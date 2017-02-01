News
Did OnePlus settle when it made this Easter Egg?

Feb 1, 2017

11:27 AM EDT

11 comments

OnePlus android smartphone

OnePlus 3 and 3T owners have a new parlor trick they can show to their friends.

Once either phone is updated to Android Nougat, launch the Calculator app and type in “1+” and then hit the “=” button. The resulting surprise isn’t as mind-blowing as OnePlus makes it out be in its tweet revealing the easter egg, but at least it isn’t something dystopian like 2+2=5.

Presumably, no one had discovered the easter egg, which is why the company decided to reveal it on Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Comments

  • Chuck

    Way to ruin the surprise…

    • Barry Weston

      How did they ruin it?

    • Chuck

      Well you don’t usually see companies revealing their easter eggs. Yes, I know they didn’t show exactly what happens in that tweet, but I feel the point of an easter egg is lost if its maker helps people discover it just because no one managed to do it on their own.

    • Richard Wangly

      Alternate theory: The coder needed attention & no one else cared.

  • Roger

    OMG. Mine. Blown.

  • Dan man

    ah so thats why nougat took so long. Thanks oneplus

  • Unorthodox

    I never use stock calculator, so this is a good info 🙂 My pick is RealCalc.

  • David Saputra

    “Presumably, no one had discovered the easter egg, which is why the company decided to reveal it on Twitter.”
    Not true. It’s mentioned since early January in several forum threads and even an article in ibtimes if I remember correctly.

