Virgin Mobile increases most plan prices in Quebec

Following a period of price competition in Quebec, sparked by Videotron, Virgin Mobile has revamped its plans and upped the price on many of its offerings — including bumping its 6GB BYOD promo from $49 to a regular price of $70 CAD.
As of today, July 7th, Virgin Mobile in Quebec now charges $40 for unlimited nationwide calling and 1GB on a BYOD contract, $47 for a Silver subsidy plan and $55 for a Gold subsidy plan. Previously, it offered a 1GB BYOD plan for $35, $42 on a Silver plan and $50 on a Gold plan.
At 2GB, the pricing is $50 per month on a BYOD plan and $70 on Gold, in comparison to $45 BYOD and $55 Gold offerings previously.
At the 6GB level — the highest tier the carrier now offers in Quebec — the plans span from $70 BYOD to $90 on a Platinum contract.
Previously, the carrier offered an 8GB plan that came in well under both aforementioned 6GB offers at $56 per month on a BYOD plan, or $100 on a Platinum. Meanwhile, the 6GB plan ranged from a hyper-affordable $49 on a BYOD to $69 on Platinum.
For its part, Fido has retained pricing in Quebec that’s closer to Virgin’s former offers, including the $49 6GB BYOD offer. Koodo‘s $49 5GB plus 1GB promo on a BYOD, Tab Small and Tab Medium plan expired July 4th, but it retains a limited-time 6GB Tab Large plan for $51.
At the same time as the sub-brands begin to transition back to regular prices in Quebec, Videotron continues to offer the double data promo that spurred the lowered prices in the first place.
Comments
Pingback: Wedding Planners in Hyderabad()