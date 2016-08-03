MTS Q2 2016 results show 484,021 wireless subscribers, down 2.5 percent from last year

News
According to MTS’ Q2 2016 financial statements, MTS showed its overall revenues of $252.3 million, up $1.6 million, representing an increase of 0.6 percent from the same period a year ago. MTS notes this is a direct result of “information solutions revenues, and strong subscriber growth translating into higher internet services revenues.”

As for wireless, MTS reported a decline of 0.3 percent in revenues with $87.3 million, now representing 35 percent of total company revenues. Voice revenues brought in $41.9 million in Q2, data revenue increased 1.9 percent to account for $42.4 million, while ‘other’ represented $3 million.

MTS stated the percentage of subscribers on data plans is now 81 percent, which an increase from 77 percent in Q2 2015. Post-paid subscriber churn decreased from 1.02 percent in Q2 2015 to 0.87 percent in Q2 2016. Wireless subscribers are now at 484,021, down 12,438 from a year ago.

The Bell MTS transaction is expected to close late 2016 or early 2017. MTS says it has made progress on the regulatory approval process with all the necessary filings made with the CRTC, the Competition Bureau and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

Source: MTS

Comments

  • purdy44

    I’m going to get screwed from this Bell takeover. I currently have an unlimited data student plan that is like $65-68 a month after tax. Once the deal goes through with Bell, you can be sure that unlimited data will cease to exist in this province. They said that up to 60% of MTS wireless subscribers will be switched over to Telus, and my guess is it’s going to be the ones who have unlimited data plans, that way they can discontinue their unlimited data without too much of a fight by saying that these customers are with an entirely different carrier now who does not offer this service.
    This takeover by Bell is an absolute disaster for consumers. Less competition and price increases as well as service decreases for everyone.

    • Jon Shopping

      Yep. You are lucky you have had unlimited data for this long. The past two years has been the Big Three buying all the small companies to create…competition? (a joke!)

    • It’s Me

      Stock up on lube.

  • Mr Clown

    Unlimited data on a garbage network with a half arsed provider. Always last to the table with new device offerings (look at the note 7 pre orders, even Sasktel is live with pre orders…)
    .

    I personally welcome bell. I won’t mind paying for a decent provider. With the laughable network speeds on MTS (frequent drops to 3G) you’ll never realize any kind of unlimited data.

    • It’s Me

      Hope you won’t mind paying double and getting less service while you wait for the long promised upgrades.

  • Dion Kerfont

    Substantial infrastructure improvements in the north are what I’m looking forward to… I’m already with Rogers as their Canada-wide plans were significantly cheaper than what MTS was offering. DSL is absolutely atrocious where I live and a big upgrade is sorely needed. MTS never had any plans in place to fix the situation until Bell came along.

    • It’s Me

      Hopefully you don’t have to wait too long before the promised upgrades happen and hopefully they actually happen in areas you need. In the meantime, expect rates to go through the roof while you wait and whether you get the upgrades or not.

    • GottaLoveCapitalism

      Some people are willing to pay more – even a premium – for reliability & speed of network. The Big 3 far out invest MTS in terms of network investment per sub, including in Manitoba.

    • It’s Me

      And one should be willing to pay more, even a premium, for better service. The question becomes how much more? At what point are you paying more than what you are getting in return? How much until it’s just gouging?

      And all of that is premised on whether most of these promised upgrades are just hot air or how long will one pay the new “premium” pricing while waiting for the upgrades to actually happen.

    • Dion Kerfont

      DSL has already “gone through the roof” with MTS. You have to pay $69.99 a month for their “Lightning” plan… and if you’re lucky in some areas of the city, you’ll get maybe 4 – 5 Mbps out of the promised 7 Mbps. Most people are stuck with 1 – 2 Mbps and are still paying that same $69.99.

    • It’s Me

      I guess you’re just supposed to keep changing “I pay a premium price. I pay a premium price. I pay a premium price.” Apparently that makes it all worth it.
      /s

    • Dion Kerfont

      No doubt. The infrastructure won’t support even the DSL speeds that MTS promises. A good chunk of the people running 1-2 Mbps are stuck there because their connection was constantly being dropped when they weren’t throttled. When they phoned to complain about their connection dropping constantly, the “solution” was to throttle back their speeds. Now, they don’t have their connections dropped constantly… but their speeds really suck and it’s not the speed they’re paying for.

    • thefoolishone

      You do know that DSL won’t be upgraded unless it will provide a significant ROI for Bell right? You likely won’t get any upgrade. The north may see some better cellular coverage, however.

    • Dion Kerfont

      Press release from MTS… if MobileSyrup approves me posting the link, have a look.

  • Ipse

    What, people already running away, even before the aquisition goes through? Damn, I’m not surprised.

