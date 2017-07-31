Some Google Home users are experiencing issues with Philips’ Hue Lights

Some Google Home users are experiencing problems with Philips Hue smart lightbulbs, according to a variety of forum threads on the Google Home product help forums.
The problem stems from telling Home to turn on and off the lights via voice commands, which isn’t working for some users. Strangely, other commands, such as dimming the lights, work fine, though there are some reports in the forums of users experiencing issues across the board with their Hue lights.
For what it’s worth, I have two Google Home’s in my apartment, as well as multiple Philips Hue lights, and haven’t experienced any issues.
According to The Verge, Google is aware of the issue, and released the following statement about the problems:
“A small number of Google Home users have reported issues controlling some of their devices via Google Home, including Philips Hue. We have since released a partial fix, and some users have reported that this resolved their issue. We’re still investigating and hope to resolve this for everyone soon.”
The original forum posts regarding the issue were first spotted by Android Police. We’ve reached out to Philips for comment on the reported issues.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
Comments