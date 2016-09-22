News
City launches the first Canadian over-the-air broadcaster Apple TV video app

Sep 22, 2016

10:40 AM EDT

7 comments

City has announced that its City Video app is now available on the 4th-generation Apple TV, making it the first free Canadian over-the-air broadcaster to launch a video app on the Apple TV.

Content streamed via City’s new Apple TV app is delivered in high-definition, and, according to the broadcaster, the app’s UI is very similar to the current City video app available on Android and iOS.

The app allows viewers to watch City prime-time shows on-demand. It will also save your progress when you stop watching a video partway through, and, with the help of iCloud, the app can sync across multiple iOS devices.

It’s worth noting that City’s new app does not feature live television broadcasts and only offers on-demand content.

“We’re already available across, mobile, tablet, and desktop devices so this move to Apple TV was the natural next step. The app is beautiful, intuitive, and incredibly easy to use so that our viewers can focus on what’s really important — catching up on all of their favourite shows,” said Colette Watson, vice president of TV and broadcast operations at Rogers

City’s new 4th Generation Apple TV app is available via the iOS App Store.

Source: Rogers

Comments

  Ashley Mann

    Good morning Zach. This comment is a test to see if you have followed through with your threat against me. Enjoy your day Mr. Gilbert, until we speak again, highest regard, Ashley.

    Zach Gilbert

      Morning to yourself Ashley, no threats were made. We just like to make sure that none of our readers feel unwelcome. Which is why we moderate comments for posts that could contain content that may offend others. Enjoy your time here. Let me know if you need anything.

  • Brad Fortin

    Does it require a TV subscription?

    • Zach Gilbert

      Hey Brad, nope, It does not need a subscription we’ve been told.

    • Brad Fortin

      SlowClap.gif

  • Zach Gilbert

    Just caught by our commenting system as Spam for some reason. I’ve approved the comment. Defiantly nothing offensive. Thanks for joining the conversation.

  • Dan Purdy

    This app is absolute garbage. It will only play until the first commercial break at which point it enters into a loop and you can’t watch anymore. If you’e going to play shill and promote what they say at least have the integrity to call them out when what they produce is useless.