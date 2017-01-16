News
Galaxy S8 to feature 8MP autofocusing front-facing camera, launch on April 15, says new report

Jan 16, 2017

8:46 AM EDT

The endless churn that is the Galaxy S8 rumour mill continues this week with a fresh new report from Pocketnow that indicates Samsung’s next flagship smartphone will launch in mid-April and will feature an 8-megapixel autofocus-capable front-facing camera.

Citing “conflicting” information, the website says Samsung plans to launch the S8 on Saturday, April 15.

Should Pocketnow‘s information be accurate, it means Samsung will have delayed the launch of the S8 by several weeks. In 2016, the company began selling the S7 on March 11th after it revealed the phone on February 21st at Mobile World Congress. That said, a later release date aligns with other rumours that said Samsung planned to delay the launch of the S8 to avoid a repeat of the Note 7 battery debacle.

Pocketnow goes on to note that we still see Samsung tease the S8 at Mobile World Congress, scheduled to start on February 27th this year.

Finally, the website says it’s “pretty much guaranteed” the S8 will feature a much improved front-facing camera. In this case, that means an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus. If Pocketnow’s information is accurate, then the S8 will be one of the first smartphones to feature a front-facing camera with autofocus, which should result in sharper selfies.

Source: Pocketnow

Comments

  • Omis

    How long until the front facing camera is 20MP?

    • Garrett Cooper

      There have already been a number of phones to hit that mark. Now they’re all going back to lower numbers because the MP count doesn’t mean a lot when it comes to image quality.

    • Omis

      Front facing 20MP? I know rear facing can go that high. Though I haven’t been following phones that much anymore. They’ve pretty much plateaued that it doesn’t matter what you get anymore.

  • Sean-Paul

    Take my money already

  • h2oflyer

    Trudeau’s got his deposit in for the first release.

