News
PREVIOUS|

Huawei Nova Plus now available in Canada

Oct 19, 2016

12:16 PM EDT

12 comments

For $400 you can now score a solid mid-range Android device.

The latest smartphone to arrive in Canada is the Huawei Nova Plus, which is currently available at Rogers and coming to Fido on November 1st, then Virgin Mobile on November 3rd.

The Huawei Nova Plus has a full metal build, runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixel display. The device also features a Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 16-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) that captures 4K videos and an 8 megapixel front-facing camera. Overall dimensions are 151.8mm x 75.7mm x 7.3mm with a weight of 160g.

In addition, packed inside is a 3,340 mAh battery with USB fast charging and a fingerprint sensor.

The phone starts at $0 on a two-year contract with Rogers, or $400 off-contract.

Source: Rogers

Related Articles

News

Sep 20, 2016

4:27 PM EDT

Huawei’s Nova Plus is coming to Canada with Rogers, Virgin Mobile and Fido

Reviews

Dec 14, 2016

2:31 PM EDT

Huawei Nova Plus review: A solid mid-range Android for the right price

News

Oct 5, 2017

11:16 AM EDT

Microsoft Edge preview arrives on iOS, coming soon to Android

News

Oct 5, 2017

6:22 PM EDT

Here are all the USB-C headphones that are compatible with the Pixel 2

Comments

  • MrQ

    Not bad price for the specs

    • Brett Allard

      Considering the GR5 (Honor 5x) is the same price off contract it’s not too shabby for anyone in the market looking for a mid range device.

      Hopefully they can keep up with the software updates like the Honor 5x and Honor 8.. Although since it’s carrier branded I wouldn’t hold my breath.

  • Word

    This thing is pretty impressive for the price. Build quality is great, and the screen manages to eliminate the crappy ‘plasticky’ look the Y6 and GR5 have. My only reservation so far is the amount of flack the EMUI overlay gets, but everything I’ve tried on our demo is on point.

    • Brett Allard

      I loaded the Pixel launcher on my Honor 8 for the time being until nougat arrives..apparently we will see a complete UI overhaul and the return of the app drawer.

      Hopefully Huawei does good with the software updates for the Nova plus.. It really looks like a good device.

    • stone fox

      I use Nova myself, but yeah there are a lot of launchers out there. Enjoy shouldn’t be a decision maker. Nor any other stock u.i.

  • MrQ

    Mobilesyrup can you confirm if it is the dual sim version (MLA-L13) or single sim version (MLA-L03)?

    • Brett Allard

      Why would it be dual sim when it’s carrier provided?

    • florin

      I am with fido, it is dual, it is the MLA-L13 but i do not know whether or not is unlocked. Ussualy carriers sale only locked phones. When i will get another sim aroundi will check.

    • Chris

      I got it today and it is MLA-L03

    • florin

      Ye is dual sim i am with fido and in their phone description it says how to use and how it is working with 2 sims, also has FM radio.

  • Pingback: Huawei Nova Plus now available in Canada – MobileSyrup.com | Globall News()

  • Pingback: Wedding Planners in Hyderabad()