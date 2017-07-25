Google Canada head leaves company to lead the Weather Channel

After leading the company’s Canadian outfit since 2014, Sam Sabastian, the now former head of operations at Google Canada, has left the company, Google parent company Alphabet announced on Tuesday.
During his time at Google Canada, Sabastian helped the company oversee the expansion of its operations in the Kitchener-Waterloo region. According to BNN, Sabastian left Google to join Pelmorex Corp, the owner of the Weather Network. In a statement issued by the latter company, Sabastian will become its president and CEO on September 5.
Meanwhile at Google Canada, Sabrina Geremia, a 10-year veteran with the company, will oversee day-to-day operations while Alphabet conducts a search for Sebastian’s replacement.
Via: BNN
