Google adds Q&A support to Maps on Android and search

Aug 16, 2017

9:03 PM EDT

1 comments

Google Maps on Android

Google Maps has been updated on Android and mobile Search to allow for Q&A support.

To ask or answer a question, pull up the desired business listing Google Maps or Search. There will now be a “Question & answers” section where users can add questions, answer existing inquiries or upvote those that are informative. Upvoted questions and answers will appear at the top of the Q&A section for greater accessibility.

Google Maps Q&A GIF

Business owners can also get involved by adding frequently asked questions and answers. Google will notifiy them when questions have been asked and answered as well.

The new Q&A feature is now rolling out to Android and mobile Search users worldwide.

Source: Google Via: The Verge 

