Huawei Nova Plus now available in Canada

For $400 you can now score a solid mid-range Android device.
The latest smartphone to arrive in Canada is the Huawei Nova Plus, which is currently available at Rogers and coming to Fido on November 1st, then Virgin Mobile on November 3rd.
The Huawei Nova Plus has a full metal build, runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixel display. The device also features a Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 16-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) that captures 4K videos and an 8 megapixel front-facing camera. Overall dimensions are 151.8mm x 75.7mm x 7.3mm with a weight of 160g.
In addition, packed inside is a 3,340 mAh battery with USB fast charging and a fingerprint sensor.
The phone starts at $0 on a two-year contract with Rogers, or $400 off-contract.
Source: Rogers
