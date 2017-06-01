News
PREVIOUS|

Here’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5, just don’t expect to ‘5ee’ too much

Jun 1, 2017

1:28 PM EDT

6 comments

OnePlus 5 hidden by shadows

For the most part, OnePlus has been a good sport about teasing the OnePlus 5.

Sure, you could accuse the company of trickling out information at a leisurely pace to get the most out of its limited marketing budget. However, even in offering up information piecemeal, OnePlus has managed to provide information that’s been meaningful.

Then you have the company’s latest teaser.

“Look into the shadows,” says the official OnePlus Twitter account in a tweet sent out earlier today. “What do you 5ee?” Accompanying the tweet is a picture of an OnePlus 3/3T.

At least that’s what the image appears to show at first glance.

As several of the company’s Twitter followers point out, there’s a OnePlus 5 in the frame as well (or it could be something else, but let’s play along for the moment). It’s hard to make out thanks to the lighting in the scene, but there’s definitely a second object underneath the OP 3T.

As far as teasers go, this one is, well, underwhelming. But, hey, at least we know the one OnePlus 5 will be smaller than the OnePlus 3T, right?

Source: OnePlus

Related Articles

News

Sep 7, 2017

9:24 AM EDT

OnePlus starts testing Android Oreo in closed beta, open beta planned for the end of September

News

Aug 30, 2017

8:54 AM EDT

OxygenOS 4.5.10 helps improve the OnePlus 5’s photo and video capture capabilities

News

Sep 29, 2017

8:32 AM EDT

OnePlus updates OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T to OxygenOS 4.5.0

News

Aug 7, 2017

12:30 PM EDT

OnePlus launches ‘limited edition’ Soft Gold OnePlus 5 for $649 CAD

Comments

  • J. W.

    Under-whelming =)

  • Grumpel

    OnePlus should cut out the stupid BS and just drop this thing.

  • ChrisPollard77

    I have no plans at the moment to upgrade from my OnePlus 3, but I’m curious to see the final product.

  • Mad-elph

    Remember when they teased the first phone as being a large screen and a smaller body than another phone, and the end result was some trickery about angles. This one could be the same. The one below may be a single mm narrower, but by staking one on top of the other with a slight offset it would look like 3mm. We’ll see in a couple weeks.

  • Homer J. Simpson

    Ah.. OnePlus, the company always touting great awesome hardware but releases them with sh*tty software. Good ol’ OnePlus.

  • Pingback: adme()