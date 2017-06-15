News
Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone is coming exclusively to Telus this summer

Jun 15, 2017

8:04 AM EDT

44 comments

Essential Phone

Android founder Andy Rubin is bringing his latest project to Canada with some help from Telus.

On Thursday, Rubin’s company Essential and Canada’s third largest carrier announced that they will bring the Essential Phone to Canada later this summer. Telus customers can pre-register to buy the device at telus.com/essential. No word yet on pricing, but the phone will be available unlocked and consumers will be able to purchase it outright. The phone will be available to pre-order at the end of July. The carrier also notes the device will be available both in-store and online.

“We selected Telus as our preferred carrier partner in Canada due to our strong alignment on the importance of continuous innovation and support for consumer choice,” said Andy Rubin, CEO of Essential. “We look forward to delighting Canadians with our premium crafted materials and powerful components.”

Essential-Phone

The Essential Phone features a 5.71-inch bezel-less “Full-Display” screen with 19:10 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1312 resolution. It will ship with a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Other noteworthy features include a case that made from titanium and ceramic, which Essential says leads to a more durable device.

Like the Huawei P10, the Essential Phone features a dual sensor rear-facing camera. It’s a 13-megapixel affair that makes use of both monochrome and RGB sensors. On the camera front, Essential plans to release a 4K 360-degree camera accessory that PH-1 users will be able to clip to the back of their phone.

Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for more news on the Essential Phone’s Canadian launch in the days and weeks to come.

Update: to clarify any confusion, while the Essential Phone will be exclusive to Telus, the carrier will not sell the phone locked (Telus had planned to sell the Essential Phone unlocked prior to today’s CRTC decision). In addition, Canadian consumers will be able to buy the device outright.

Source: Telus (1), (2)

Comments

  • Morgan Leigh

    Can non-Telus Canadians still buy the phone outright? I was really looking forward to getting one, but I’m not switching to Telus for it.

    • Jason

      It is an unlocked phone so you can buy it from Telus and use it anywhere. Telus may say they can only sell it on a plan but then you can just buy a 30 day plan

    • You can purchase the phone unlocked from Essential’s website

  • Bobylev The Blade

    i hope this doesn’t remain a Telus exclusive. Ocean coloured version is on my radar

    • Considering that the phone is a carrier exclusive in the US, I assume it will be the same in Canada. However, you can purchase the device unlocked from Essential’s website.

  • eszklar

    I suppose one could buy this phone from Essential directly after checking it out at a Telus store. I’m more interested in the final pricing for the OnePlus 5 though.

    • Bobylev The Blade

      What I’m most curious about is the software overlay and how quick updates will be with Essential. Everything else seems to be top notch. I question 1+ integrity as a company, they’re known to be dishonest and go back on their word.

    • Bobylev The Blade

      Also, if neither phone comes with water resistance – I’m out and will wait on Pixel 2 or Note 8.

    • eszklar

      I take your point with regards to say software updates on the OnePlus X and OnePlus Two (no Nougat upgrade). I’m a LineageOS fan/user on hardware so OnePlus is, for me, supported with LineageOS but I appreciate your concern about OPO.

  • Ben

    Have been a Nexus/Pixel user for the past 5-6 years (since Galaxy Nexus) but this thing, for some reason, is making me want to break tradition. I’m hoping too we can just pop in a Telus store and try it out/buy it outright from them without being a customer.
    My #1 concern is getting software updates as soon as possible so if Essential can deliver that ; I’m sold.

    • Bobylev The Blade

      No water-resistant, wireless charging or 3.5mm headphone jack on Essential. Kind of essential coming from my Note 5 as I have 2 out of 3 and water-resistant phones are almost a standard no days

    • Ben

      Water resistance and wireless charging are both “nice to have” but not essential (hehe) for me. I’ll admit the 3.5mm is still hard to swallow… They really should have included that, it’ll take a couple of years still before people stop using this, myself included.

    • Bobylev The Blade

      agreed on wireless charging, but water-resistant is a must have for me, especially a headphone jack

  • Jason

    For people looking to buy the phone just remember it is an unlocked phone so you can buy it from Telus and use it anywhere. Telus will say you can only buy it with a plan but then you can just buy a 30 day plan.

    • emote_control

      You don’t have any evidence that they’re going to leave it unlocked. They could absolutely demand that they be allowed to lock it and stuff it full of bloatware in exchange for distribution. Otherwise how are they going to make money on it?

    • SarfTheMagnifico

      Telus doesn’t put bloatware on their devices. Secondly, the CRTC just ruled devices can’t be locked as of December 1.

    • LeCanadianBacon

      And take a look at the Google Pixel, that device is unlocked on every carrier, regardless where you purchase it. The manufacturer can demand the carrier to keep their device unlocked. And most carriers don’t add bloatware to their phones anymore.

    • nekkidtruth

      Someone obviously didn’t bother to read the latest CRTC ruling 😉

    • emote_control

      Which was posted after this announcement.

    • nekkidtruth

      A whole whopping 2 hours after. The announcement however was a little before that. With plenty of sources. Regardless, there were multiple unlocked phones ring sold before all this. So…yeah. still a silly statement.

    • John Lofwire

      beside iphones all carrier pay the device easily half the MSRP.

      Rubin was clear thats the phone would be unlocked world wide and never locked and the OEM choose.

      Telus know they gonna make money on it so why not be the exclusive seller.

  • leDerp

    I buy Samsung S8 (first time Samsung user!!! well, since Galaxy Nexus). I keep using it. I wait to see what the other offerings are for the rest of the year. If i find something else i want during summer, (1+5, or this) i sell the S8 as they’re still worth a lot of money and get the new phone at a profit.

    Yay

  • emote_control

    So are they going to lock it and stuff it full of bloatware, or sell it as-is?

    • Tim

      Telus doesn’t stuff bloatware into their devices.

    • John Lofwire

      Yep they only put 2 app one for telus account and one for network stability ( so you can easily report problem )

    • As of December, carriers can not longer lock phones in Canada.

    • Pretty sure the founder of an OS wouldn’t like it if that happened, so probably no.

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    Have these people still not realized that exclusives are sales killers? this phone will be DOA because of this decision.

    • JTon

      Think of it as a business decision. Telus is paying, somehow, for the exclusivity; the amount and terms are undisclosed. Essential thinks its a better deal to take exclusivity + the probability of lower sales vs. non-exclusivity and the probability of higher sales. It’s Essentials first device, no one knows if it’s going to flop. Android phone space is incredibly competitive and arguably mature, so chances are it will flop. If they take the exclusivity deal upfront, they are guaranteed some cash to pay to keep the doors open.

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      I hear ya on that.

    • John Lofwire

      Telus probably will pay it half the price they will sell it.
      So they make a good profit and Rubin as well and everyone happy.

    • Omar

      With the erasure of unlocking fees, maybe not anymore.

    • John Lofwire

      the phone is already unlocked lol

      Rubin wont allow any of those phone to be locked.

  • Ryan

    Telus has terrible device choices

  • Garrett Cooper

    “We selected TELUS as our preferred carrier partner in Canada due to our strong alignment on the importance of continuous innovation and support for consumer choice,”
    AKA
    “We partnered with Telus because they were the only carrier to show interest.”

    All kidding aside, I hope this phone does well. I’m assuming stock Android, and this guy should know his stuff. I really think pricing will be key to the success of this one.

  • Garrett Cooper

    I thought part of the reason, outside of courage, Apple dumped the 3.5mm jack was for water proofing? The Essential doesn’t have either, seems odd.

  • Omar

    “We selected Telus as our preferred carrier partner in Canada due to our strong alignment on the importance of continuous innovation and support for consumer choice.”

    In other words, they were either the highest bidder or the only one interested.

  • lbwc

    That front facing camera is very distracting still. They needed to take that bottom bezel and shift it to the top of screen to hide the camera…and have the bottom be bezeless.

  • BetelgeuseOrion

    exclusively to telus? doesnt matter now, TELUS cant lock the phone HAAAAAA

    • Anonymous Anonymous

      yes it matters, no store is going to sell you a full price device without a contract

    • Charles Pauzé-Robert

      I’m a sells rep at Telus and I can tell you that any store can sell you a phone full price. You only have to find a rep that doesn’t care too much about his stats and you can get as many full priced phones as your wallet can buy!

    • John Lofwire

      Hey mr troll its stated in an update thats Telus already planed to sell it unlocked before CRTC new ruling.

      I saw Telus sold lots of device at full price Telus is not Bell or rogers…

  • XY

    Wondering if the price will be similar to Oneplus or Samsung.

  • Morgan Leigh

    Yay buying it outright! Hopefully they actually drop the Ocean Depths color this summer.