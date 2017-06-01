Uber is deploying 40 mapping cars in Quebec to improve user experience

Ride sharing company, Uber, has announced that starting today and over the next few weeks, up to 40 ‘Uber mapping cars’ are set to be driving around Quebec to improve the platform’s customer experience.
Uber mapping cars have arrived in Quebec! We’re proud to invest in our province and help optimize routes https://t.co/rDcJ6C7MDi #polqc #MTL pic.twitter.com/qdfes22Gvs
— Uber Québec (@Uber_QC) June 1, 2017
Uber mapping cars are set to drive around the region — in this case, the entire province of Quebec — in an effort to map out the most efficient routes for customers. The cars have cameras equipped and are able to share route information with other Uber drivers in the province. Uber mapping includes finding the best drop off or pick up locations, how to quickly access them and mapping traffic patterns throughout the day in specific regions.
“The street imagery captured by our mapping cars will help us improve core elements of the Uber experience, like ideal pick-up and drop-off points and the best routes for riders and drivers in Montreal and Quebec City. That’s why I’m very proud to see Uber invest meaningfully in our city to better serve the tens of thousands of Quebecers who trust Uber get around town,” said Jean-Nicolas Guillemette, Uber Quebec general manager, in a press release.
