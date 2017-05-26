News
PREVIOUS|

BlackBerry receives nearly $940 million USD from Qualcomm in arbitration

May 26, 2017

4:44 PM EDT

35 comments

blackberry-logo

BlackBerry announced that it has been awarded a total of $940,000,000 USD ($1,263,950,517.68 CAD) due to legal fees, interest and attorney fees, from 2016 to early 2017, because of a legal arbitration over royalties.

This amount includes the $814,868,350 USD ($1,096,841,319.49 CAD ) BlackBerry won following its arbitration proceeding with the chipmaker in April. Qualcomm will have to pay the full amount to BlackBerry before or on May 31st, 2017, according to BlackBerry.

The Canadian-based company states that it overpaid the chip maker between 2010 to 2015. BlackBerry argued that Qualcomm had not set a maximum royalty limit during that time. Qualcomm, however, disputed that BlackBerry’s payments were non-refundable.

The original arbitration was held in San Diego, California and went from February 27th to March 3rd.

BlackBerry Stocks on May 26th

Despite the good news, BlackBerry’s stocks have gone down, decreasing 1.32 percent or .20 CAD.

The company’s stock is currently trading for $14.90 CAD. Qualcomm is also engaged in a legal dispute with Apple surrounding licensing fees.

Source: BlackBerry

 

Related Articles

News

Sep 11, 2017

9:02 PM EDT

Qualcomm celebrates features that have come to Android before iPhone

News

Sep 11, 2017

1:56 PM EDT

Qualcomm’s 5G new radio prototype supports up to 5Gbps download speeds

Business

Sep 28, 2017

8:17 AM EDT

BlackBerry reports strong Q2 2018 results, CEO says ‘Our position as a market leader in sec...

News

Sep 26, 2017

9:10 PM EDT

Canada-made Slayaway Camp among top three games in Google festival

Comments

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    This should allow them to stay afloat for awhile longer. Not a very good business model though. That penny stock share price is a direct reflection of that. Sad.

    • Hello Moto ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

      $15 is a penny stock?

    • Beautiful Blessings

      T’is 15,000 penny stock; what care I for decimal places – they are the spawn of The Harlot.

    • It’s Me

      It’s not a business model. Qualcomm was acting badly, BB got their money back.

    • bigshynepo

      Haters can’t even hate properly with all the positive Blackberry news recently.

    • Dimitri

      Troll is a troll. How is $15 a penny stock? Let alone Blackbery fought for what is right and got it. Just like Apple and Samsung going after Qualcomm.

  • Russ

    It blows my mind that Qualcomm’s legal argument was, “no backsies”.

    • It’s Me

      Same behaviour that started their fight with Apple. They owed them $1B in rebates but held it back because Apple testified against them.

  • Beautiful Blessings

    Ah, what a blessing…The Chenster will not go hungry this winter…Alan be praised

    • Victor Creed

      You really suck at trolling. Thanks for coming out though “Alan”

    • Beautiful Blessings

      Verily; Lord Alan Sugar, the greatest man who ever breathed…a living God, no less.
      Alan bless you, child.

  • Phone_Addiction

    That’s good news, hopeful samsung and apple win also. Qualcomm really being a tyrant

  • Qualcomm will likely end up having to pay Apple but they will likely make they wait longer than BB for the money.

    • Rimtu Kahn

      Maybe but I think Apple will end up paying interests on the royalty that they have stopped paying for the time being.

    • Likely will. The whole selling and advising manufacturers that they will cover damages is pretty petty. Might cost them on court

    • It’s Me

      If you were a supplier and were being forced to double-pay and restricted in your business options by the very licensing issues in question, you wouldn’t think it was petty. You would be looking for ways to fix it, but very few companies have the backing to take a stand against Qualcomm. You piss them off, you go out of business. Apple’s position to them was only to back them up if they chose to also take a stand.

      If Qualcomm’s behavior is found to be illegal, then no it’s not petty. It’s doing the right thing.

    • Taking a stand is fine but using their tech isn’t. Apple can use Intel and I am sure fans wouldn’t mind the slight difference if Apple mentions its “fighting the man”. Using their tech in current models while not wanting to pay is theft. It’s like the reason batman doesn’t kill criminals. Because he knows you can’t bet fire with fire.

    • It’s Me

      It’s not that easy and that’s a big part of the problem. Even if you switch to intel for one part, you may still be obligated to pay for it if you still need to use another Qualcomm part, as one example. Paying for parts and IP you aren’t using is one of the key problems leading to Qualcomm being investigated and charged around the world.

    • John Lofwire

      In fact i made some research.

      The law is clear even if the contract is now invalidated because of a court decision up to thats point all the money is still due.

      I found out you where right thats the way qualcomm work is not nice and illegal but up to the point its was declared illegal its was still legal.

      What Apple did is also illegal to push manufacturer to stop paying Qualcomm.

      Both side are partially wrong.

      Two big greedy corp.

    • It’s Me

      actually there are no absolutes as far as crooked contracts go. No, you won’t always be obligated to pay monies that are deemed to be ill-gotten gains.

    • John Lofwire

      You will have to pay money owed before the contract was deemed illegal.

      never said you always have to pay everything up to end of contract.

      Wont respond to more reply no time to waste on you sorry 😉

    • It’s Me

      That makes no sense at all.

      Try thinking before posting. It’ll help in the future. I sincerely hope you take that advice.

    • John Lofwire

      Asking manufacturer to not pay qualcomm is also illegal btw.

      Be able to use someone else tech whitout paying anything is also a problem.

      Now i dont say the royalty dont need to go down i say the contract must be fullfiled then price renegociated.

    • It’s Me

      What Apple asked is for the suppliers to withhold payments until the amount of payments due is decided by the courts or a legal agreement. An illegitimate contract is effectively void and since that’s the only benchmark to determine how much should be paid it’s up to the courts to decide how much is legitimately owed.

    • John Lofwire

      It is still illegal and they will have to pay interest fee on those unpaid royalty fee even if they are lower than original cost.

      The right way for apple would had been to follow Blackberry way pay what is due then go to court to get credited back.

    • It’s Me

      That is of course your opinion. And if the fees are deemed to have been illegal then no, they won’t have to pay it nor the interest.

      BB didn’t have a choice. Their lawsuit was over fees already paid. Hard to not pay what you’ve already paid…

    • It’s Me

      Possibly, but it will be a lot less that the $1B Qualcomm is holding back.

      That and the fact that a lot of the royalties might be invalidated governments and regulators in EU, China, US, South Korea and Taiwan complete their various anti-trust investigations and court cases against Qualcomm, all surrounding their dodgy royalty practices.

    • John Lofwire

      Apple case is not at all the same as BB case.

      BB case was won from the start.
      Apple case is another story.

  • What’s Blackberry going to do with that billion dollar windfall? Dump it into their money pit?

    • Beautiful Blessings

      Worry not, friend; The Chenster will know what is best…

  • Syaz

    As this news already bolstered BB’s stock a few weeks ago, the market didn’t react as favourably as the first time around. It would be good to note that BB’s stock has been trading significantly higher since the beginning of the year. Don’t quote me, but I believe around 40% higher than the beginning of the year.

  • John Lofwire

    As much as i like Qualcomm if a client overpay by error you refund!

    If a company dont pay because they dont agree to the contract they signed then yes sue them.

    • It’s Me

      If the contract is illegitimate then of course you should sue, but only because if your business is based on illegitimate contracts that’s the only way to stay in business.

  • Pingback: BlackBerry reports strong Q2 2018 results, CEO says ‘Our position as a market leader in security continues’ | Daily Update()

  • Pingback: BlackBerry reports strong Q2 2018 results, CEO says ‘Our position as a market leader in security continues’ – High Tech Newz()