OnePlus’ dual camera OnePlus 5 starts at $649 in Canada

Jun 20, 2017

12:45 PM EDT

54 comments

OnePlus 5 rear

One of the smartphone industry’s worst kept secrets is finally official.

OnePlus has detailed its latest high-end smartphone, the OnePlus 5. The OP5 sees the company attempting to build a smartphone that features a main camera that is just as good as the best its competitors offer.

Starting with the basics, however, the OnePlus is a 5.5-inch device with 1920 x 1080 pixel display that supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It includes Qualcomm’s latest 10nm chip, the Snapdragon 835.

oneplus 5

 

Depending on the model, the OnePlus features either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage — the company’s latest phone once again trades in a microSD slot for dual-SIM functionality, so there’s no way to expand the amount of storage available on device without the use of a cloud service like Google Drive or Dropbox.

At 7.25mm thick, the OnePlus 5 is the company’s thinnest flagship to date. The OnePlus 5 also features a slightly smaller battery than its predecessor — 3,300mAh compared to 3,400mAh. Despite the smaller capacity battery, OnePlus says battery life is improved by 20 percent compared to the OnePlus 3T. The company also adds that its proprietary Dash Charge fast charging solution is able to give the OnePlus 5 up to one day of battery life in 30 minutes.

OnePlus 5 rear

Of course, internal specs tell only part of the OnePlus 5’s story. In the lead up to the launch of this device, OnePlus played up the OP5’s dual rear-facing camera system, and, on paper at least, it sounds like an impressive package. According to OnePlus, the OP5 features the highest resolution dual camera system currently on the market.

It pairs together one 16-megapixel Sony IMX 398 sensor with f/1.7 aperture lens and another 20-megapixel Sony IMX 350 sensor with a f/2.6 telephoto lens. On the front of the phone is a 16-megapixel IMX371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens. The OnePlus 5 is no slouch at video either. It can capture 4K video at 30fps and slow motion 120fps video at 720p.

One missing feature is optical image stabilization, which could lead to less than ideal low-light performance.

Supporting the OnePlus 5’s impressive new camera hardware are a number of enhanced software capture features. Like with the iPhone 7 Plus, the OnePlus 5 includes a dedicated ‘portrait mode.’

Portrait mode sees the OnePlus 5’s two sensors working together to create separation between the subject and background. OnePlus says its software will ensure that a subject’s face is properly exposed and in focus while the background is blurred out.

Another new camera feature is ‘smart capture’, which uses the OP5’s telephoto lens to provide a combination of optical and digital zoom.

Using the two sensors, OnePlus says it has also been able to improve auto-focus performance by 40 percent.

OnePlus has also reworked its camera app to include a new pro mode that allows users to adjust image capture variables like ISO, white balance, shutter speed, focus and exposure compensation. This mode also includes an on-screen histogram, and it can output images in RAW format, allowing users to post-process their snaps with an image editing app like Snapseed or Lightroom.

Elsewhere on the software front, the OnePlus 5 ships with the latest version of the company’s OxygenOS skin. Built on Android 7.1.1, the skin includes a new a Kindle-like reading mode that uses the phone’s ambient light sensor and gray-scale mapping to create a more comfortable reading experience. OnePlus has also added a new gaming do not disturb mode that mutes any notifications and prevents errant hardware button presses from taking the user out a game. Lastly, the company is debuting an app priority mode that loads that speeds up how quickly the user’s most used apps load.

OnePlus 5 rear

The OnePlus 5 supports all major Canadian carrier bands, including Band 66, which means it’s compatible with Freedom Mobile’s AWS-3 LTE network. In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 5 also supports Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. Anyone that buys the OnePlus 5 won’t need to buy a new pair headphone either, as the phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, in addition to a USB-C port for data transfer and charging.

Canadian consumers can purchase the OnePlus 5 starting today through the OnePlus online store using the code “Clearer Photos”. The smartphone is available in two different configurations. At $649, there’s the ‘Slate Gray’ variant, which comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For $70 more, consumers can get the ‘Midnight Black’ variant, which instead features 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On June 27th, OnePlus will open OnePlus 5 orders to all consumers.

Comments

  • Roger

    So no wireless charging, IP68, and OIS?

    • Russ

      I guess not, but it’s CDN$649. That’s a trade-off that a lot of people will be very happy to make.

    • fred

      agreed, it compares to $1000+ phones

    • Arman

      sadly it isTrue.

    • John Lofwire

      not thats close when all others flagship are around 1000$ if not more..

      Still 350$ lower.

    • Arman

      And Still $700 of your hard earned money.. 😉

    • John Lofwire

      Yeah but if 700$ give me mostly all i need i am not ready to pay 300$ more for features i dont need.

      And in a way I am a bad example as I work for a carrier. Beside iphone I can get all the device sold by the carrier half price so in a way s8 and s8 plus are cheaper for me than this.

      I am waiting for Rubin essential phone as I will be able to get it half price.

    • Arman

      Exactly, don’t waste your money, last years S7 edge has the same price now at around $650 and has all those features, I am thinking about getting that or just waiting longer for future phones. Oneplus will probably screw everyone that buys this phone in 6 months and release OP5S with some of those features for similar price.

    • John Lofwire

      Samsung S7 is a lag fest so if you dont games its fine but if you do gaming then i would evade S7 or S7 edge…

      Used it for a month and i had hard time reaching 30-40 fps in game ( its was more like 24 fps in the games i play.. ) my LG G5 never go under 55 fps…

      i take thats new one plus phone over the S7 any day..

    • Arman

      Interesting, I haven’t used any of the new Samsung phone s. Just talked about the overall features that you get for the price.

    • John Lofwire

      Overall features yes you are right Samsung is king of thats.

      But when taking into account performance and price not so much.

      Almost all those features you can get (beside hardware one of course) using app. I got almost all s7 edge features on my my g5 like the edge UI ect.

    • Elky64

      Lack of expandable storage, wireless charging, and OIS kills it for me. The extra ram is a low cost addition I’m sure and will rarely be fully utilized in many cases.

    • John Lofwire

      dont care for wireless charging even the fastest one is too slow.

      ip68 another thing i dont care its make it harder for the SOC to cool down and make it throttle more ( iphone 7 first iphone thats throttle thats much… surprise its waterproofed )

      OIS thats i agree thats a big fail..

  • Steven Clarke

    can’t believe this doesn’t have microsd. filling up 128gb is pretty easy these days.

    • Arman

      Oneplus phones will most likely never have MicroSD, that’s one of the corners they always cut. I preferred water proofing but that was wishful thinking too.

  • Omar

    Happy they went with a 1080p screen. With a more energy efficient chip and hopefully a better optimized software, the battery life should be great. I’ll take excellent battery over a higher-res display any day.

    A bit after the launch they had the price advertised starting at $439 on the Canadian store. I got excited but figured it was a typo. It’s still around $300 cheaper than other flagships in Canada, and with gimmicky like specs that are probably overkill to boot. This phone has the same amount of RAM as my laptop…

    • Arman

      You would think the battery life is amazing but apparently its pretty average, there are reviews on Youtube.

    • Omar

      Yeah, didn’t expect reviews out so quickly. Maybe the OnePlus 5T will have better battery.

    • Arman

      They send the units to a select number of youtubers a couple of weeks before launch and those people are only allowed to release their reviews after launch so as soon as the launch happens you see those videos out immediately.

      I find them as a great source to check before you order the phone blindly.

    • Omar

      Check out XDA, apparently OnePlus cheated with the benchmarks, and I’ve yet to see anybody else address it.

    • Arman

      Yeah i saw that, keeps getting better!

      But I don’t have any doubts about the phones performance, my 3 years old Oneplus One is doing great on a 7.1.2 custom android rom.

    • Omar

      Yeah, Lineage OS has given the OPO new life. I still think it was OnePlus’ best phone when it comes to performance vs price.

  • Arman

    The camera still sucks in low light, so disappointed, all they are trying to do these days is copying apple. Alert slider and now the same camera without OIS, SMH. I wouldn’t mind if they implemented OIS as well.

    I’ll happily not buy it, stick to my OPO and wait for Pixel 2

    • Igor Bonifacic

      We’ll have to see if it sucks in low-light. Optically image stabilization is just one tool smartphone OEMs can use to help their cameras capture great shots in less than ideal lighting. The Pixel doesn’t include OIS and it does pretty great in low-light situations. Otherwise, we’re getting to the limit of what quarter-inch sensors can do.

    • Arman

      there are plenty of reviews on Youtube on the camera released today , they all pretty much agree how poor it performs in low light. Pixel has bigger pixel size sensor, that’s why it performs well in low light.

    • John Lofwire

      Its not the sensor size but yeah its partially because of thats.

      Those software the pixel use for camera is what make it thats good not sensor alon.e

    • Techguru86

      Sadly the Galaxy A5 2017, is a better option then this.

  • Bruce Wayne

    It’s DCI-P3, not DPI-P3

  • Brad Fortin

    These Chinese companies sure have some original designs!

    • Arman

      The only original design that had was on the OPO and I am starting to doubt that too.

    • p_lindsay

      HTC is actually Taiwanese.

    • Polin Huang

      This article is actually about one plus

    • p_lindsay

      I know. I can’t believe that Brad guy ^ had the nerve to make this about Apple.

    • John Lofwire

      Thats brad guy is an apple troll like thats other guy called its me.

      Just block them and you will have a much more enjoyable time on this website.

    • Brad Fortin

      The funny thing is that I was thinking of the Oppo R11. You have a strange obsession with Apple.

    • p_lindsay

      You were thinking of the same phone that’s built by the same company and not the one by the fruit company that you’re utterly obsessed with. You’re right Bradley, that is a funny story.

    • Brad Fortin

      lol

  • jversion

    and… the 128GB model is sold out in Canadian stores. dangit.
    anyone know how quickly we can backorder this stuff? this is gonna be my first time getting a oneplus

  • Bob Loblaw

    Over $730 with HST for the base model. lmao

    • p_lindsay

      What’s a better phone for less than that?

  • Balls O’Steele

    Small battery. No wireless charging. Fail. Will wait for pixel 2.

  • Wilfred Yung

    no waterproofing either like iPhone 7….passs

    • Brad Fortin

      iPhone 7 is IP67 rated. Are you thinking of a different phone?

  • jay

    is actually a nice phone.

  • heynow00

    While there may be some drawbacks, it ended up being prices reasonably.

  • Techguru86

    1+ are nothing spectacular any-more, the prices keep going up and up and the products are not getting any better. $700 for a device that has no Phase auto detect, OIS, waterproofing, wireless charging, no QHD display or expandable storage is proving that they are not what they used to be. I can see Apple suing them for this design.

  • Tor Guy

    FKNG RIP OFF!! LOL

  • Atique Ahmed

    I was hoping the OP5 would let go of the home button and capacitive buttons at the front and instead have a larger screen.

  • Chrizko

    That’s a huge price but I think it worths.

  • Francois Nguyen

    “Never settle” eh? (looking at lower battery capacity, no OIS and higher price) Yeah right… ????

    I’ll pass.

  • Tommy Crosby

    Last time (and only time) I paid a phone outright was the iPhone 4 and guess how it cost back in 2010, $659…

  • specialk2000

    Stupid OnePlus, didn’t add band 13 for Freedom!!! Why do companies do this? It doesn’t make sense as Verizon, the largest network in the US uses band 13…

  • jay

    not sure why they took all focus on the camera? maybe a nice camera and 100$ cheaper and yeah thats a killer but as of now ill move on.

