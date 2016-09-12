News
Samsung sold approximately 21,953 Galaxy Note 7 devices in Canada

Sep 12, 2016

3:59 PM EDT

48 comments

Note 7

Almost two weeks after a voluntary recall was issued for the Galaxy Note 7 due to the phone’s explosion-prone 3,500 mAh battery, Samsung and Health Canada have announced an official recall.

The Note 7 went on sale in Canada on August 19th and was pulled globally on September 1st. To date, Samsung sold 2.5 million units but specific country numbers were omitted, however, Health Canada has, for the first time, revealed sales numbers from any Samsung device in Canada.

Health Canada notes in its release that “approximately 21,953 of the recalled smartphones were sold in Canada.”

In addition, while many of the cases of blown up Note 7 are in the United States, now at 70, Health Canada and Samsung Canada are reporting it has received one case of the battery overheating, but no injuries.

21,953 of the 2.5 million units sold within the thirteen day period represents approximately 1 percent of global sales.

The model numbers for the recalled Note 7 are SMN930WK64 (Black), SMN930WS64 (Silver), and SMN930WB64 (Blue).

Related: Samsung officially recalls Galaxy Note 7 devices

Source: Samsung

Comments

  • It’s Me

    21,953 of the 2.5 million units sold within the thirteen day period represents 0.008% of all sales.

    Not to nitpick, but that’s actually 0.87%. You’re off by two orders of magnitude.

    • John W

      ^^^ 21953/2500000 = 0.0087812 x 100 = 0.87812% of phones were sold in Canada. 0.88% if you round it off.

    • Math is hard man.

  • Kven

    No wonder Samsung neglects us so much with those sales numbers

    • It’s Me

      In this case, Samsung not being very popular is probably best for us. Fewer things blowing up.

    • neo905

      Damn it’s Me. Slow down on the Samsung hate bruh. Is this like your 50th post in multiple threads on this topic. lol. You seem to hate it when the situation is reversed and it is Apple on the other end of it.

    • It’s Me

      You’re probably right.

      But there aren’t many other stories to discuss right now and I’m bored.

    • neo905

      Hmmm..I seem to recall in the comment section that Apple has battery issues they never owned up to and settled discreetly.

    • It’s Me

      They take identical steps that Samsung took and has always taken every time similar issues have happened in the past. Obtain the failed devices and then investigate. This is the first time for either one that the root cause was actually found to be defective batteries. Samsung said as much when this story first broke. Only called for an exchange program once their investigation showed it was their defect.

    • neo905

      I don’t have a dog in the fight for either of these corporations. All I know is Samsung didn’t handle this well at all.

    • TheTechSmith

      How could they have handled it better? When they learned of the problem they recalled the phone promptly. This is the right thing to do. So often companies will secretly settle with those having issues to avoid the cost of making a recall, endangering others. I haven’t owned a Samsung phone (unless you count an old flip phone), but I’m more likely to buy a Samsung product after this.

    • Do Do

      “But there aren’t many other stories to discuss right now and I’m bored.”

      That’s a poor excuse for not being an equal opportunity critic, you know, I know and everyone knows that not only do you not come close to being as critical with Apple, I can’t recall you *ever* being critical of Apple and that’s a shame as you’re usually very well spoken with your posts that don’t have to do with Apple or defending them.

    • It’s Me

      Oh, I used be much more critical of them. Not as much these days. I expect it’s because the complaints these days are so asinine and are usually from people have no interest in or relationship with Apple and often being quite dishonest or hyper critical at the least, so my responses are usually geared towards those and there is no shortage of them.

    • Do Do

      “But this shitshow is inexcusable.”

      The more and more this goes on the more and more I think they knew about the batteries before the phones went on sale. At any rate, I won’t be surprised if a story comes out down the road saying as much.

    • It’s Me

      I give them the benefit of the doubt. The first incidents started being reported publicly on about Aug 24. A week later (Aug 31) they quietly halted sales in Korea and a couple days later announced a worldwide halt in shipments, followed quickly by the global exchange program.

      The timing suggests to me that they were caught off guard by the issue and were then scrambling to investigate the issue and trying to decide whether they could brush it under the rug or if they had to act this time.

    • Smanny

      So you must work for Apple them, especially since a number of the components used in Apples devices, come from Samsung.

      Tell me how is Apple coming along with the class action lawsuit against . You know like the iPhone 6 touch disease hardware problem. Where Apple tried to pushed their problems under the rug.

    • It’s Me

      You mean this one?
      http://www.girardgibbs.com/samsung-waterproof-phones-lawsuit/

      Face it, neither Samsung nor Apple has ever done a recall like this nor had an issue that required it. As much you dimwits want to make this about Apple or compare it to relatively minor issues from Apple, Samsung has always acted exactly the same as Apple, at best.

      Don’t work for Apple. I work with Samsung much more than Apple.

    • Smanny

      So what about the new lawsuit against Apple for the upgrade lie’s, as well as the touch disease lawsuit? Hmm? As if you work for Samsung much more than Apple. Please enlighten everyone on how you work for Samsung more than Apple.?

    • It’s Me

      What about them? Any different than the ones against Samsung? Before the Notes started exploding there were numerous reports of permanent boot loops and defective displays. Did they recall over those issues? No, but luckily for those owners, the exploding batteries mean they get their defects fixed as a side affect. Otherwise they’d have nothing but a Note that can’t boot or has a flaky display. Guess an exploding battery fixes all.

      I’m a software development partner with Samsung. We work very closely with them. We deal with Apple as well but not nearly as closely.

      Feeling enlightened?

    • neo905

      True, even accounting for the population disparity that only works out to 219,530 units sold if it were in the US. That sucks.

    • John W

      222,248 by my math, still i think a lot of this is due to the price disparity, over $1000 for a phone is hard to swallow.

    • neo905

      Same problem iPhones 6S+ had I am sure.

    • John W

      For sure, the low dollar is hampering our ability to own nice phones!!!

    • MrQ

      How many did they actually sell in the US though?

  • danbob333

    Samsung dropped the ball here. This was an easy release: an almost exact copy of the S7 Edge and they failed it.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      You got that right

  • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

    Just print a little S sticker. That makes it safe.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Try it out and let us know how it works…

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Just say Troll is back at it again. Loser

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      The guy with nothing intelligent to ever say is calling someone else a troll

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Speaking for yourself again I see Just say Troll

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      I am speaking for myself in reference to you having nothing intelligent to say about any topic you comment on.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Keep flapping your jaw Say no Troll.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Still nothing intelligent to say?

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Read above, you might learn something.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      If it is anything that you’ve posted, I highly doubt it.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Figures, considering your reading comprehension is zero. It’s really comes as no surprise.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      So I have zero reading comprehension yet you continually avoid answering simple questions.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Read this real slowly, so you can try to comprehend. In fact try sending it to your mom so she can help you…

      Here goes, now pay attention…

      I don’t answer to you, therefore I don’t respond to your questions…

      Ok, maybe you can understand this.. F%CK OFF.

      Am I clear?

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      My mom is dead so good luck with that. And someone sounds like an Internet tough guy. You don’t answer to me so stop engaging me on this site then…

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Figures

  • mike m

    still no replacements in Canada! i think it will take about 4 weeks to get replacements

  • TechHead

    Has anyone gotten an email from Samsung regarding the exchange program? I registered for the program and they gave me a ticket number and said they would contact me within 48 hours. So far nothing.

    • League of Ninjas

      they will first send you an email, then follow you up with a phone call so you just got to wait. I’ve got an email saying it will ship as early as the 15th of September.

    • Ken Mur

      On SEP-11-16 I registered with Samsung on-line and was given a confirmation number. When I registered I had to fill-in a form with contact and product information. They had a Note 7 Exchange Method drop-down box with two choices… [1] In-Store (where originally purchased) or [2} Use Contact Information. They then had an area for an alternate Shipping Address if different from your contact information. I made the In-Store choice.
      On SEP-13-16 I received an e-mail with a Thank-You for Participating… we anticipate that we will be in touch with you by SEP-19-16.
      That evening , I received a call from the Provider that originally sold me the Note 7. They said that I could come and exchange it for a different phone. I told them that I wanted a Note 7. He said, ‘We have note 7’s… you can choose a different phone’. I then informed him that I had registered for the exchange program with Samsung and that I want a Note 7, period. He said ‘Very well, then I understand and you will be dealing with Samsung. Good-bye’. I visited the my provider’s store the very next day to ask them about receiving the Note 7 at their store and they had no info on exchanges in-store. Hmmm… I thought better and phoned Samsung to change the method of delivery for the exchange.
      On SEP-21-16 I received an e-mail fill-in a form. I decided not to complete it again. I phoned Samsung and they agreed, do not again fill-in the form. They just confirmed that they had made the change of address for the replacement Note 7’s delivery.
      On SEP-23-16 I phoned Samsung for some sign that there was indeed a replacement Note 7 in my future. They said that they would send the matter to escalation..? Would this make a difference..?
      On SEP-27-16 I phoned Samsung for some ETA… they gave me a Confirmation Consigning ID… Ok. good-bye.
      On OCT-01-16 I phoned Samsung for some ETA… They suggested that I call back in a day or two.
      I’ve had the re-called Note 7 since SEP-02-16 and only used wireless charging . I am resting patiently and look forward to the arrival of the replacement Note 7. I’m anticipating the arrival of the Samsung Gear S3 ‘s Smart Watch sometime this month.
      Since 1978 ~ Apple ~ MacBook Pro / Apple TV / Apple iPod Watch / ex. Apple 3G phone user.

  • outburst

    This will kill the Note line, or Sammy will re-brand it. This is the worst gaffe in a mobile product release in a long time. I’ve used Note phones for 5 years, am super happy with them, but even I’m re-thinking after this.

  • Alain Lafond

    “approximately 21,953”
    Yes, and it’s an estimation… Hahahaha!

