Virgin Mobile increases most plan prices in Quebec

Following a period of price competition in Quebec, sparked by Videotron, Virgin Mobile has revamped its plans and upped the price on many of its offerings — including bumping its 6GB BYOD promo from $49 to a regular price of $70 CAD.

As of today, July 7th, Virgin Mobile in Quebec now charges $40 for unlimited nationwide calling and 1GB on a BYOD contract, $47 for a Silver subsidy plan and $55 for a Gold subsidy plan. Previously, it offered a 1GB BYOD plan for $35, $42 on a Silver plan and $50 on a Gold plan.

At 2GB, the pricing is $50 per month on a BYOD plan and $70 on Gold, in comparison to $45 BYOD and $55 Gold offerings previously.

At the 6GB level — the highest tier the carrier now offers in Quebec — the plans span from $70 BYOD to $90 on a Platinum contract.

Previously, the carrier offered an 8GB plan that came in well under both aforementioned 6GB offers at $56 per month on a BYOD plan, or $100 on a Platinum. Meanwhile, the 6GB plan ranged from a hyper-affordable $49 on a BYOD to $69 on Platinum.

For its part, Fido has retained pricing in Quebec that’s closer to Virgin’s former offers, including the $49 6GB BYOD offer. Koodo‘s $49 5GB plus 1GB promo on a BYOD, Tab Small and Tab Medium plan expired July 4th, but it retains a limited-time 6GB Tab Large plan for $51.

At the same time as the sub-brands begin to transition back to regular prices in Quebec, Videotron continues to offer the double data promo that spurred the lowered prices in the first place.

  • Leo Perry

    That last sentence is precisely why Quebec phone plans will continue to cost less than those in Ontario.

    Sure, Virgin et al. can raise their prices as they see fit, but if there is a viable 4th competitor in business, there will always be a downward pressure on prices. People aren’t dumb. If Videotron offers 6 GB for $49 while the Big Three are busy raising their prices to $70, the turnover to Videotron will force the latter to revise their pricing to match, or beat Videotron’s own. That’s the only way they’ll be able to attract new business in a competitive landscape!

