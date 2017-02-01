OnePlus 3 and 3T owners have a new parlor trick they can show to their friends.
Once either phone is updated to Android Nougat, launch the Calculator app and type in “1+” and then hit the “=” button. The resulting surprise isn’t as mind-blowing as OnePlus makes it out be in its tweet revealing the easter egg, but at least it isn’t something dystopian like 2+2=5.
Running Android N on your OnePlus 3 or 3T? Try entering 1 + into your calculator and share what happened in the comments. pic.twitter.com/uChQi1oVbk
— OnePlus (@oneplus) February 1, 2017
Presumably, no one had discovered the easter egg, which is why the company decided to reveal it on Twitter.
Source: Twitter
Comments
Pingback: Did OnePlus settle when it made this Easter Egg? | Daily Update()
Pingback: Did OnePlus settle when it made this Easter Egg? | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()
Pingback: DMPK Studies()