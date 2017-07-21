The Nintendo Switch has been in and out of stock at retailers across Canada since the gaming console debuted on March 3rd.
Today, in conjunction with the release of Splatoon 2, the Switch is now available at Amazon Canada for $399.99, exclusively to Prime Members — both the Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Edition and the Grey Joy-Con Edition.
If you’re interested in getting your hands on the console, you better act fast as inventory will likely sell out.
Splatoon 2, which we reviewed here, is priced at $79.99, is the latest major release Nintendo’s portable-home console hybrid.
Update – July 25th 9:01am: The Nintendo Switch is once again back in stock at Amazon Canada in limited inventory. Check it out here.
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments