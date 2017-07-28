Now just might be the right time to score yourself a smart thermostat for your home. Thermostats from the two most popular brands, Nest and ecobee, are now on sale through Amazon Canada.
These are smart devices that give you the ability to control the temperature in your home from your Android or iOS device. They also provide data that can potentially save you energy and money every month.
The 3rd Generation Nest Learning Thermostat is now $289, which is a savings of $40 or 12 percent. Meanwhile, Amazon has reduced the ecobee HomeKit enabled thermostat by $29 to $269.98.
This seems like its a one day sale, so if you’re interested, head on over to Amazon Canada.
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments
Pingback: ecobee 3 and 3rd-generation Nest now on sale on Amazon Canada | Daily Update()
Pingback: ecobee 3 y la 3ª generación de Nido ya a la venta en Amazon Canadá – High Tech Newz()