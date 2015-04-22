HBO says it will terminate the HBO Now accounts of Canadians who use a DNS or VPN service to access the app

It’s not easy being a Canadian Game of Thrones fan.
Right now, the only way to legally watch the hit TV show online is through Bell-owned TMN Go (or its partners), which requires a monthly subscription to a cable or satellite provider like Bell, Shaw, Cogeco or Rogers.
HBO’s exclusivity with Bell is the main reason so many Canadians have turned to domain name system (DNS) and virtual private network (VPN) services in an attempt to access HBO Now, the over the top streaming service the company unveiled at Apple’s recent Apple Watch event.
Currently, Canadian consumers can access HBO Now by creating an American iTunes account to download the app. Once the app is installed on their iOS device or Apple TV, they can sign up for a 30 day trial account. A VPN or DNS geo-unblocking service is then required to mask one’s IP address while using the app. After the 30 day trial is done, an American credit card is also required to continue using the service.
It’s a lot of work, but then Canadians are used to jumping through such hoops to access American television content.
However, HBO appears intent on preventing Canadians from accessing its content in this way, even though many of them have already paid for the service.
In an email obtained by the Financial Post, HBO tells individuals that used a DNS or VPN service to create an HBO Now account that it will terminate their account without issuing a refund.
“It has come to our attention that you may have signed up for and viewed video content on the HBO NOW streaming service from outside of the authorized service area (the United States, including D.C. and certain US territories),” says the email the Financial Post obtained. “We would like to take this opportunity to remind you that the HBO NOW streaming service is only available to residents of the United States, for use within the United States. Any other access is prohibited by our Terms of Use.”
HBO will likely never come to Canada, since all licensing for its content goes through Bell, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
