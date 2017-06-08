OnePlus shows off OnePlus 5, confirms dual camera

OnePlus is gearing up for the release of its next “flagship killer,” the OnePlus 5 on June 20th. While many rumoured specs and images have surfaced of the upcoming smartphone, OnePlus has revealed its design and camera feature.
On Twitter, OnePlus noted the OnePlus 5 will feature “dual camera” that will give users “clearer photos.” Specific details of its specs were not listed, but early rumours indicate the device will be comparable to Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus camera setup.
In addition, OnePlus confirmed an earlier leak from this week of its design, which is again similar to the iPhone and also the Oppo R11, and be available in black. Other than these details, the OnePlus 5 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor.
Source: OnePlus
