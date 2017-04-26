News
Watch live stand-up comedy in VR with Altspace VR

Apr 26, 2017

3:50 PM EDT

3 comments

Altspace VR demo

Comedy Living Room will be live streaming a stand-up comedy act to virtual reality headsets on Thursday. The event will be run by Altspace VR, a software company that allows users to create a digital avatar to meet other people, attend live events and play interactive games.

Comedy Living Room VR will broadcast on April 27th at 8pm ET/5pm PT, with The League star Paul Sheer as the headliner.

Five other comedians will also perform:

  • Daniel Van Kirk – funny man and Upright Citizens Brigade regular
  • Drennon Davis – named one of LA Weekly’s Top 10 Comedians to Watch
  • Jay Larson – The Late Late Show performer and co-host of Esquire Network’s “Best Bars in America”
  • Justin Martindale – regular on Laugh Factory and co-creator of Funny or Die’s series “Not Looking”
  • Paige Weldon – co-founder of online comedy magazine The Higgs Weldon

The show will take place in a digital house party scene that features pool, a lounge, BBQ and a frisbee court.

The Altspace VR app is available on PCs for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift and on the Google Play Store for the Google Daydream and Samsung Gear VR.

Image credit: Flickr – eVRydayVR

Source: Altspace VR

