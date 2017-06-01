Here’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5, just don’t expect to ‘5ee’ too much

For the most part, OnePlus has been a good sport about teasing the OnePlus 5.
Sure, you could accuse the company of trickling out information at a leisurely pace to get the most out of its limited marketing budget. However, even in offering up information piecemeal, OnePlus has managed to provide information that’s been meaningful.
Then you have the company’s latest teaser.
“Look into the shadows,” says the official OnePlus Twitter account in a tweet sent out earlier today. “What do you 5ee?” Accompanying the tweet is a picture of an OnePlus 3/3T.
Look into the shadows. What do you 5ee? pic.twitter.com/QPQq9feIMe
— OnePlus (@oneplus) June 1, 2017
At least that’s what the image appears to show at first glance.
As several of the company’s Twitter followers point out, there’s a OnePlus 5 in the frame as well (or it could be something else, but let’s play along for the moment). It’s hard to make out thanks to the lighting in the scene, but there’s definitely a second object underneath the OP 3T.
As far as teasers go, this one is, well, underwhelming. But, hey, at least we know the one OnePlus 5 will be smaller than the OnePlus 3T, right?
Source: OnePlus
