News
PREVIOUS|

ecobee 3 and 3rd-generation Nest now on sale on Amazon Canada

Jul 28, 2017

11:32 AM EDT

3 comments

ecobee3

Now just might be the right time to score yourself a smart thermostat for your home. Thermostats from the two most popular brands, Nest and ecobee, are now on sale through Amazon Canada.

These are smart devices that give you the ability to control the temperature in your home from your Android or iOS device. They also provide data that can potentially save you energy and money every month.

The 3rd Generation Nest Learning Thermostat is now $289, which is a savings of $40 or 12 percent. Meanwhile, Amazon has reduced the ecobee HomeKit enabled thermostat by $29 to $269.98.

This seems like its a one day sale, so if you’re interested, head on over to Amazon Canada.

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

News

Oct 17, 2016

9:39 AM EDT

Toronto-based Ecobee launches new ‘lite’ smart thermostat for $219

News

Apr 17, 2017

7:31 PM EDT

Ecobee4 rumoured to feature built-in microphone and Alexa integration, even in Canada

News

Aug 19, 2016

7:04 PM EDT

Ecobee raises $35 million from Amazon Alexa Fund, Thomvest and Relay Ventures

Comments