Google adds Q&A support to Maps on Android and search

Google Maps has been updated on Android and mobile Search to allow for Q&A support.
To ask or answer a question, pull up the desired business listing Google Maps or Search. There will now be a “Question & answers” section where users can add questions, answer existing inquiries or upvote those that are informative. Upvoted questions and answers will appear at the top of the Q&A section for greater accessibility.
Business owners can also get involved by adding frequently asked questions and answers. Google will notifiy them when questions have been asked and answered as well.
The new Q&A feature is now rolling out to Android and mobile Search users worldwide.
