News
PREVIOUS|

BlackBerry files patent infringement suit against smartphone maker Blu

Aug 19, 2016

5:08 PM EDT

176 comments

darthvaderblackberry

One week after it launched a patent lawsuit against Texas-based communications firm Avaya, BlackBerry has set it sights on Florida-Based smartphone maker Blu Products, best know for the low-cost Android and Windows Phone devices it produces. In a suit filed with the district court in southern Florida, BlackBerry alleges Blu infringes upon several of its patents relating to cellular connectivity and smartphone user interface elements.

“As a result of its infringement, BLU has earned substantial revenue selling 2G, 3G, and LTE-compliant products that use BlackBerry’s technology. BLU makes, sells, uses, offers to sell, markets, and/or imports numerous smartphones compatible with the 2G, 3G, and LTE standard throughout the United States without a license from BlackBerry,” says the 52 page document.

BlackBerry’s lawyers go on to state the company had contacted Blu about a patent licensing agreement several times, but Blu never responded to its requests.

BlackBerry CEO John Chen has said for some time now he will turn to patent litigation to boost the company’s bottom line.

“We have today about 44,000 patents. The good thing about this is that we also have one of the youngest patent portfolios in the entire industry, so monetization of our patents is an important aspect of our turnaround,” he said during the company’s 2015 Innovation Summit in Waterloo.

He later added, during the company’s recent Q1 2017 earnings call, “Many people have wanted to buy the patents … But I’m not really in a patent-selling mode, I’m in a patent licensing mode.”

Given the cadence BlackBerry is launching these lawsuits, we may see the company send its lawyers against other companies in the coming weeks.

Source: Scribd (1), (2) Via: CrackBerry

Comments

  • Victor Creed

    Get your popcorn ready…

    • Sally Mae

      I got me a tub fer ma popcorn, honey.

  • Patent trolling is back. If it worked for Apple, I hope it works for Blackberry too. Then I want a new Bold phone please.

    • Anton Bruckner

      Bullshjt. Apple was never a patent troll nor did it ever rely on the monetary rewards to bolsters its bottom line. Sure, there was the Samsung settlement awhile back but at the end of the day the company’s fundamentals stand on their own. They don’t need to resort to ambulance chasing to make a dollar unlike that joke in Waterloo.

    • Take a deep breath. Apple did a lot of suing, most companies do. Blackberry should have done a lot more a long time ago to protect their business and IP. Blackberry needs to be more aggressive and this is a great start. Hopefully next, good marketing.

    • Anton Bruckner

      You missed the point, as usual Apple didn’t use lawsuits to raise money they weren’t making elsewhere. Blackberry is doing this precisely because they can’t make a dime on anything they sell. Its hilarious that competitors are better positioned to sell a product but these guys cry whaaa whaa whaa because they suck azz

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      So the only revenue they made last quarter is off of lawsuits?

    • Anton Bruckner

      What revenue? Geesus. Revenue has been declining here for the past several years. $670 million loss alone last quarter? You proud of that? You probably are.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      So their revenue was $0?

    • Anton Bruckner

      You can’t be that dumb seriously.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      I’m not the one insinuating that they only make money off of litigation.

    • Sighmonsez

      Lol. When Apple sues, it does it to protect its intellectual property but when Blackberry sues, it’s to make money. Double standard, no? Maybe Apple should donate all the money it’s rewarded on patent suits to charities since its motive is pure. GTFOH!

    • Anton Bruckner

      You on Chen payroll by any chance? It’s transparent to anyone

    • Sighmonsez

      Just like you are a bitter former employee?

    • Anton Bruckner

      I wouldve left this company of my own volition had I ever worked there the past few years because the writing has been on the wall for too long to ignore. This isn’t about protecting patent designs. Its about a company that is soo bad at being able to sell products on their own using their ideas they need to leech off other firms who are making inroads in the market and profit for their investors
      Their is systemic rot in this company and stories like this only prove it more

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      But you claim you aren’t an investor and you didn’t blame them for protecting their IP….

    • Ski Baron

      You sure like to make any hypothetical situation to attack Blackberry. Sad life of a troll…..

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      That would presume anyone would hire him. Which isn’t likely.

    • mat

      Getting hard to distinguish the pots from the kettles around here lol

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Of course, anyone that calls you out for your childish spit lace babbling MUST be on Chen’s payroll. The question should be asked back to you… Are you on Cook’s payroll?

    • Ski Baron

      Fanboy and proud of it. You are bitter and angry and proud of it for some reason. You don’t like Blackberry, who is paying you? No normal person would hate something this much for free.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      I think we both can agree that he isn’t normal or rational.

    • Ski Baron

      Apple does the same thing when they feel it is necessary. Blackberry was once their target because Apple was threatened by them. Apple has spent billions on mindless trolls and other ways to keep Blackberry down. It was never product vs product. Apple knows how that works when they solely rely on their products.

    • Karl Schneider

      O please! Apple sued because it said it owns “rounded corners”.
      And guess what, your beloved Apple leases several patents from BB. Where do you think they got the new “pressure sensitive” display from?

    • Anton Bruckner

      lol…Force Touch was nothing that new and what Apple introduced was infinitely better than BB’s lameass attempt with the Storm back in 2008.
      Man you really are living on some other planet ain’t ya.

    • Ski Baron

      Sorry dude, Blackberry invented Haptic response. Doesn’t matter if you hate Blackberry or their phones, they still invented the thing. Force touch, LOL. Just make stuff up to fuel your hate.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Wow…. your hypocrisy is off the charts. So it is okay for Apple to sue for such frivolous things as rounded corners (which the patent was later nullified) and requested over a billion in compensation, yet it isn’t okay for BlackBerry to seek compensation (like less than 10 million) for their VALID patents.

  • Anton Bruckner

    I hope some of these companies that Crapberry is trying to sue ends up counter-suing these clowns for once.
    Any company that needs to resort to patent trolling to bolster its bottom line is a company with one foot in the grave.

    • Sighmonsez

      Angry much? So, tell me. When did Blackberry fire your sorry a$$?

    • Anton Bruckner

      Hahaha! The truth hurts here doesn’t it The company has been digging it’s own grave for years because it sucks at marketing or monetizing any of their great patents so they turn to suing to make money instead That’s pretty sad and indefensible

    • Sighmonsez

      Haha, I agree with you about Blackberry digging its own hole. See, I can accept that. On the other hand, there’s nothing wrong with suing for patents. Every company does it.

    • Anton Bruckner

      Yes and I made that point in my other reply to you. It’s inherently rotten when a company needs to rely on patent trolling to fill the gaping holes in their ugly revenue picture which has NEVER turned around since Chen took over

    • Sighmonsez

      See my post below on what BB is asking for in this suit. BB also gave ample time for Blu to come to an agreement. Is Blu better than Cisco who came to a licensing agreement with BB?

    • Anton Bruckner

      You said it yourself They aren’t pulling in substantial damages from this but it’s also indicative of a complete lack of focus on their own business Most of these patents are nearing their expiry dates as it is so it makes these lawsuits a joke

    • Sighmonsez

      So, essentially, what you’re advocating is difference rules for different companies. You know, given BB’s struggle over the last few years, it is basically a small company fighting to survive, very similar to Blu, but for some reason, you think Blue should be given a free pass while BB is in the wrong for finally deciding to monetize its patent trove. Furthermore, it’s not like BB has given up on other areas of its business while deciding to solely rely on patent related revenue. I don’t think that’s what’s happening here but I don’t think you can think otherwise. Cheers.

    • Anton Bruckner

      I don’t really care one way or the other what they do insofar as Blu or any other company is concerned when it comes to patent infringement. If I was an investor in this thing I’d be more interested in how they can maximize value here through a buyout or a product line that has the potential to make people money. As it stands today the ONLY ones cashing out here, regardless how this turns out in 2 years time, are Chen and the other insiders who are sitting on generous stock options worth tens of millions even at present prices. That’s the story here in the long run. Not a patent lawsuit for a few dollars more.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      So now you’re crying about the stock compensation that Chen was awarded by the BlackBerry Board, yet you aren’t a shareholder. Seems logical to me. I’m sure you have no problem with Apple paying Tim Cook 10 times that… or spending BILLIONS of shareholder funds on that ridiculous new corporate headquarters.

    • Anton Bruckner

      Why the hell would any Apple shareholder be upset about Cook’s pay or a new headquarters huh? The stock has been an ATM machine for shareholders ever since he took over from Jobs and yet it still pays a dividend. Something that Blackberry never paid its shareholders, even during its heyday. They were however more than willing to break the law and back-date options so they could enrich themselves and their buddies.
      You really are one obtuse individual you know that.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      I’m obtuse? Yeah okay.. considering you’re the one whining about BlackBerry suing other companies for infringing on its patents and then you turn around and say “I can’t fault them”. Are you dizzy from all the spinning and spit riddled tantrums?

    • Anton Bruckner

      I see you’ve changed gears yet again. I state very clearly that Apple has made shareholders tons of money and therefore executive compensation and new HQ isn’t the issue, but with Blackberry, where no one is making anything worthwhile, you see no problem with these guys wasting time and money seeking damages in their patent trolling ways while the business goes down the toilet.
      Oh, and of course the tens of millions that Chen and his cronies will walk away with here regardless how this turns out in the next 24 months.
      GTFOH!

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Wasting money? Because the lawyer they have on staff apparently doesn’t get paid if he just sits at his desk doing nothing? And I haven’t said Apple stock hasn’t been profitable, but they’ve also doled out 4 BILLION dollars of SHAREHOLDER money on an extravagant new HQ. If you want to talk about gross misuse, BlackBerry’s legal expenses and Chen’s salary pale in comparison.

    • Ski Baron

      You are 100% wrong. Lots of people made tons of cash from Blackberry. Lots of people have lost their shirts with Apple. Things go up and down, this is business.

    • Ski Baron

      Only people with no real argument need to call names.

    • Ski Baron

      Why do you have to insult to make a point, because you are scared you don’t have one? Only weak arguments will contain insults. You don’t even understand dividends and just use it as a WEAK example. In fact Blackberry used a share buyback program instead of dividends which may have benefited some shareholders better than dividends. Dividends take wealth out of the company and are not the only way to appease shareholders. Simply not paying dividends does not mean anything unless you look at all the factors. What law were they or are they breaking, you are sure full of accusations with no merit.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Are you dizzy from talking yourself in circles?

    • Ski Baron

      Better than people who have to say the same thing over and over because they have some strange vendetta. How many times do you have to say the same garbage over and over and insult other people. I like Blackberry and you can’t change that. Not sure you point other than being paid to do so.

    • Karl Schneider

      Interesting how you never answer the question.
      Truth hurts doesnt it

    • Anton Bruckner

      Even if it were true that I used to work for this joke operation, what would that have to do with anything? In point of fact it may just demonstrate that I know more about the outfit than you do.
      Either way I’m not an ex-employee but I do know a couple people who were.

    • Sally Mae

      Maestro, I have a Johnny Chen for you on line 2…

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Hmmmm. You weren’t an employee or an investor yet go off on spit laced incoherent babbling tirades in every BlackBerry article on this site…so either you’re a paid troll or one sad individual

    • Ski Baron

      If you had any facts and didn’t resort to name calling you might have something. But as such, you have nothing. Just the rants of a paid troll.

    • Ski Baron

      According to you but the fact is they haven’t gone out of business and won’t. You are just a boy crying wolf.

    • Ski Baron

      Only someone getting paid could afford to sit and bash Blackberry all day. Seriously someone would have to get paid to spend so much time bashing them, because it just has no point.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Wow… just when I thought you couldn’t get any dumber…

    • Ski Baron

      Anyone who spends all day on Mobile syrup trashing Blackberry is way sadder than people who actually work there and have careers. You are the worst predictor of business as you proclaim the same thing daily for years and it is never actually true. All companies sue for patents that can.

  • gommer strike

    Going after a small little company like BLU? Who honestly just sells rebranded Gionee phones?

    • Ski Baron

      So? Infrinegment is infringement.

    • gommer strike

      You need to examine things beyond just the surface of “infringement is infringement” and look at what the lawsuit is(Why BLU who is merely the rebrander, and not Gionee, the actual maker of the phones?). BLU doesn’t make phones. They just put their name on someone else’s, and sell to North America(Gionee is strictly sold only in China). So I ask you – on what and how, did Gionee infringe on any of BB’s technology patents?

      You’re aware that for these patents, they are written in the loosest possible technical language – and Blackberry stated that their intention is to use this as a profit generator. This is just one out of many lawsuits we can expect to see from BB in the coming days.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Did Chen/BlackBerry specifically state that their intent was to profit? Or is that just “filler” from the writer hoping to incite a flame war?

    • gommer strike

      Yes, Chen did state so:

      “We have today about 44,000 patents. The good thing about this is that we also have one of the youngest patent portfolios in the entire industry, so monetization of our patents is an important aspect of our turnaround,” Chen said while speaking in the company’s hometown at the Waterloo Innovation Summit.”

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      I guess I don’t see why this is such an issue. Why would anyone not want to monetize an asset, regardless of the status of the company?

  • Matt

    I guess this is the only way blackberry can makes its free revenue from. Is making ridiculous lawsuits to get free money cause they can’t make any profit for selling devices so go after other people making profits to get free money. Enough with these ridiculous lawsuits just innovate for crying out loud to make your own profits. Stop being such cry babies cause you can’t turn a profit.

    • Sighmonsez

      When Apple does it, good. When a small company like Blackberry does it, bad. Isn’t Blu about the same size as Blackberry?

    • Anton Bruckner

      Exactly Matt. Can’t explain that to the fan boys though

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Weren’t you the guy crying last week about MS deleting comments? Apparently you didn’t get the hint.

    • Anton Bruckner

      What hint? Do you think I care if they delete comments? The only reason its done is because clowns like you run crying to them by flagging posts.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      I haven’t gone to the mods nor do I care to. I have much better things to do with my time than concern myself with your mental problems. And regardless, they obviously removed your comments because they felt they were inappropriate. Like I said last week, you make some good points that I agree with but you come off as a raging lunatic in your comments. Maybe dial back to one or two comments a thread and try not to sound like an obsessed ex girlfriend.

    • Anton Bruckner

      “I haven’t gone to the mods nor do I care to. I have much better things to do with my time than concern myself with your mental problems.”

      lol! And yet here you are so what gives? Sounds like you need a psychiatric assessment as well as you’ve replied to nearly every post I’ve put here and for what? There is an ignore feature on Disqus now in case you haven’t noticed so don’t like what I have to say then don’t read it.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Oh, I’m supposed to ignore your insane babbling but you can’t ignore a BlackBerry article? Sounds a bit hypocritical to me. And I only respond because your ignorance is astounding.

    • Sally Mae

      Yo bein’ mean again, honey-boo-boo…

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Is that who is in your photo?

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      That’s Aunt Sal alright. The police gave her a copy to keep her quiet. Well that and two dozen donuts.

    • Sally Mae

      Now THAT there is the truest thang I dun read today!

    • Ski Baron

      We don’t call everyone names.

    • Karl Schneider

      What part is ridiculous? They innovate, someone uses their innovation and you complain when they sue them?
      You don’t seem to make much sense.

    • Anton Bruckner

      They haven’t innovated anything worthy in nearly 10 years. Unless you consider running your fingers over a tactile keyboard like a trackpad as some thing so ground breaking. Yeah real game changer that was. ROTFL

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      You have a little bit of spittle on the side of your mouth and your face is glowing red. You may want to take a breather…

    • Anton Bruckner

      Care to disclose how much Chen is paying you to defend his mess? Might help clear some things up.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Aaaah.. there it is. The only thing I’ve essentially defended here is the fact that BlackBerry has the right to defend its IP regardless of the state of the company or their business practices. You, on the other hand, have ran around like a rabid dog on this article (and apparently many others) looking for someone to bite.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      I believe ‘shill’ is the correct terminology, Herr Maestro.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Isn’t a more appropriate term for both of you “paid troll”?

    • Sally Mae

      …an’ you got tears a-streamin’ down your baby face.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Are you Anton’s brother?

    • Ski Baron

      If you are trying to say no other company has ever done this then you are wrong. Why is it only wrong because Blackberry is doing it?

  • Jo

    A company has to defend it’s own patents, it’s business 101

    • Sighmonsez

      Apparently, only Apple can do this according to some posters here.

    • Sally Mae

      You’re hurtin’…you’re hurtin’ baaaaad…

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Why is he hurting? Did Apple sue him too?

    • Sally Mae

      Another win for the cry-babies…

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Who? You?

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      Aww, she’ll cry…put a pork chop on a plate an’ watch her cry while you eat it.

    • Anton Bruckner

      A company also has to start making money on its products if the patents themselves are so great That’s the problem here They can’t monetize anything so they need to sue Its sad and pathetic

    • Sighmonsez

      Asking $1 per device isn’t going to make BB rich. How many units did Blu sell last year? 100k? Wow, BB is really thirsting for money with this little scheme.

    • Anton Bruckner

      Yeah exactly BB is so desperate they’re going after a dinky firm for damages rather than focus on their own failings to increase revenue

    • Sighmonsez

      Nop, went after big fish like Cisco as well.

    • Anton Bruckner

      So? Doesn’t matter big or small The company has no focus on its own shortcomings

    • Sighmonsez

      So BB can’t protect its IP and try to turn its performance around at the same time? Really?

    • joe_1529

      Don’t work yourself up Sigh, when people make up their minds nothing else matters whether there’s a plausible explanation or not.

    • Anton Bruckner

      No. This outfit has proven it can’t do very much at all. They’ve had a string of flops over the past 4 years and their present strategy of turning this around is far from a certain outcome, three years after Chen took over. All they’ve managed to do is stave off a bankruptcy and while I don’t necessarily fault them for protecting intellectual property, it seems that lately they are more interested in doing that than putting out products and services that will make the company real money and profits. The long-suffering shareholders deserve much more than promises to defend IP in frivolous lawsuits for a buck on a device.

    • Karl Schneider

      Maybe you would see more if you tried to look at things objectively? To say BB has offered nothing new is… ignorant at best.

    • Anton Bruckner

      What have they offered new? I mean seriously. Another Android slab among a slew of Android devices out there?
      The product offerings are the same that many other more well established competitors offer already.
      People like you need to take your head out of the sand instead of defending something just because its Canadian or that you have a personal preference for the devices.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Based on his spit laced tirades about BlackBerry, I doubt he has the capability to look at anything objectively

    • Sally Mae

      Now, honey, you ain’t s’posed to be attackin’ other folks who’s jus’ tryin’ to get along an’ meanin’ no harm.
      You wanna take a chill-pill, sugar-pie.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      I fail to see where I was attacking him… Anton has made it very clear in his comments that he doesn’t have the capacity to look at anything objectively.

    • Sally Mae

      Oh, the irony of your statement.
      Take the plank out of your own eye, honey-boo-boo….

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Are you a pirate?

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      She wishes; they can’t find a galleon big enough…

    • Ski Baron

      The only logical conclusion one can come to is that he gets paid for his vitriol. He has to make a new user name every couple weeks. Others of us keep the same username forever. I wonder what the difference is?

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      “I don’t necessarily fault them for protecting intellectual property”

      You don’t necessarily fault them, yet you’ve posted 20+ comments bashing BlackBerry for suing. Do you realize how stupid you sound?

    • Anton Bruckner

      If you read 20 comments of mine you’d realize what my real beef is with this company. Do you realize how ignorant you come off in your replies? I doubt it.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Your real beef is with a company that doesn’t know you exist. Do you realize how ignorant that sounds?

    • Anton Bruckner

      My gawd man! What makes you think I care if they know I exist? Do you honestly think thats my raison d’être here? Get real.
      I pick apart this company because its a pathetic operation fighting for scraps off the dining room table after everyone else has eaten and gone home.

      And the share price tells any rational individual that my view on this isn’t aren’t in the minority otherwise the thing would be trading at double the valuation. I’m sure the company KNOWS that fact exists but I doubt they care.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      So basically you’re saying that you have nothing better to do than go on rabid tangents about a “pathetic company”.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      You wish they were ‘tangents’; truth hurt, brah…?

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Why would the truth about Anton hurt me?

    • Ski Baron

      You do a sad job of picking it apart. Your predictions of their demise have been wrong for years. If you posted a real fact about Blackberry I have not seen it. All is made up and not based on reality in any way. Funny it is.

    • Ski Baron

      No because it doesn’t over shadow the statements you make with zero facts.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      “Do you realize how stupid you sound?”
      Hallo…?

    • Ski Baron

      You sure waste a lot of time and energy on a company that is so terrible? What is your motivation it makes no sense. Who would listen to someone who has been wrong about almost everything you have said. Hate hate hate, lack of facts facts facts. Anyone can tear apart your arguments fueled in hate. All you can do it call names and repeat the same rhetoric over and over and over. Sad life I would say.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      But I thought you said you didn’t necessarily fault them for protecting their IP, so why does it matter?

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      So all of the revenue they made last quarter was from lawsuits? The only one here that is sad and pathetic seems to be you and your spit laced incoherent babbling.

    • Anton Bruckner

      You’re unreal. The company took at $670 million hit last quarter alone and you’re talking like these guys are raking in the cash. lol! Learn to read a financial statement will ya.
      Oh, and the only thing positive here is the cash flow. Done on the backs of the employees Chen canned, most in the hardware division hence the total outsourcing to Alcatel.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      The 670 million loss is an accounting loss due to writedowns. Learn something about corporate finance will ya

    • Anton Bruckner

      Oh jeez! Write downs? What are those again? My gawd. How many more excuses you got eh?

      And what about revenue? You don’t mention that its never recovered in the 3 years Chen has been in charge here. But I guess that’s okay because the ‘turnaround’ is on schedule eh? ROTFL!

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      So you expect them to go from bleeding money to an immediate turn around making Apple revenue and profits? And I thought you didn’t care about them so what does it matter?

    • Sally Mae

      They gots them a ‘turn around’ plan, sugar.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      I don’t think Chen would know a ‘plan’ if it hit him on the head with a mallet and then left it’s calling card…

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      And you would? Care to elaborate on your professional achievements?

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      If I told you, I’d have to kill you…

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Just as I suspected……ZERO

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      Pffft…Chenny is hopeless.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Coming from someone that doesn’t have any professional accomplishments or accolades to list….

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      Pfffft…

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      So you took 10 days to respond and no professional accomplishments to note. Doesn’t surprise me.

  • Omar

    Desperate times call for desperate measures I guess. But then again, if other companies are infringing on their patents they do have a right to sue over that, regardless of the intention of the lawsuits.

  • Leif Shantz

    Why is it going after a small phone company? If BB wins they may bankrupt BLU because of BLU’s razor thin profit margins. I love BLU phones they are good quality for a low price.

    • Anton Bruckner

      Its probably what they want. Less competition. If they can’t buy them out, smoke them out.

    • Sighmonsez

      You just described Apple to a T.

    • Anton Bruckner

      Apple competes in its own spaces really. Crapberry is competing with dozens of Android providers so naturally snuffing the little guys out is in their interest.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Considering there are many Android OEMS, I highly doubt getting rid of one will have any impact on the market…. but don’t let the FACTS get in the way of your obvious BlackBerry hate. 

    • Anton Bruckner

      Yes, I do hate the company. They are a joke. Truth is I’ve never liked the company even when it was popular. I’ve always associated their products as nothing more than a ball-and-chain tethering you to work and that’s not something I’ve ever wanted in my life. I’m not a workaholic and I don’t care to be one of which these phones are truly enablers.
      The fact they could never find a balance in their devices between leisure and business is part of the reason they’ve failed so badly the past few years.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      So you’re blaming BlackBerry for companies issuing them to their employees? So are you blaming Samsung and Apple for being “enablers” as well? Of course not..

    • Anton Bruckner

      I don’t know of ANYONE who would ever say that Apple or an Android device is strictly geared towards ‘work’ as it were. All a BB was ever notable for was texting and emailing but the ‘entertainment’ aspect of the device is non-existent, for BB10 at least. That’s why the OS was DOA and hasn’t ever recovered in the 3 years since it was introduced.
      Add to that the fact most people aren’t inclined to carry two phones anymore and you figure it out.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      So my company issuing Apple devices isn’t tethering me to work, regardless of their functionality? I’m not expected to answer emails at all hours with it? Oh… gotcha. Once again, your flawed logic and hypocrisy has come back to bite you.

    • Sighmonsez

      Excuse me Leif. BB is asking for $1 per device sold. Given your love for Blu, I’m sure you would be more than happy to pay the extra buck if Blu decides to come to an agreement and pass on the cost to its loyal customers. Or are you saying $1 a pop is too much. Thank god BB isn’t playing like Apple.

  • mizkitty

    Don’t forget Nortel.
    When they finally auction off the empty shell of RIM…it will be their patent portfolio that everyone is bidding on…

  • Sally Mae

    Uh Oh Spaghettio!
    Being sued by BlancheBurry must be like being savaged by a wet sheep in a rain storm.

    • Sighmonsez

      MobileSyrup needs to build a cyberwall around the site to keep BGR poster out (and make BGR pay for it).

    • Anton Bruckner

      Actually MS needs to cut back on reporting about this company period. That is until they can show some growth and proof they are viable and relevant concern which is highly debatable.
      Stories like this one aren’t getting reported by most other news outlets because its not really news but just petty bullshjt

    • Sally Mae

      Yarp.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      If they cut back on BlackBerry news, what would you do with all of your free time?  

      Ps. Nobody is forcing you to read BlackBerry articles…. or leave multiple hate monger comments about a company that doesn’t even know (or care) you exist.  ‎

    • Anton Bruckner

      Yeah. No one is forcing me to look at a car crash on the side of the road either but it can’t be helped.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Oh, so you’re saying that your so obsessed with a company that doesn’t know you exist that you can’t help but click on articles about them instead of avoiding them.

    • Anton Bruckner

      You really don’t get it do you. These forums are largely entertainment and anything to do with this company is usually worthy of having a box of popcorn available.
      So yeah, I troll this stuff because its just that easy. It has nothing to do with having a life, obsessed or whatever other BS you can conjure up. It’s just sad seeing a company that was dominant in this industry resorting to picking up the scraps on the floor after everyone else has dined out.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      About time you finally admit you’re a troll. And it has everything to do with having a life because if you had one, you’d be out doing something better than sitting by your phone/computer/tablet waiting for a BlackBerry article to be posted.

    • Sally Mae

      You should get yourself over to Ankara; the Turks could use someone like you in their ongoing war against press ‘freedom’.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      I love it when people like you proclaim “stop infringing on my free speech” because apparently everyone should be allowed to post whatever they want on the internet. 

    • Anton Bruckner

      People are talking about a lousy tech company here. Not personal threats, hate speech or anything detrimental to public safety.
      Heck, no one here is even saying anything legally actionable insofar as defamation or slander goes. Just robust criticism of a lousy management and company.

      Oh, and I just love people like you who come out swinging against those that don’t share your opinion or feel that anything negative should be removed from a discussion thread.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Please… I’ve seen your comments and will go out on a limb to say you come here with no intent for intellectual discourse. I’ve also seen your comments attacking other posters so don’t try to play the innocent martyr. Nobody said you couldn’t have a negative opinion about something, but (as I’ve said before) you come off like a raging lunatic with 20+ comments on every BlackBerry article. Your message (good, bad or otherwise) gets lost in your spit laced tirades.

    • Sally Mae

      Now that’s jus’ plain out of order; the Maestro makes comments on Blackberry’s disastrous business plan that would be hard for anyone to refute.
      If you don’t happen to like those comments that’s jus’ tough, sugar.
      The so-called business ‘plan’ of a once-dominant player in the cellular market place is a fair target.
      Now I bin called ‘trailer trash’ but never ‘troll trash’ an’ I’m mighty upset. You can apologise whenever you feel like, sugar, an’ no hard feelings.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      I’d have to say my assessment of you is pretty accurate so no apology will be coming. And why do you (or Anton) care about BlackBerry’s business plan? My hunch is that neither of you are investors so it should be of no concern to either of you… unless you are both paid trolls.

    • Sally Mae

      It has moar class if you says; no apology will be ‘forthcoming’, don’t you think…?
      I kin tell you’se all class, sugar…like one of ’em professors or summat.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      Who’s gonna pay Ol’ Sal for anything?!?

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      Lousy? You are TOO kind.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      MS has been making an effort to clean up their comment section… unfortunately there are a few that get their comments deleted and still don’t get the hint. 

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      Are you getting the hint…?

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      What hint? That some of you are trolls?

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      What’s a ‘troll’, Poppa Fanboi…?

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Someone that shows up to disrupt thoughtful discussion.. you seem to fit that simplistic view.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      You’re fight there, Poppa Fanboi; your view is simplistic. Lol!

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Not fighting at all, just pointing out the facts

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Is that something you are intimately familiar with?

    • Sally Mae

      No; I don’t believe we have ever met in a rain storm.

  • vn33

    And the winner is … the lawyers!

    • Sally Mae

      T’was ever thus…*sigh*

