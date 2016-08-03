MTS Q2 2016 results show 484,021 wireless subscribers, down 2.5 percent from last year

According to MTS’ Q2 2016 financial statements, MTS showed its overall revenues of $252.3 million, up $1.6 million, representing an increase of 0.6 percent from the same period a year ago. MTS notes this is a direct result of “information solutions revenues, and strong subscriber growth translating into higher internet services revenues.”
As for wireless, MTS reported a decline of 0.3 percent in revenues with $87.3 million, now representing 35 percent of total company revenues. Voice revenues brought in $41.9 million in Q2, data revenue increased 1.9 percent to account for $42.4 million, while ‘other’ represented $3 million.
MTS stated the percentage of subscribers on data plans is now 81 percent, which an increase from 77 percent in Q2 2015. Post-paid subscriber churn decreased from 1.02 percent in Q2 2015 to 0.87 percent in Q2 2016. Wireless subscribers are now at 484,021, down 12,438 from a year ago.
The Bell MTS transaction is expected to close late 2016 or early 2017. MTS says it has made progress on the regulatory approval process with all the necessary filings made with the CRTC, the Competition Bureau and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.
Source: MTS
