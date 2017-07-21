News
Nintendo Switch now in stock at Amazon Canada, Splatoon 2 is available

Jul 21, 2017

6:54 AM EDT

4 comments

Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch has been in and out of stock at retailers across Canada since the gaming console debuted on March 3rd.

Today, in conjunction with the release of Splatoon 2, the Switch is now available at Amazon Canada for $399.99, exclusively to Prime Members — both the Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Edition and the Grey Joy-Con Edition.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on the console, you better act fast as inventory will likely sell out.

Splatoon 2, which we reviewed here, is priced at $79.99, is the latest major release Nintendo’s portable-home console hybrid.

Update – July 25th 9:01am: The Nintendo Switch is once again back in stock at Amazon Canada in limited inventory. Check it out here.

Switch

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments

  • Civuck

    Why not mention this is for Amazon Prime members only?

  • Omis

    Pass

  • Thanks, I missed the last time it was available!

  • TheGunzilla

    584.95 is a bit more than 399…. #&*@ you.