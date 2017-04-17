News
Telus, Bell and Rogers Android 7.0 update now available to download for the Galaxy Note 5 [Update]

Apr 17, 2017

9:54 AM EDT

15 comments

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 smartphone with stylus

Telus has started pushing Android Nougat to Samsung Galaxy Note 5 devices on its network.

If your Note 5 hasn’t prompted you to download the update already, you can manually initiate the process by navigating to the settings menu, tapping “About Device” and then “Software Update”.

Screenshot of updated Galaxy Note 5

The latest version of Android adds a new number of new features to Google’s mobile operating system, including improved Doze functionality and a handful of new emoji.

Update: Bell has also pushed out the Android 7.0 update for the Note 5 and also the Galaxy S6 edge+.

Update – April 19th: Rogers customers who own the Note 5 can now download the Android 7.0 update by tapping About Device >> Software Update. ^IH

Thanks for the tip, Jeremy, Patrick, Daniel, Renault!

Comments

  • Jeremy

    Happy to tip off a great site! My update weighed in at 1222MB.

  • Cary Brandes

    Rogers? Rogers?

    • Clean Toronto

      you can change your CSC to Telus and get the update. It’ll wipe your phone though.

    • Cary Brandes

      Would like to..Just don’t know how.

  • canucks4life

    Any luck for Galaxy S6 yet?

    • Jonah Emery

      No, not for me at least.

    • Ogre

      Nothing here yet for me either. Boo

  • daisyboots

    Mine is downloading as I type this! Whoohoo!! ????

  • Jaroslaw Wroblewski

    Yesterday I checked on my note 5 ( telus ) and I got it
    it’s weight 1220 mb and now I can enjoy android 7.0
    very pleased at the moment

    • Daniel Pete

      Did the note 5 get the Aod display?

    • daisyboots

      It did not. Got most of the other features of the S7 though, and some new S-pen features as well!

    • Daniel Pete

      Thanks for the reply. The one feature I wanted damn kiss my note 7

    • Jaroslaw Wroblewski

      Unfortunately I didn’t get aod but I get some new S-pen features …

  • Kashur Dude

    Howz is the Note 5 running after Nougat 7.0 update for whoever has updated?

