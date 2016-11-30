News
PREVIOUS|

Co-founder Kondik blames ex-CEO McMaster for Cyanogen Inc.’s plight in leaked post

Nov 30, 2016

6:31 PM EDT

3 comments

cyanogen

Cyanogen Inc. co-founder Steve Kondik posted an indictment of ex-CEO Kirt McMaster’s leadership in the private CyanogenMod developer community on Google+, according to a new report by Android Police‘s David Ruddock.

The post follows leaked news that Cyanogen Inc. is planning to close its Seattle office, and has laid off further employees from its Palo Alto office. In his message, Kondik places the blame for the company’s current situation squarely on McMaster, who stepped down from his post last month, handing over the position to Lior Tal. Below is an excerpt of the message, which makes mention of McMaster’s infamous comment to Forbes that Cyanogen was “putting a bullet through Google’s head.”

My co-founder [McMaster] apparently became unhappy with running the business and not owning the vision. This is when the “bullet to the head” and other misguided media nonsense started, and the bad business deals were signed. Being second in command, all I could do was try and stop it, do damage control, and hope every day that something new didn’t happen. The worst of it happened internally and it became a generally shitty place to work because of all the conflict. I think the backlash from those initial missteps convinced him that what we had needed to be destroyed.

Kondik went on to state that while Cyanogen may continue — perhaps focusing on apps — it no longer adheres to his vision for the OS.

With plenty of cash in the bank, the new guys tore the place down and will go and do whatever they are going to do. It’s probably for the best and I wish them luck, but what I was trying to do, is over. Boo hoo, right? I fucked up and got fucked over. It’s the Silicon Valley way isn’t it? First world problems in the extreme? It hurts, a lot. I lost a lot of friends, and I’m truely [sic] sorry to everyone I let down. I wish I had made different choices and trusted different people (especially one in particularly early on), but all I care about now is figuring out what to do next.

In the comments of the post, Kondik said he’d like to reorganize the non-commercialized CyanogenMod open-source movement, suggesting a non-profit structure could be the best way to organize such a community.

Related: Cyanogen OS is reportedly laying off more employees, planning to shutter Seattle office

Source: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Jan 8, 2016

9:04 AM EDT

Cyanogen OS suggests users download Microsoft OneDrive to open files

News

Jul 25, 2016

9:15 AM EDT

Cyanogen to shift to app development, could lay off 20 percent of staff

Business

Dec 27, 2016

4:01 PM EDT

Cyanogen Inc. shuts down Cyanogen OS nightly builds and services

Comments

  • hoo dat

    Diddums

  • Omar

    So much drama surrounding this company because of McMaster. It’s too bad. I for one like their OS. Kind of feel for Kondik, though I also get he’s probably throwing McMaster under the bus. But considering how he conducted himself in public, I think there’s at least some truth to his words.

    The union of CyanogenOS and OnePlus brought one of the best smartphones ever made (IMO). Too bad to think about what could have been. My OPO would probably be running Nougat if everything worked out.

    Oh well.

  • Pingback: Ex-Android startup Cyngn pivots to self-driving | Amrank Real Estate()