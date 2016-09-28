Rogers is giving some Shomi subscribers six months of free Netflix

Rogers says it will give some current Shomi subscribers six months free of Netflix, according to a recent email sent out to users of Rogers’ and Shaw’s now defunct streaming platform.
“We strive to deliver the best video experience to your home every day, and as a valued Rogers IgniteTM customer, we’d like to offer you six months of a Netflix Standard Plan, on us. We will be in touch before the end of November with details on how to redeem this offer, plus, we’ll have other premium content experiences coming your way throughout 2017,” reads the email.
Shomi is set to cease operations on November 30th, 2016. Prior to the announcement of Shomi’s closure, Rogers promoted a free year of Netflix included with a variety of its own services. Despite offering a free two-year Shomi subscription with a variety of bundles, Rogers’ consolation promotion only gives users six free months of Netflix.
It’s unclear if this deal applies to all Shomi subscribers or just those on one of Rogers’ Ignite bundles. If you’ve received this free Netflix offer from Rogers, let us know in the comments section.
29/09/2016: It looks like only Rogers Ignite subscribers are receiving the six months free Netflix offer.
