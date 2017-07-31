News
PREVIOUS

Some Google Home users are experiencing issues with Philips’ Hue Lights

Jul 31, 2017

12:21 PM EDT

0 comments

Philips Hue

Some Google Home users are experiencing problems with Philips Hue smart lightbulbs, according to a variety of forum threads on the Google Home product help forums.

The problem stems from telling Home to turn on and off the lights via voice commands, which isn’t working for some users. Strangely, other commands, such as dimming the lights, work fine, though there are some reports in the forums of users experiencing issues across the board with their Hue lights.

For what it’s worth, I have two Google Home’s in my apartment, as well as multiple Philips Hue lights, and haven’t experienced any issues.

According to The Verge, Google is aware of the issue, and released the following statement about the problems:

“A small number of Google Home users have reported issues controlling some of their devices via Google Home, including Philips Hue. We have since released a partial fix, and some users have reported that this resolved their issue. We’re still investigating and hope to resolve this for everyone soon.”

The original forum posts regarding the issue were first spotted by Android Police. We’ve reached out to Philips for comment on the reported issues.

Source: Google Via: Android Police 

Related Articles

News

Jul 13, 2017

10:22 AM EDT

Google Home can now stream music uploaded to Google Play Music

News

Aug 29, 2016

9:07 AM EDT

Philips’ new motion sensor automatically turns on Hue lights [Update]

News

Mar 14, 2016

3:19 PM EDT

Philips reveals new Hue White Ambiance bulbs designed to help you sleep better

News

Jul 21, 2017

4:51 PM EDT

Watch this AI rap battle between Google Assistant, Bixby, Siri and Alexa

Comments