BlackBerry could be working on its first dual-SIM smartphone

Jan 27, 2017

11:24 AM EDT

30 comments

BlackBerry Dtek 70

While we wait for BlackBerry to reveal more details about Mercury, its upcoming QWERTY keyboard Android smartphone, details have leaked about an intriguing device the company may release in Indonesia and other developing markets.

The leak comes courtesy of WinFuture’s Roland Quandt.

Quandt reports that the new device, codenamed BBC100-1, will feature a Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4 GHz, 5.5-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 3,000mAh battery, 13-megapixel back-facing camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera and dual-SIM slot.

A reference to the smartphone first appeared in December on a website operated by one of Indonesia’s regulators.

If Quandt’s information is accurate, then the BBC100-1 will be the first BlackBerry phone to feature the ability to carry two SIM cards simultaneously. At this point in the company’s history,  it’s unclear how much of a milestone that is since it’s likely TCL, the Chinese company that has taken on much of the responsibility for designing, manufacturing and marketing BlackBerry devices, made the decision to build a dual-SIM phone for the Indonesian market.

What do you think of the BBC100-1? Tell us in the comment section.

Source: Twitter Via: GSMArena

Comments

  • Shogun

    Big deal. Microsoft has been doing this for years already. More hardware announcements from a company SUPPOSEDLY interested in software as their primary business demonstrates the hilarity of this outfit

    • jellmoo

      This is a leak, not an announcement.

    • Rev0lver

      He wouldn’t notice that. As soon as he reads the word Blackberry he sees red and starts angrily pounding on his keyboard. He’s easily triggered

    • Chug that haterade

      Truer words have never been spoken..

    • Shogun

      Does it matter? It demonstrates their priorities are all over the map instead of being focused on the very things they said they were interested in and that isn’t more crappy hardware

    • Rev0lver

      It does matter. It demonstrates that you don’t even read an article before banging out hatred on your keyboard.

    • Chug that haterade

      Crappy hardware or not, nobody is forcing you to buy it…

    • jellmoo

      Doesn’t it? You’re ragging on a company for a leak that may or may not be real and likely insomuch as they’re renting out the name and technologies to another company to design, manufacture and market it. What’s there to complain about here?

    • Chug that haterade

      Logic falls on deaf ears with that one…. he sees the word BlackBerry and starts foaming at the mouth

    • Shogun

      Really? I’m “ragging” on this company because they are a joke. They claim to have exited hardware when in fact they’re still playing the game through proxies. And markets like Indonesia are a dead end where no serious money can be had regardless the licensing arrangements.
      It’s the typical kind of bullshjt this company is known for

    • jellmoo

      Why wouldn’t they do this? There’s zero risk on their end. They license their name and technologies, make money, and another company assumes the risk. It’s remarkably similar to what Nokia is doing.

      Hate on BB all you want, I don’t care, but at least hate on them for something tangible and accurate.

    • Shogun

      Uh…there is a lot of risk on their end and that comes in the form of their credibility. In over 3 years since Chen took over here as CEO what has he really accomplished for investors? People today are no better off than they were all those years ago save the fact he prevented an inevitable bankruptcy which is to say they can live to die another day. Right now you have an outfit taking the kitchen sink approach to their ‘turnaround’ and licensing is really for losers as evidenced by Nokia. It’s the last gasp of a dying brand struggling to remain relevant and selling into second and third world countries brings absolutely no meaningful financial benefit to the company. That’s in evidence by their years of hyping up sales in Southeast Asia and yet they’ve continued to lose money on it.
      What the company needs to do is find something truly game changing and unique that others don’t have if they are to be successful and one thing is for sure that ‘licensing’ more ridiculous hardware sold for rock bottom prices on thin margins isn’t going to cut it.

    • jellmoo

      Literally nothing you just wrote has anything to do with the topic at hand. You just want to jump into an article and bash Blackberry. Sure. Go ahead. This is a leak not an announcement. The business model they are working with is zero risk (the notion of a risk to credibility is laughable).

      Everything else you said could just as easily be attributed to Microsoft, Sony, LG, HTC, etc… Most OEMs are failing at their mobile strategy. Badly. Feeling the persistent need to bash Blackberry on constant basis without reading the article or understanding the topic at hand isn’t helping your cause.

    • Shogun

      It has EVERYTHING to do with it. You just choose to ignore it or dismiss it because it doesn’t fit whatever narrative you want to believe.
      And we aren’t talking about MSFT, LG Sony et al…We are talking about a failed hardware OEM that still tried to pretend it matters in the market and finds solace shilling their products in second and third world countries. Quite a remarkable accomplishment from where they once were in the market.

      BTW, the share price here reflects the image investors have of this company so their credibility does get shot when they continue with these stupid hardware adventures that result in no meaningful gain whatsoever.

    • Chug that haterade

      Wow…. so clueless

    • Shogun

    • Chug that haterade

      Your valid points are lost on that one… don’t even bother. For some reason, he can’t see the fact that mobile software will always be attached to mobile hardware in some form or fashion. Not to mention that BlackBerry could create a product that cures cancer and he would have something snarky to say about it..

    • Chug that haterade

      You seem to know everything and have all the answers… yet won’t share your business credentials.

    • Chug that haterade

      1. This wasn’t an announcement.
      2. It is hilarious that you can’t see the connection between hardware and software
      3. If they are such a joke, then why do you constantly click on BlackBerry articles?

  • Keity

    BB should also not forget to put a dedicated key on their keyboard to switch in between those two SIM cards. This will further increase the screen to body ratio to please the non existent dedicated funs.

  • Shogun

    Judging by the number of ignored users I see that Mutt and Jeff must be back here with their usual nonsense. Hilarious considering one of them doesn’t have any connections to this company at all.

    • Rev0lver

      Judging by the number of indirect comments I see that Shogun is up to his usual nonsense. Hilarious considering he says he’s ignoring me.

    • Chug that haterade

      I’d be willing to bet he is constantly logging out to read our responses and sweats feverishly because he can’t respond given that he is “ignoring” us.

    • Chug that haterade

      Is there any doubt that you’d be here with your usual nonsense?

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    SD 425? It’s like they want to fail.

    • Rev0lver

      Aren’t dual sim phones typically made for developing countries and therefore typically lower end devices?

    • Shogun

      Trying to make money selling junk like they do in Southeast Asia is akin to a street urchin standing on the corner with a mangy dog expecting to earn enough to stay in the Ritz Carlton for the night.

    • Chug that haterade

      Good thing it is a free world and nobody is forcing you to buy one…

