive vehicles based on Microsoft’s hit Halo and Gears of War series.

Across all versions of Rocket League, meanwhile, Psyonix has offered downloadable content based on many popular non-gaming franchises, such as the Batmobile from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the DeLorean from Back to the Future and Dominic Torretto’s Dodge Ice Charger from The Fast and the Furious.

Rocket League isn’t the first third-party game to receive exclusive content when launching on the Nintendo Switch. Earlier this year, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition added costumes from the Mario series. As well, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is set to include The Legend of Zelda-themed content and amiibo support when it launches later this year.

Source: Psyonix Via: Game Informer

Related Articles

News

Jun 20, 2017

9:55 AM EDT

Psyonix wants Nintendo Switch version of Rocket League to play at 60 fps, while in tablet mode

News

Aug 22, 2017

5:58 PM EDT

Arms’ next fighter is a slightly terrifying looking Candy Clown

News

Sep 7, 2016

1:20 PM EDT

Nintendo shows off its first real mobile game, Mario Run for iOS

News

Aug 22, 2017

10:46 AM EDT

Nintendo Switch is now in stock on Amazon Canada [Update: Sold out]

Comments