Here are all the current Canadian wireless rate plan changes this week [July 31 – August 6]

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven
Ongoing
• Free SIM with $100 Top-up + $25 Top Up Bonus
• $20 off any phone with $50 voucher purchase
Bell
Ongoing
• Min $100 off when Trade-In – Selected phones
• All Regions: Up to $300 with phone trade-in for selected phones
Chatr
Ongoing
• $10 monthly credit for 8 months if you sign up for auto-pay
Cityfone
Ongoing
• 1GB of extra data for selected plans.
• Double your Minutes, Texts and Data + 50% for 6 months
• 10% off BYO
Eastlink
Ongoing
• 2GB data promo on select plans
• Save $10/month for the first 12 months with the activation or upgrade to a LG G6 on a Data Plus Plan.
• $40/mo for 500 Nationwide Anytime Minutes and 500MB Nationwide Data
• $50/mo for 500 Nationwide Anytime Minutes and 1GB Nationwide Data
Fido
New
• $60 in credit with BYO unlocked phone and activation on BYO plans (main regions)
• Double data on Talk, Text and Data plans (main regions)
Ongoing
• $5 off for 24 months on 500 MB Bring Your Own Phone or Plus10 Data, Talk and Text plans (main regions)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
• $49 / $59 plans: $5 off per month for 12 months
• Up to $160 Bonus Tab with selected phone with $40+ plans
• 2GB bonus data with $49 & $59 plans
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
• $10 monthly credit when BYOP for 6 months
• Up to 2GB of bonus data on selected plans
• Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
• Up to $270 off selected phones
• $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones
PC Mobile
New
• New plans: Data Flex – 500 mins & Data Flex – Unlimited mins
• Increase device option prices: $6 for Regular & $14 for Super – ($21 for Super plus)
Ongoing
• $10 monthly credit when BYOP for 6 months with Data Flex (500 mins & Unlimited mins)
• Bonus points with a 2-year contract
• $6 off plans with BYO phone
• LG X Power & Moto G Play: $10 Bonus Long Distance card
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
• $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime
Public Mobile
Ongoing
• 90-day plans: 3GB bonus for 3GB/6GB (3G) data options and 6GB bonus with 12GB (3G) data option.
• Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
• 2GB Bonus Data on the 10GB Share Everything plan (all regions)
• Increased all Premium Tab Share Everything plans by $5/mo. except 10GB plan (main regions)
• SmartTab and No Tab are now $15 cheaper than Premium Tab (previously $10), but only on 2/4/6GB plans – 10GB+ plans now have same pricing with No/Smart/Premium Tabs
• Additional Premium Tab lines are now $5/mo. more expensive (main regions)
• $200 off iPhone 6s and more recent models after trade-in credit (in-store) on any 2-year Share Everything plan
• $100 Google Play credit with the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus on any 2-year plan
Ongoing
• $100 off Google Pixel XL 32GB after trade-in credit (in-store) on 2-year Premium Share Everything plan
• $10 monthly discount on additional lines with No Tab
• $10 monthly discount on additional lines with Premium+, Premium or Smart Tab in MB, QC and SK
• $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
• $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)
SaskTel
Ongoing
• $20 Prepaid bonus
• $10 off plans with BYO phone
Telus
New
• Remove bonus data in Main regions & Quebec
• Main regions:
• Remove 500 MB / 1GB data option
• Add 15GB / 80GB data option
Ongoing
• $10/month when adding a family member
• $40 in activation credits with Prepaid
Videotron
Ongoing
• Up to 25% off plans with BYO phone
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
• $5 off selected plans (All regions)
• Main Region: 2GB of bonus data on selected plans.
• $30 Credit for online phone activations on a monthly plan with Prepaid
