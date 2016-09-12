Samsung sold approximately 21,953 Galaxy Note 7 devices in Canada

Almost two weeks after a voluntary recall was issued for the Galaxy Note 7 due to the phone’s explosion-prone 3,500 mAh battery, Samsung and Health Canada have announced an official recall.
The Note 7 went on sale in Canada on August 19th and was pulled globally on September 1st. To date, Samsung sold 2.5 million units but specific country numbers were omitted, however, Health Canada has, for the first time, revealed sales numbers from any Samsung device in Canada.
Health Canada notes in its release that “approximately 21,953 of the recalled smartphones were sold in Canada.”
In addition, while many of the cases of blown up Note 7 are in the United States, now at 70, Health Canada and Samsung Canada are reporting it has received one case of the battery overheating, but no injuries.
21,953 of the 2.5 million units sold within the thirteen day period represents approximately 1 percent of global sales.
The model numbers for the recalled Note 7 are SMN930WK64 (Black), SMN930WS64 (Silver), and SMN930WB64 (Blue).
