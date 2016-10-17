Building the MobileSyrup community with you, comment by comment

Resources
First off, I wanted to introduce myself to anyone that doesn’t know me. I’m Zach and I’m the social media and community manager at MobileSyrup. Most of you may have already seen me engaging with the community within the comment section of the site or on our various social media accounts. It’s been amazing to see how, as a community, we all come together to talk about Canadian technology.

With that being said, there are a few housekeeping items that need to be put into place that will help facilitate a positive environment for the community as a whole.

First, we’ve implemented a set of documented community guidelines. You can find those here. These guidelines have been crafted to help everyone in the community get the most out of the content that is produced here, as well as the community as a whole. What I mean is, as a community we have the ability to help others here solve issues, come up with ideas, or just have a conversation around a common topic. While many of you have been doing this already, we feel there could be a few outlines set forth to make it a welcoming environment for everyone.

Secondly, we hope that you’ve noticed the editorial team being active in the comment section. This is to help facilitate the conversation, as well as answer questions that have gone unanswered. The editorial team will continue to be active and engaged with the comment section so if you have a question, submit it to the relevant post and either someone from the community will answer it, or someone from our team will.

Lastly, we have increased our social presence to help you get more from MobileSyrup.com.If you’re following us on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Instagram, YouTube or Snapchat, feel free to reach out to us. You can find a list of the networks we are currently on here.

If at any point you have questions about these guidelines, or have any other ideas on how we can make MobileSyrup a bigger resource for Canadians, let us know by using the contact us page found here.

Thanks and if you’ve been on the site for a while we’re glad you’re here with us. If you’re new to MobileSyrup, we’re happy you came. Stay, engage and enjoy the content we create with you – the MobileSyrup community.

