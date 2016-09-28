News
Rogers is giving some Shomi subscribers six months of free Netflix

Sep 28, 2016

4:53 PM EDT

50 comments

Rogers says it will give some current Shomi subscribers six months free of Netflix, according to a recent email sent out to users of Rogers’ and Shaw’s now defunct streaming platform.

“We strive to deliver the best video experience to your home every day, and as a valued Rogers IgniteTM customer, we’d like to offer you six months of a Netflix Standard Plan, on us. We will be in touch before the end of November with details on how to redeem this offer, plus, we’ll have other premium content experiences coming your way throughout 2017,” reads the email.

netflixrogers

Shomi is set to cease operations on November 30th, 2016. Prior to the announcement of Shomi’s closure, Rogers promoted a free year of Netflix included with a variety of its own services. Despite offering a free two-year Shomi subscription with a variety of bundles, Rogers’ consolation promotion only gives users six free months of Netflix.

It’s unclear if this deal applies to all Shomi subscribers or just those on one of Rogers’ Ignite bundles. If you’ve received this free Netflix offer from Rogers, let us know in the comments section.

29/09/2016: It looks like only Rogers Ignite subscribers are receiving the six months free Netflix offer.

Related: What Shomi's closure means for the Canadian streaming market

Comments

  • fruvous

    “we’d like to offer you 6 months of a Netflix Standard Plan, on us.”

    How generous I type out sarcastically.

    • Andrew Kelly

      Why not generous? Did you use Shomi? Do you use Netflix?

    • fruvous

      You get it when you sign up for a 2 year internet plan anyways. It’s not like you’re getting anything more generous for the inconvenience of losing your preferences and settings.

  • It’s Me

    I’m on their $99 gb/VIP bundle with shomi included. Wonder if I’ll qualify.

    • mxmgodin

      Same. I get Shomi for free with my Ignite internet subscription. I haven’t received any emails (yet).

    • TM

      I get Shomi for free as well as part of my cable package and I got the email with Netflix offer this afternoon.

    • RoboBonobo

      I have an ignite internet package with shomi included and haven’t received any emails.

    • southerndinner

      I hate Rogers but I’m also super jealous you have access to a gigabit connection. Closest I can get in BC is 150 🙁

    • It’s Me

      I’m no fan of Rogers but more than happy to take advantage of an internal communications failure to get this package.

    • Nick Papasodaro

      you will I got mine, I have the same bundle

    • It’s Me

      Yup, thanks. Just received the email today.

  • Jesse

    I have the shomi included in my share everything plan.. I’m guessing I’ll get the same email..

  • Bruno Ribeiro

    “Rogers says it will give all current Shomi subscribers will receive six months free of Netflix”
    (…)
    “It’s unclear if this deal applies to all Shomi subscribers”

    What?

    • Good point. We’ve updated the headline!

    • Bruno Ribeiro

      Nice! Heads up on the very first sentence of the article.

    • Mister_Sausage

      and what happens after the six months?

  • mat9054

    No mention for free 6 months netflix subscriber with my share everything plan…

  • Leo

    Only 6 months? what the **** is that bull****! Rogers should be giving out at least a year membership considering that shomi was supposed to be free for 2 years

    • RoboBonobo

      Yeah it was included for 2 years when I signed up for my Ignite package. It doesn’t seem right that they’re shutting it down and screwing us out of what we were promised.

    • Andrew Kelly

      lol how much did you use Shomi? It’s funny how suddenly everyone who has shomi but never used it is suddenly outraged

    • RoboBonobo

      That’s a pretty big assumption, on your part. I use either CraveTV or Shomi every night, alternately. I also let my parents use my accounts, which is allowed, and they use either Crave or Shomi almost nightly.

    • rvs007

      I feel the same way. Those who got Shomi free for 2 years should get the Netflix offer for the remainder of the 2 years for free too. It’s only fair…

  • Éric

    I don’t want Netflix, I have Netflix & crave TV, Shomi, TMN Go, Ici Tout.TV and so on. I want want I don’t have such as YouTube Red, Amazon Prime or Hulu plus.

    • Stephen B Morris

      What about the $25 skinny package? Can you add TMN to that?

    • Tim

      You can add TMN to the skinny package. However, the HD receiver rental is not included in the skinny package.

      $24.99 for skinny
      $25 for TMN, HBO Canada and CraveTV
      $7 for the HD receiver (or $15 for HDPVR)

      so, $31.95 for the first 3 months. $56.95 per month after 3 months, with a $49.95 install fee on a 2 year contract. Then add tax and whatever additional fees Bell tacks on.

    • Stephen B Morris

      Jeez! Although $57 is cheaper than $85, the pricing still sucks. They certainly don’t make it easy!

    • LeTricolore

      The things you don’t have aren’t offered in Canada though, so..

  • Eluder

    I’ve got share everything and a 250MB Ignite bundle, so I better get this offer.

  • TonyC

    Seems a little light to me. Wonder if people might get a better offer if they went through the usual song & dance with one of their CSRs?

    • TonyC

      Decided to reach out to Rogers via FB Messenger and ask since they sucked me back in with their Ignite 100u promo earlier this year.

      This was their reply:
      Right now it looks like it will be 6 months of Netflix and then once that expires another premium service will be provided. We are still awaiting more details. ^Paul M

      Could the 6 months of Netflix be a band-aid until they finish their negotiations with Bell to join forces and replace it Crave TV? Humm….

  • tim

    I honestly couldn’t care less about shomii. It was included with my Rogers ignite Internet package that I was fine paying for (after all my discounts) and I never used it. So the fact that it’s gone and I’ll get 6 months of Netflix for free seems like a bonus to me
    I should point out that I did I fact get the email as well

  • Chris Johnston

    I got the 6 month offer email today, too. I have Shomi as part of a Rogers Ignite bundle. I also already have a Netflix account. My wife and I are sad to be losing Shomi (the only place left where she could watch episodes of Doctor Who) but satisfied with the 6 month offer.

  • Candido

    Just received this email from Rogers. Exactly as the one shown above.

  • GaDgEtMoN

    I wonder how Rogers is going to deal with the customer whom committed to 2 years of cable with Shomi as a bonus to lock them in ( say instead of Bell and Crave)? Should it be like wireless where your contract is no longer? If they give you Netflix which is internet based, should they give you faster speeds or unlimited internet? Just to pass off a basic version of Netflix for 6 months (which most likely a lot of their customers already have) as enough seems a little light considering they were trying to flog this product to the consumer for $9.00/month…

  • nicky

    i still did not get a email
    i have shomi free with our ignite 100 plan 🙁 no term tho

  • Andrew Kelly

    I think its hilarious that so many people are suddenly complaining that they no longer get shomi included for free, when the same people were saying yesterday that they were glad it shut down because they never used it.

    • It’s Me

      Who’s complaining about not getting it anymore? The fact is that it was never free. The cost was built into the monthly fee. They’ve unilaterally decided to claw back what is provided for the fee we pay. That’s a problem.

  • Mister_Sausage

    Why only six months? If Shomi was included, its replacement should also be included.

  • awhite2600

    I just received the same email. I have cable, Internet (not Ignite but an older high speed offering) and cell phone through Rogers. Shomi was free. I’m going to contact them to complain about not getting the Netflix offer.

  • Sia

    I have Ignite 100u on 2 year contract and I got an email from Rogers saying about shomi shutdown, but it doesn’t say anything about 6 months Netflix. What the hell?

  • simply_put7

    I contacted Rogers through their live chat, my Ignite 100 Internet that had Shomi qualifies for the Netflix “offer”, they said once they get closer to Shomi’s end date of November 30th they will send an email and provide more information.

  • Ceecee Kay

    I don’t have Ignite and didn’t get any email but have a year and a half left on my free Shomi subscription I received with my share everything upgrade. 6 months of Netflix is a ripoff.

  • Tempino

    This is a breach of contract. I signed a two year deal under the premise of free streaming service (Shomi).

  • Stephanie

    I signed up on the Rogers Ignite package that included Shomi two business days before the announcement came out. I called Rogers the very next day and they told me to wait for a letter in the mail. The letter came yesterday and has the same content as in the sample letter above, but without the offer for Netflix. I will be calling Rogers to complain.

  • Colin Bain

    I got the letter. Tried to activate the offer but could not. Tried the chat help, but apparently they were experiencing longer wait times. After over 5 minutes I signed off. try again leter maybe

  • Stittsvegas

    Just spoke with a Rogers representative and was told that from what they have been told the subscription for SHOMI was way less than they thought so thats why the cancel. So they have worked out a deal with NETFLIX at this time for the 6 months and that I should call back in the 4th month of this to see what they are going to do as the SHOMI was included in my extending with Rogers for another 2 yrs rather than migrating to BELL.

  • colchar

    It would help if thee webpage they direct you to in order to register actually worked. After putting in my info it leads not to Netflix but to a dead webpage. I called Rogers and it wasn’t even working for them. Typical Rogers, they can’t get anything right.

