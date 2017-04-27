Podcast search engine Audiosear.ch update makes finding shows easier

Podcast search engine Audiosear.ch launched its newly redesigned website today, letting users find shows more easily. With the site, people can search for specific topics, people, shows and more. Direct quotes can even be searched for as well.

The site also uses a 100-point ‘Buzz Score’ rating system for podcasts based on iTunes chart position and ratings. Users can filter search results by length, category, topic, date, Buzz Score and more.

Amazon’s Alexa Magic Podcast feature is one of the sites that uses Audiosear.ch.

