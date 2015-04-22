News
PREVIOUS|

HBO says it will terminate the HBO Now accounts of Canadians who use a DNS or VPN service to access the app

Apr 22, 2015

2:27 PM EDT

185 comments

Game of Thrones

It’s not easy being a Canadian Game of Thrones fan.

Right now, the only way to legally watch the hit TV show online is through Bell-owned TMN Go (or its partners), which requires a monthly subscription to a cable or satellite provider like Bell, Shaw, Cogeco or Rogers.

HBO’s exclusivity with Bell is the main reason so many Canadians have turned to domain name system (DNS) and virtual private network (VPN) services in an attempt to access HBO Now, the over the top streaming service the company unveiled at Apple’s recent Apple Watch event.

Currently, Canadian consumers can access HBO Now by creating an American iTunes account to download the app. Once the app is installed on their iOS device or Apple TV, they can sign up for a 30 day trial account. A VPN or DNS geo-unblocking service is then required to mask one’s IP address while using the app. After the 30 day trial is done, an American credit card is also required to continue using the service.

It’s a lot of work, but then Canadians are used to jumping through such hoops to access American television content.

However, HBO appears intent on preventing Canadians from accessing its content in this way, even though many of them have already paid for the service.

In an email obtained by the Financial Post, HBO tells individuals that used a DNS or VPN service to create an HBO Now account that it will terminate their account without issuing a refund.

“It has come to our attention that you may have signed up for and viewed video content on the HBO NOW streaming service from outside of the authorized service area (the United States, including D.C. and certain US territories),” says the email the Financial Post obtained. “We would like to take this opportunity to remind you that the HBO NOW streaming service is only available to residents of the United States, for use within the United States. Any other access is prohibited by our Terms of Use.”

HBO will likely never come to Canada, since all licensing for its content goes through Bell, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Have you received an email from HBO, threatening to terminate your account? Tell us in the comments.

Source: Financial Post

Related Articles

News

May 26, 2015

11:25 AM EDT

Sony Xperia Z3+ is the Z4 for the rest of the world

News

Sep 13, 2017

12:50 PM EDT

Bell and Rogers don’t want 600MHz auction to favour Videotron, Freedom

News

Jul 30, 2015

4:02 PM EDT

Telus enables LTE speeds for customers roaming in the United States and Internationally

News

Sep 15, 2017

3:06 AM EDT

LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 now available to pre-order in Canada

Comments

  • Jason

    fine HBO don’t let us give you money

    • Canucks Canucks

      Well I am pretty sure HBO likes to have your money but HBO can’t double dip since they are getting pay from Bell and Cogeco. Bell has the copyright to restrict what contents to show within Canada.

    • mastjaso

      HBO doesn’t have to do anything. Netflix is in the exact same boat and just conveniently ignores that users could be doing this.

      Studio executives aren’t happy about it, but no one should give a damn what they think. This is the predictable result of their own greed and short sightedness.

    • Squint

      True, but Netflix isn’t run through a 3rd party in Canada. Bell probably got pissed when they heard of HBO Now’s release, knowing that people would start dropping like flies off their service and got in touch with HBO to try stop it.

    • d a

      Anyone who cares about it will find it online. It’s a joke to do and you don’t need a vpn either. If bell weren’t gluttons, people would pay for it.

  • Hewin

    FIY, DNS does not mask your IP address and never can/has been used to circumvent geo-blocking.

    • It’s a bit simplistic to call them DNS services. DNS is one of the elements in their solution to circumvent geo-blocking and, well, people are lazy, so they just refer to the whole solution as “DNS”.

    • A DNS proxy can redirect the traffic so it looks like you’re in the US.

    • Philosoraptor

      I guess that the DNS service that I’ve been paying for over a year either lies to me about how they let me watch foreign content and/or are simply using magic to get things done.

    • Maurice Moss

      No, they’re simply using easier terms to make it easy to non computer people.

  • Syaz

    *sigh*

    And they wonder why people pirate content.

    • bembol

      Not a fan of the show but I don’t get it.

      It’s like okay, I’ll just download it.

      Politics.

    • vn33

      It’s also no surprise GoT is the most pirated show

    • Ragnar Dragonfyre

      Nope. Not surprising at all. Millennials hate paying for things.

    • honesty

      be careful pirating i got an email from my internet provider telling the that hbo contacted them regarding GoT pirating

    • Syaz

      Thanks. I never said I was pirating myself… But if I were, I’d be using a VPN service such as IPVanish… 😉

    • gommer strike

      oh no no no we wouldn’t be accusing you, of all things. it’s those uhh uhh other bad people, unlike us law-abiding citzens.

    • Syaz

      Of all things. 🙂

      Yes… Shame on the rest of you! :p

    • Latheryin

      A VPN will not completely protect you. Trust me you can be found even using a VPN.

    • rick

      If the VPN provider does not retain any records – how?

    • TaylorT

      IPVanish doesn’t even work effectively.

    • Syaz

      Interesting… In what way does it fail?

    • gommer strike

      I think maybe he means – if the VPN provider is subpenaed to hand over their records, then that’s how you’d be “found out”. I know some of you will say, well what if they don’t even retain their logs?

      Thing is though – in reality they’re required to, on some level, or else they can be fingered as the culprit and ordered to pay up. Only way to get out of this is to say ok ok ok here’s the logs, please don’t jail me

    • rick

      again – some VPN providers have no logs to produce. They don’t retain them. Check torrent f r e ak somewhere for a list

  • Peter

    The article is false. It is not only available through CraveTV, but also through TMN GO (which also requires a TV subscription) and episodes are available on this service 48h after the live airing.

    • Raj Singh

      48 hours after live airing?! Joke. You can torrent the thing minutes after it airs…

    • MassDeduction

      That doesn’t make what @disqus_lw9B1cB4c4:disqus says any less true, so I’m not sure what your point is? And if you’re not looking for theft-based solutions, then knowing that TMN Go is an option is very relevant. There once was a time where people didn’t consider stealing content their first option. Those were the days…

    • Frank Meneses Jr

      The point is people want to pay a reasonable price to watch the show the same time it is airing on cable.

      The point isn’t that people want to pay for it two days later. By that point, everyone else has talked about what happened.

    • Raj Singh

      Those were the days? Sure bud. I pay for and support the content I consume. Personally, this news doesn’t affect me.

      My point is that it’s easier (and less onerous) for people to watch illegally downloaded content than it is for them to pay for and view said content, even when they’re willing to.

      HBO’s official broadcast and pirated version of Thrones both broke ratings records and hit an all time high. HBO wants to curb piracy but at the same time limit how and when its paying customers can watch the content by threatening to terminate accounts. Fail.

    • MassDeduction

      On that point we are agreed, then. I agree that HBO’s restrictions are unnecessary and frustrating. I also agree that someone else’s stupidity isn’t a good enough justification to steal.

    • Ragnar Dragonfyre

      It’s super easy to pay for Game of Thrones.

      Get a cable subscription.
      Tune in every Sunday or set your PVR.

      Done.

    • Raj Singh

      I have HBO (and a PVR) at home so I’m good. Speaking of which, how portable is your PVR?
      The audience wants to watch it online, not only cable… as evidenced by the record breaking ratings for both platforms.

    • Ragnar Dragonfyre

      Frankly, I could care less about mobile TV. The amount of time I spend in front of a screen is bad enough as is.

      Spending even more time with static entertainment media isn’t a good use of time.

      The audience wants to watch it online for free. I guarantee the amount of people VPNing into HBO GO is a fraction of the people that simply opt to pirate.

    • EinD

      Yes, pay $20 a month for one channel that you want but must receive 9 others that you don’t. That sounds reasonable!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • EinD

      Except you can only buy it in Eastern Canada. Isn’t even available in the west.

    • MassDeduction

      I subscribed to “Movie Central” through Shaw Cable, and then streamed Game of Thrones to my TV’s set top box through that service. And I live out West. *shrug*

    • EinD

      Unfortunately, shaw has too many outages in our area and I am with bell. I can buy their movie package but I have to pay $20 to get HBO. It is the only channel that you cannot buy separately. I don’t want to pay for eight channels I don’t watch to get one that I do.

    • Beyond Antares

      I don’t think current shows are on CraveTV. Unless I am mistaken Bell have exclusive rights to streaming HBO as stand alone online. So there is no way for Canadians to legitimately watch a stream of GoT as a stand alone.

  • Turbosloth

    So you’re trying to encourage people to pay for an overpriced service with severely limited distribution? Piracy is much easier.

    • honesty

      be careful they’re trying to put a stop to that too, i got an angry letter from my internet provider regarding hbo copyrights

    • Turbosloth

      They sent an angry letter because that’s all they can do. There is no legal ground for them to stand on, pirate away 🙂

    • Tim M

      the only people that get those copyright notices are people that use public trackers.

    • TheDudeAbides

      Yeah HBO is really on the ball with this. Of all my years downloading content, I’ve received maybe 10 of those emails. 8 were for HBO content, specifically from this last year. What a bunch of clowns.

    • MassDeduction

      Cheating on your partner is easier than working on the challenges your relationship faces from time to time too. Your point?

    • Q

      eating out is also easier than cooking. what’s yours?

    • MassDeduction

      Eating out isn’t necessarily easier than cooking, it depends on the amount of work/time it takes to go out versus staying home. I’m a meals-in-minutes kinds of person, myself. 🙂

      My point is that for many people not cheating on their partner, or not stealing digital content, is about what they perceive as “right” rather than what they perceive as easy.

    • Turbosloth

      lol listen to this uppity shill defending HBO so hard. Do you really think you’re suddenly going to convince people to stop legally downloading shows? Grow up, pal.

    • MassDeduction

      I’m no shill (look up what it means if you’re unsure). I don’t work for HBO. I don’t even watch Game of Thrones. I don’t have a horse in this race.

      The rest I’ll ignore as you can’t even bother to be polite in response to a politely stated opinion.

    • Tminusg

      Majority of people feel better robbing someone else as opposed to being robbed. True story

    • Raj Singh

      So self-righteous he is…

    • Roy Trenneman

      Okay now you got me all curious. stealing is taking something away from someone else meaning they are no longer able to use it. Copying does not keep someone from using the original . How are they the same?

    • Jacob Ebelher

      That’s a super bad analogy, regardless of what your point was.

    • MassDeduction

      I’m curious as to why it’s a bad analogy? I thought it was pretty on point, from a philosophical point of view.

    • Jacob Ebelher

      Relationships and how people get the media they consume are nothing alike. Making an analogy between two incomparable things doesn’t work.

    • Raj Singh

      It does if you’re as self-righteous as he is.

    • d a

      I’d say the more vile behavior is what companies like Bell and Rogers and Telus are doing. Or do you imagine that there prices are on the up and up? If not then Bell for their part in collusion in this country get what they deserve. In other words, I feel not pity for a robber that gets robbed.

    • Squint

      Doesn’t sound like a great example, some relationships just don’t work out, not matter how much you try to make them. Especially one sided, controlling relationships that ignore you and what you are looking to get out of it.

    • MassDeduction

      A relationship not working out, and you *cheating* on said relationship (as opposed to ending it), are two very different things. That is why I think it’s a reasonable parallel. Both cheating and not cheating, and stealing and not stealing, involve you wanting something you’re not supposed to take and deciding how you respond to that. 🙂

    • SB

      True that, But both are CHOICES ppl make, neither HAVE to happen, Both can walk away, or pay. Pirating DOES hurt ppl, not instantly and directly, but over time by less and less jobs available, less money for those jobs and less money tl create content etc. Pirating once in awhile is ok, its not doing a big amount of damage, But pirating everyday DOES cause major problems. Maybe there should some type of legal limit to pirate stuff and past that you pay fines which go to the industry and caretakers of those indistries to dispense to those that lost revenue??? Maybe stupid IDK but its an idea at least !! Lol

  • thomas nguyen

    do you want us to pirate your hit shows? cause that’s how you get us to pirate your hit shows…

  • Latheryin

    Every claiming that they will pirate things like they have a right to these shows. Funny how entitled people feel.

    • thomas nguyen

      Well the same can be said for paying customers, we don’t want to have limitations or hurdles to go through to have the content we pay for, sure we don’t have all the rights and all the entitlement, but if you can give the customer something simple at a fair price, people will tend to just pay for the ease of access.
      for instance, gaming on the pc has always had piracy issues, then companies employed DRM codes, Activation codes, Multiplayer code to get the most out of the paying customers. this lead to problems and offended people that made it their job to crack and break everything these companies did to implement these piracy protection.
      in came Steam and the lord Gaben to show everyone that there is a way to:
      A) make profit,
      b) sell for a fair price,
      c) make it easy to access,
      d) easy payment system.
      that people will flock and purchase games legitimately.
      there will always be people that pirate stuff, but most people are honest, and is ok with paying a fair price for a fair product.

    • Latheryin

      I wish I could say most people are honest but I find that not to be true. People will always try to get it for free if they can.

    • The issue is neither honesty or cheapness. It’s laziness. Make it easy to buy and people will pay for it.

    • Latheryin

      The thing is that it is easy as long as you follow the rules.

    • You either haven’t read the story or any other comment before making your comments.

      Or you’re a troll.

    • Latheryin

      No I have. There is a simple solution.

    • Tminusg

      Yeah pay Bell. I rather tea bag a bear trap

    • Raj Singh

      Ouch.

    • rick

      Their effort needs to be factored in. People used to pirate alot more music. Then apple made it hassle free at a fair cost. Factoring in quality of the experience, quality of the music, ease of use, time saving – they created a Value service that people are ok paying for.

      I don’t know why there is such reluctance from industry as a whole on this approach. Guess they’d have to run smarter businesses and its easier to stick it to us.

    • ArclightX

      “We’ve learned the lesson that the music industry didn’t learn: give people what they want, when they want it, in the form they want it in, at a reasonable price, and they’ll more likely pay for it rather than steal it.”

      Kevin Spacey quoted from his MacTaggart lecture…

    • Latheryin

      Sounds like people need to understand that wanting something doesnt mean they have a right to it. I want a new PC but that doesnt mean I should go out and steal it because it is not available in my area. Stealing is wrong no matter how you look at it. And over a TV channel no more no less lol sounds like people need lives lol

    • ArclightX

      Sounds like the trained chimpanzees from robellus are working overtime today.

      You’re living in a fantasy world. Your attitude is the exact one the music industry has and is still trying to cling onto. How’s that working out for them?

      Get over yourself. Content providers have a choice, offer content the way the consumer wants it for a reasonable price or the consumer is going to go around them.

      Fighting against that trend has proven to be futile over and over again.

      You can pull your head out of your *** whenever you’d like.

    • Latheryin

      Well if that is what you think I’ll let you like that. I am a grown adult and choose to act like one and not like an entitled child. Let me let you in on a secret. You don’t have the right to anything. You want something from someone else then you play by their rules.

    • Tminusg

      Its not about entitlement. Not everybody feels they deserve to watch HBO content. Well i know I don’t, however i prefer to pass my time watching good content without getting ripped off to pay for your salary as a Bell employee.

    • MassDeduction

      Your comment is so full of misplaced vitriol that I don’t even know where to begin in responding. That and it’s full of self-entitlement and attempts to justify theft.

      I used to steal digital content. I stopped doing so about a decade ago. I’m not judging you for that. Just trying to hold up a mirror for you, as was done for me.

      What Robellus has to do that, I can’t even hazard a guess.

    • d a

      I suspect that your change of heart was more to do what you could afford later on than anything else. In other word now that you can afford have what you want without pirating, you don’t feel you have to steel. You’re ethically no different than any pirate even though you stopped and would undoubtedly start pirating again if you couldn’t afford your “wants” any longer.

    • MassDeduction

      You’re free to think that, if you wish. You’d be wrong. My job and income level actually dropped during the period I decided to stop stealing digital content.

      What happened was I met a co-worker who was very concerned about the issue. The more we discussed it, the more I began to see it their way. I made a change because my perception of it changed. I used to see it as a victimless crime, but I now believe that it actually hurts people working in those industries and I’m stealing from those content owners and the people they employ.

      Ironically, the person who helped change my opinion on it has, years later, gone on to start pirating digital content. Life’s funny sometimes.

      There’s a show that I can’t get at any price right now that I want to see. I’ve chosen not to pirate it for ethical reasons, even though they won’t take my money.

      But as I say, you’re free to make all sorts of assumptions about me and what motivates me. But I believe they’re quite baseless in this case.

    • ArclightX

      MassDeduction & Latheryin

      Reading and comprehension sure is tough huh?

      I’m not here to argue about the moral high ground. Both of you can do that for me next sunday at your leisure.

      It doesn’t matter to all but you two and a few others what “the right thing to do is”. That isn’t the argument I’m having.

      Do you really think the content providers guide their business decisions as they relate to the Canadian market by “doing the right thing”? or the service providers their content is carried over? Do they hold the same high moral position the two of you seem to so desperately be clinging to?

      Back here on earth, most of us given the option will gladly pay for content if it’s delivered in an unobstructed and reasonable fashion for a reasonable price where we the user have control over the where/when/how/etc…

      However if either the content providers or the service providers that the content is carried over are acting in a, “we want to ream you for every penny we can”, manner then all they’re doing is incentivising the masses to take their content without their consent.

      Did you notice how moral relevancy didn’t show up in that last paragraph? Weird huh? sorta makes you wonder what sort of world we’re living in?

    • Latheryin

      So let me get this right. You like

    • ArclightX

      If we’re paying for content, you’re darned right we’re not going to be dictated to re: how/where/when I consume it. That’s why we paid for it in the first place (e.g. the netflix model).

      “There is a simple solution if you want to watch US based shows. Wait for it. Move to the US. Simple and legal.”

      Oh good lord.. really? Do I even need to say anything? Please tell me you can read my mind because I feel that typing it out an obvious response will diminish us both.

      “Sooner or later they will crack down on this, so people should get out of the habit of thinking a VPN will protect them.”

      /facepalm…

      Where is it you’re living? I really don’t mean that in a derogatory manner. I mean really, where is it you’re living? Where is it that you feel confident that the thought police will come busting down your door for downloading content? I’m starting to actually feel pity for you and again I don’t actually mean that in a derogatory fashion.

      For the sake of clarity for others who may be reading this… No, you’re not going to the big house for watching GoT or BB or TWD. To believe that measures will be taken by “someone” to ensure that you’re unable to even get access to said content is to admit a fundamental lack of understanding of how the internet works.

    • Basil

      Interesting. I pay for HBO through my Movie Network subscription through my TV provider. With that I can watch HBO content on demand on TV, on my computer, and on mobile devices. No, I’m not with Bell. So, I pay for it, and I get the content where I want, when I want. It’s simple.

    • ArclightX

      And many, myself included have opted to cut the cord and no longer have cable tv service.

      I’m happy that you’re prepared to pay +100/mo to see a few shows. I’m not, nor are most. If I could purchase HBO ala netflix for a few bucks a month then yes, perhaps, that’s a conversation we can have.

      But the old school model of having to have a full blown tv subscription including upteen packages, for 100-200/mo etc.. etc…. Yeah no thanks…

      Netflix has figured that out and are prospering. It’s unfortunate that so many other content and service providers are still clinging to outdated revenue models like the old dinosaur’s they are.

      To be honest, this is entirely a muted discussion regardless of what my views or your views are. In the end, people are already watching what they want, how they want, etc.. etc.. with or without the blessing of the industry and we all know it.

    • Ragnar Dragonfyre

      If you opt to cut the cord, then you opt out of certain content as well.

    • thomas nguyen

      ahh but that is where you now have a choice of where to go if you don’t like how said business treats you. problem is when you have no other business that tailors to what you want, and so you take the simple route of getting it. it’s human instinct. it is not right nor wrong.

    • Latheryin

      No it is not human instinct at all. If you cant get it then you dont get it, its really that simple. There is a simple right or wrong to this. I mean look at all the great shows and what not in Japan that we cant even remotely watch. Do you see me stealing them? Nope I just wait for the DVD and pay the price for a luxury that I want.

    • thomas nguyen

      you really are black and white about this… maybe it’s best to take a step back and analyze the situation, I understand that may be your point of view, but the point of view of others as well as myself are not necessarily wrong or incorrect, it is just a different way of thinking in a different prospective.
      maybe if I explain it this way: the definition of stealing is definitely wrong, in the sense that you should not take something that is not yours.
      what most of us here are saying isn’t really about stealing but about the implication of having a service and limiting that service to a few people. As an analogy, HBO now is providing a service, similar to Target, they offer the services in the states, and they offer the services in Canada. Target in Canada failed because they didn’t provide the service equality that we Canadians want, albeit because of border, customs, or limitation / cost implication of exporting. Now I’m not saying we go and steal from target, but we did what we do best as consumer, not shop there and look for alternatives.
      now going back to HBO Now, and them segregating content based on “region”. the difference is that we have multiple facets and ability to get said service elsewhere, but we CHOOSE to pay for HBO Now, and understanding the things we have to do to get what we want that is ALREADY available, we rather PAY for HBO Now then actually pirating it. Take that away, and you now get people that are rightfully angry at the fact that they are not given equal rights for the said service. Plus the other thing is they are doing that because their partner BELL or whoever, wants us to pay for their service to get the show we want, limit the supply so that it funnels the paying customer to a set of company to get what we want.
      resulting in 2 things:
      1) Us being disgruntle and wanting to find an alternative that will not benefit said company
      2) demanding and leading to us finding the fastest and best way to do it
      TLDR: stealing is different than content segregation based on region – unfair practice of providing service to direct us to another partner to pay for added service.

    • MassDeduction

      “Reading and comprehension sure is tough huh?”

      I guess so, since I wasn’t even addressing the points you responded to me about.

    • Jesse

      That whole PC thing is a horrible analogy…

    • Latheryin

      Not really. Stealing is stealing no matter how you look at it.

    • Jesse

      I agree that stealing is bad no matter what. However the analogy that you provided still does not work.

    • Latheryin

      Maybe you just see the connection. It is both stealing no matter how you look at it. but to be honest I dont see the big deal with this show. It sucks lol

    • Mr_Smoosh

      It most certainly is not stealing. Nothing is being taken from anyone.

    • Latheryin

      YOu dont know how wrong you are.

    • Turbosloth

      Stealing…Yeah. And what about the shows that aren’t even broadcasted in your region? I suppose we should just wait for them to come out on DVD and order them, pay $30 for shipping etc a year after the fact? You sound like a shill.

    • Latheryin

      If it is not shown where I am then I dont watch it. Plain and simple.

    • Turbosloth

      lol have fun missing out. I’ll keep pirating, happily 🙂

    • Tminusg

      Your lame.

    • FlamesFan89

      Piracy of digital content is NOT analogous to theft. If it were, then once pirated, HBO would no longer have the episode. Nothing is removed from the owner.

      For your analogy to hold water it would have to be: I want a new PC but that doesn’t mean I should obtain the raw materials to make one and manufacture an exact copy of one.

      I’ll ask you this. Joe Smith hires an interior designer to decorate and arrange his living room. You visit Joe and see his living room, or maybe you only see a picture of it because Joe lives in a different country and the designer refuses to come to your country. If you now go and decorate and arrange your living room in the same manner are you stealing from the designer? Theft is theft right? That is something that someone is normally paid for, it is “content” that they designed.

    • Maurice Moss

      It’s a nice phrase, but with all the music streaming services available today, I’d say the malusic business caught up.

    • Ragnar Dragonfyre

      They’d pirate regardless of whether or not it was “easy” to buy… considering it’s already easy to purchase.

    • TheDudeAbides

      Not true. I would happily pay for it if there was a convenient option. By convenient I do not mean a television subscription. I enjoy a select few programs, and my lifestyle has been more enjoyable since I dropped my cable subscription. I can accept that I may never be able to purchase content from the major networks off-cable. But HBO is structured differently, and we should be able to purchase it separately in Canada. Just Bell screwing us around like a spoiled little child who doesn’t want to share.

  • Raj Singh

    This is why piracy is so rampant. Paying customers can’t access content without having obstacles and hurdles. The easiest and most convenient way of doing it is… you guessed it… torrent the thing and watch it, zero fuss.

  • ArclightX

    “…It’s a lot of work to watch a single TV show, but then Canadians are used to jumping through such hoops to access American television content.”

    Or you can download a full HD 1080i rip of the episode ~15min after it airs and be off to the races.

    Want to watch it on a mobile platform you say?

    Ok, you can download a full HD yify rip of the episode ~15mins after it airs and be off to the races…

    • MassDeduction

      Yeah, you could do that. It’s illegal of course, so irrelevant to the article (which is unlikely to recommend theft), and irrelevant to those of us who choose not to steal. Your point?

    • Turbosloth

      It’s not illegal, in Canada.

    • d a

      Hmm, aren’t you an admitted reformed digital thief? who also claims not to judge? you do sound like a hypocrite with all your “what’s you point” to everyone. It’s nice having the money to not have to steel anymore, right?

    • MassDeduction

      I was at one of my poorest points in life when I decided to stop stealing digital content. It wasn’t about money, not at all. Your assumptions about me are baseless. So no, I don’t think I’m hypocritical on that point. I was hypocritical before, as I stole digital content while expecting to be paid for my efforts at work.

      I don’t judge others for doing it, because I used to do it and I’m in no position to judge. I judge myself for having done it once upon a time, though, as it was inconsistent with the rest of my world view.

  • Jeff Thibert

    Netflix meets 90% of my needs. HBO GO would fulfill the remaining 10%. I’m not going to get cable and pay for 100 channels just so I can get 1 channel. For god’s sake HBO, take my money!

    • MassDeduction

      This. Exclusive content deals only hurt the law-abiding digital content consumers.

      Similarly to how rampant piracy of Stargate SG-1 DVDs didn’t just hurt sales of them, it ended the series. With each successive release sales went down and piracy went up. So because some people didn’t want to pay for it, law-abiding fans didn’t even get the opportunity to pay.

    • TheDudeAbides

      You summed up my thoughts exactly.

  • MOUE

    Too many obstacles for a show that can be downloaded in 5 minutes.

    • Turbosloth

      Especially when you can watch all the leaked episodes.

  • Lexcyn

    They are encouraging piracy then. If they are taking away people who are trying to PAY for their service and punishing them, something is wrong.

    This is why I refuse to watch any HBO content. They are seriously one of the worst media companies. They could care less about their fans.

    • Turbosloth

      You can still watch it. Just don’t pay for it.

    • Wizzy

      It’s not HBO, it’s Bell. Bell bought the exclusive rights to it and they don’t want anybody else to offer it.

  • You could always just use a fake U.S. address to avoid having to use a real American credit card (this method works with Hulu and Amazon Prime Instant Video), but I’m not sure if it works with HBO Now.

    • Tim M

      HBO is using IP addresses to verify that users are in the United States, likely any accounts connecting through services such as UnoTelly, Unblock-Us, Adfreetime and VPNs are being flagged for an audit

  • molotoff

    And still they have a nerve to complain about torrents

    • MassDeduction

      Why shouldn’t they?

      I get tired of the sense of entitlement. HBO doesn’t have to choose to sell/rent you the content in the way you would wish them to. If they don’t choose to, then that doesn’t give you the right to steal it.

      They have every right to distribute the content the way they want. And they should rightfully complain when self-entitled people just steal what no one will sell them.

      Full disclosure, I used to be one of those self-entitled people who thought it was OK to steal what no one would sell me. About a decade ago I de-installed my torrent clients and now legally rent/purchase 100% of the digital content I consume. If a rightsholder doesn’t want to rent or sell me the things I want to watch, I’ll just watch something else.

    • molotoff

      My comment wasn’t self-reflective. Neither was it meant to be an instruction for self-praising. The point was about effectiveness and efficiency. If they like counterproductive ways of doing business, it is their right. If they wish to limit some groups of customers, it is totally their choice. But it would look sort of naive to expect good from bad.

    • MassDeduction

      Given your response, I don’t think “And still they have a nerve to complain about torrents” does a very good job of suggesting what you said in your reply to me, honestly. I agree with you that limiting customer choice will encourage people to circumvent their restrictions. However, saying that they have “nerve” to then complain suggests a value judgement rather than an impartial analysis.

    • molotoff

      Can’t see how my statements conflict. Considering current market they must have a real nerve to do nothing (equals to complaining about piracy or any sort of whining) and wait until competition that take them out of their warm chair.

    • MassDeduction

      On the one hand you suggest it’s an unimpassioned analysis, on the other you seem to judge them for doing it. That’s the conflict I see.

    • molotoff

      How come that judgement and analysis can’t co-exist? We are not writing PhD thesis here.

    • MassDeduction

      Judgement and analysis can co-exist. Judgement and impartial analysis typically can’t.

      In any case, you seemed to suggest you were doing it one way, then suddenly did it the other. At least that was my impression. I don’t really have an issue with either, except I felt what you were doing and what you were saying you were doing were incongruent. *shrug*

    • molotoff

      Well, then I have to emphasize that my analysis isn’t impartial. Hope this makes things clear.

    • molotoff

      And second, why do you think I am judging them?

    • MassDeduction

      Why do I think that you’re judging them? Your opening line:

      “And still they have a nerve to complain about torrents”

      The word ‘nerve’ suggests judgement.

    • molotoff

      For me, this looks like a fact applicable to any major brand. But you can see it as my personal judgement, if it fits your vision easier.

    • Turbosloth

      Theft is illegal, file sharing isn’t in Canada. 🙂 Call it that and stop being such a prissy little rectum.

    • Latheryin

      And torranting a movie that is not for use in your country is theft so stop your whining.

    • Turbosloth

      Do I really need to reiterate? Perhaps you should read that again, slowly. Sound out the words.

    • Latheryin

      You really are dense aren’t you? I will go as slow as I can for you. If a show/movie is gotten by torrenting it when it is not available in your country is still violation the law. Your right file sharing is legal but the file has to be legally obtained. Which They are not. Also there is a copyright that the show can not be recorded or shown in anyway that is not allowed by the owner. You might want to work on your law knowledge a bit more before you come to a fight unarmed.gotten

    • ArclightX

      Hahahahaahaha!!!

      Sorry but you don’t want to know what just came out of my nose while reading that…

      lololololol….!!!!

    • HelloCDN

      Your comment makes legal sense, but fails at common and business sense. Kinda like the politicians who try to run countries with lawyer degrees alone.

  • LNKNPRKFN

    That’s fine EPISODES AVAILABLE ONLINE ANYWAY, who needs HBO Now?

  • Maurice Moss

    Yeah… You can just use your VPN, invent any address you want in the US (make it valid) and sign up for Sling TV. They have the HBO Go in their options and don’t block anyone. I even called them and spoke to them and they don’t care.

  • AW Sudo

    Wow! It is amazing how out of touch with reality their upper management is. You have customers that want to pay for your service to legally watch your programming, yet you setup barriers and cancel their accounts and force them to seek other options?!

    It makes complete business sense to me (sarcastic roll of the eyes)…

  • jasonlav

    I’d love to give HBO $15 a month for their content. I have no problems doing this for Netflix or Spotify. Too bad they don’t make it easy for me to give it to them. Oh well.

  • James P

    Anyone with even a basic knowledge of how to circumvent geo-blocking will continue to enjoy HBO Now even after their so-called “termination” of accounts. HBO is likely acting because they have an exclusivity agreement with Bell for their programming on CraveTV.

    It’s also against the terms of service of many other services, including Netflix, yet you don’t see them closing accounts. They’re also not locked into a contract with any provider here. Shocking, huh.

    Even so, good job on sending people to pirate your content, HBO. You may be able to cancel accounts that use VPNs, but have fun figuring out who those are that are downloading shows also using VPNs.

    • Jason

      netflix: ok stop going to the US guys, guys, GUYS. Fine we’ll try again next year

    • MassDeduction

      Except Canadian Netflix increasingly has content that I want that U.S. Netflix doesn’t. It’s not like the old days where Canadian Netflix was a subset of U.S. Netflix.

    • Jason

      very true but its turning into more canada has movies but usa has tv shows

    • Beyond Antares

      it seems that FX show are not on Netflix Cda. That is the only station that I know of that seems to be US exclusive….for now.

    • MassDeduction

      We do have some popular shows that they don’t (“24” comes to mind), so it’s not totally one-sided, but there’s some truth in what you say. 🙂

  • honesty

    i got an email from shaw (my internet provider) threatening legal action for torrenting the game of thrones leaks… i guess i’ll have to torrent it

    • Latheryin

      Yeah many providers are working on ways to take action against torrents and people that use them. One of my neighbors just got done doing 3 years in federal prison for pirating movies.

    • Turbosloth

      lol what? where was this?

    • thomas nguyen

      might not actually be in Canada… lol

    • Turbosloth

      Maybe the UK.

    • ArclightX

      I sense much trollness is in this one…

    • Latheryin

      if you must know it was in Alberta.

    • Tminusg

      Don’t be so naive. He’s probably a registered sex offender.

    • Turbosloth

      Well isn’t that what VPN is for? And your ISP is supposed to forward you threatening letters because they got your ip from a torrent. Disregard it entirely if you’re in Canada, they can’t do anything.

    • Tim M

      ISPs have to forward those to you since they received the complaint from HBO. next time, don’t use a public tracker

  • krazyking

    or just download the torrents directly to your phone or computer. Episodes 1-4 of season 5 are all available. suck it HBO.

  • gommer strike

    Then tell us why we shouldn’t…uhhh…uhhhh use umm…”alternative” ways of watching GoT.

  • Phx

    Torrent it is then. Its free and available within 5 min of airing.

  • Adderbox76

    Well, that thar be no trouble, Mateys.

    HBO don’t want my dubloons, ’tis no skin from me whistle.

  • Adderbox76

    PS – Torrenting is literally the DUMBEST way to pirate on earth.

    • gommer strike

      That’s true today, but not necessarily true 5 – 10 years ago. Also even at that time, people used PeerBlock or other similar apps to ensure that they aren’t sharing to organizations like the RIAA and so on.

    • Tim M

      PeerBlock can only block *known* IP addresses, it certainly doesn’t stop the RIAA/MPAA from using different IPs to do their business

    • gommer strike

      Yes, correct. And that’s why PeerBlock(I think it’s now managed by someone else or even outright known under a different name now) has updates, similar to anti-virus updates to keep up to date with the changes. Sure it still won’t catch everything, but hey you would have at least done some form of due diligence for the moment.

      And what about other forms of peer-to-peer addons such as Hola or the relatively new-fangled Kodi? I would agree that running torrents to get your content is risky today, but what about these others? Surely they are also subject to the same weaknesses.

    • mad cracker

      ya unless you are covering your tracks.. because that one they watch closely. highly likely there would be honeypot for that one to catch people in the act. there is other methods besides torrents that are less scrutinized.

    • Adderbox76

      There are other methods that are frankly not even illegal in the slightest. (ie. Streaming from a third party source….it’s illegal to PROVIDE an unauthorized stream…but they can’t do anything about a person WATCHING one)

      Jeez, you can just get yourself an 80 dollar Android box, slap XBMC on it with the proper add-ons and you don’t even have to worry about pop-ups. There is NOTHING illegal about it. It’s simply taking advantage of an alternative streaming source.

  • mad cracker

    So they are basically saying pirate it.. makes perfect sense..

  • mutaito

    I like Bell, I like their services… but what they’re doing with TV, they’Re basically asking for us to not buy media the legit way. It’s like they don’t understand how the market works right now…

  • JSintheStates

    This isn’t about HBO—it’s about an exclusive contract with Bell. I don’t believe HBO is the guilty party here!

  • JD

    Well go a head and pirate away folks. I for one will just stop watching mindless crap. I already did away with network produced crap.

  • Wilbour

    So let me get this straight. I can’t pay HBO for the show so I am forced to get it for free from that guy at work who torents these shows?

  • Rawrrr

    That’s cool, I guess it’s time to pirate 🙂

  • I wonder when they are going to address the first 4 episodes being leaked. That is something I haven’t seen being mentioned anywhere but is quite a shock.

  • tracy leon

    Its not a good decision as this will surely negative for HBO viewers.. I am using VPN to watch HBO because i love this channel and if they will block me so i will go for Netflix i don’t want to watch HBO anymore 🙁 Source vpnranks

  • tracy leon

    Its not a good decision as this will surely negative for HBO viewers.. I am usingVPN to watch HBO because i love this channel and if they will block me so i will go for Netflix i don’t want to watch HBO anymore 🙁

  • rick

    oh well – just pirate it then. Seems like a no brainer.

  • Heisenberg

    Torrents is the way. Or Popcorn Time!

  • FlamesFan89

    I get that there are rights restrictions and all sorts of lawyers making a fortune dealing with all this crap, but it has always baffled me why a company, any company, would go out of its way to keep its product from people who not only want it, but are willing to pay for it.

    Here’s the thing, their costs for creating the show are sunk. Whether it is seen by no one, or by all the people, that money is spent. So, now they need to recoup that cost, and make some profit. To me, it would make sense to make it available to as many people as possible at a reasonable price, without restrictions such as limiting it to a single network, than to tell people, “look, we know you want to give us money to buy our thing, but we paid a bunch of lawyers to tell us we shouldn’t, so, no soup for you”

    Its the same with NHL blackouts. I know Rogers paid exactly one full buttload to have the national TV rights, but would they not stand to recoup more money, and not just them, but the league as well, by letting as many people as humanly possible watch those games, and in particular, see the advertisements that are played between whistles which are where they actually make their money? Why does limiting the number of viewers make any sense at all? Being in Ontario, I get blacked out from Flames games all the time, but, luckily for me, I get Game Centre with my internet subscription, so I can watch them, but they shockingly black out many of the commercials. I’m not complaining about the blacked out commercials, but I do find it baffling. If an advertiser isn’t willing to pay for the online airing, wouldn’t it make more sense to charge less for that ad time, and FILL it, rather than collect zero money and have dead air? The costs are fixed, you aren’t saving money by having dead air, just as an airline doesn’t save money by having empty seats on a plane. They are better off selling tickets at a discount to fill a plane than have empty seats.

    In the end, it seems that only the lawyers win, but isn’t that always the case?

  • Just Jess

    People are just lazy and impatient, they’ll pay for it rather than waiting. Libraries loan DVDs of previous seasons of these shows.

  • TheDudeAbides

    And yet they have the nerve to email my ISP about every single HBO show that I download. How am I supposed to please these people? I spend over half my life living in a hotel or a work camp, both of which provide HBO to me so in that sense I am a customer.
    However, it would be wasteful to subscribe to television at home because I’m not around enough to make use of it. I would happily pay for a standalone HBO service because one of the main reasons I can’t stand traditional TV is the advertisements, and HBO is one of few stations to not have external ads.
    They need to get with the times. People are busy these days, and bombarded with opportunities to do stuff. I can’t be bothered to be sitting around the house like a chump waiting for a show to air on TV, or screw around with trying to program my DVR constantly. I want to watch stuff on my own schedule, and I’ll happily pay for it if they give me the option.

  • wlym

    I’d be so happy to pay for HBO Now but there is no !&%$ way I’m going to let Bell gouge me again.

  • Pingback: 3 Ways Media Companies Can Attract Cord-Nevers – Technocompe()

  • trevmac789

    so what use your VPN to download the show from a torrent site then. Movie industry execs are morons who deserve to lose customers.

  • Good decision by hbo.

  • Pingback: 1-877-838-8777 | gas price|outlook - Tech Support()