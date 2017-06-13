News
Quebecor sells seven spectrum licenses to Shaw Communications in $430 million deal

Jun 13, 2017

9:46 AM EDT

Quebecor is once again selling parts of its spectrum.

The Quebec-based media company announced the sale of seven spectrum licences to Alberta-based wireless provider Shaw, in a $430 million CAD deal.

Shaw is set to acquire three 700MHz licenses for Southern Ontario, as well as both provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. 700MHz is a high-quality wireless frequency that Rogers uses for LTE service.

Shaw is also set to acquire four 2500MHz licenses covering the “major urban centres” of Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

All seven licenses were held by Videotron — a Quebec-based wireless service provider with a network that also serves parts of New Brunswick and Eastern Ontario.

“We believe this incremental in our wireless business, particularly with the addition of the 700MHz spectrum, will materially improve our long-term wireless customer experience, and will further enable our ability to offer converged network solutions,” said Brad Shaw, CEO of Shaw Communications, in a media release.

Both Quebecor and Shaw have clarified that the deal is still subject to government approval, but Shaw expects the deal to close later this year, in Summer 2017.

At the same time, Shaw announced it had sold its cloud business ViaWest for $2.3 billion CAD and expects $900 million cash proceeds when all is settled, more than covering the cost of the spectrum purchase.

This is the second time Quebecor has sold off a portion of its spectrum. Last week, the company sold its Toronto AWS-1 spectrum to Rogers, in a $184 million deal.

According to a Quebecor media release, the most recent spectrum sale more favourably positions the company to pursue its expansion of its Videotron 4G network as well as the eventual rollout of a 5G network. The transaction also seems to spell the end for its national expansion ambitions.

MobileSyrup has reached out to both Quebecor and Shaw for comment, and this article will be updated to reflect the companys’ responses.

Source: Canada Newswire, Shaw

Comments

  • Techguru86

    Finally, this should greatly improve Freedom network and reliability, this is huge news for them and should greatly improve the services against the Big 3

    • will

      Just hope they can deploy that spectrum as soon as the deal is approved by the government

    • Techguru86

      It should be approved in no time, especially since they own nobody else and they badly needed the 700 and 2500 mhz, curious to see just how much better it will get. Big 3 won’t like this lol

    • will

      No they won’t…maybe in a year or so we will be able to get Quebec or Manitoba prices everywhere. It’s all on Shaw’s hand for that to happen.

    • Techguru86

      It’s needed now , they will deploy it as fast as possible, it will mean less building tower infrastructure too.

    • Brandon Arneson

      That’s true.

    • somebody else

      I could see robellus getting their paid trolls to fake even more “bad customer service” posts on forums, facebook (posts on pages and accounts), on twitter, blah blah blah. But nothing compares to real customer experiences. That’s the one thing no troll (or paid shill) can back up or prove, because they never were a customer to begin with.

  • Brandon Arneson

    I’m so happy about this news! Its great for me and the million other customers with freedom mobile. I’m still looking forward to WiFi calls texts and MMS coming to my lte ready Samsung Galaxy A5. I already have access to their LTE in Edmonton Alberta and I look forward to having LTE in the 6 surrounding cities they cover outside of Edmonton. I’m also on the Everywhere 59 plan with free Canada and USA roaming outside their coverage areas so I’m all set. I can’t wait til this spectrum is put into place.

    • Todd Moore

      Freedom around Edmonton is great

    • Brandon Arneson

      Even in the 6 surrounding cities they cover outside of Edmonton is great as well and I’m on their lte ready Everywhere 59 plan with free Canada and USA roaming so I’m covered everywhere in Canada and the USA outside their coverage areas.

    • Brandon Arneson

      Yes they are

  • Rgo

    Would be nice to see Shaw and Videotron divide and concur like telus and bell to build out a national network.

    • will

      Thing is…. Videotron is ways ahead of freedom. Maybe in a couple of years if freedom can catch up on coverage and density. Also, Videotron has an agreement with Rogers, if they team up with freedom that deal will probably be canceled.

    • Techguru86

      Freedom has LTE agreements with Bell and roaming agreement with Rogers.

    • specialk2000

      LTE roaming agreements with both companies, no network/spectrum sharing agreements though.

    • Brandon Arneson

      Freedom only has LTE roaming on rogers in Alberta then 3G roaming on telus. For Ontario their LTE roaming is Rogers and bell. You can’t connect to bell in western Canada I’ve already tried you can only use telus which is better than Rogers because there are a ton of areas that Rogers doesn’t exist in alberta so at least I’ll have rogers 2G, 3G& LTE in some places then telus 3G in other places then AT&T for the free Canada and USA roaming I have on my Everywhere59 plan.

  • Rimtu Kahn

    It doesn’t make sense to me, because Shaw earlier sold spectrum that they owned to Rogers, and now they are buying spectrum from videotron.

    • will

      Different spectrum in different locations

    • Techguru86

      700 MHz is extremely valuable and is much needed against building penetration. This is what they needed and adding 2500 mhz .

    • Roger_Smith

      Shaw couldn’t make up its mind. They were in wireless (2008 auction), then they were out (sold spectrum to Rogers & Wind, now they are in again (purchased Wind).

  • will

    Now they need to sell all phones with band 4/7/13/66
    Not all of the new ones are. The ZTE and the LG V10 do the have band 13.

    • Techguru86

      doubt it will happen

    • David

      Upper, mid and lower band holdings is the ideal portfolio. But it’s an odd mix. You’re right about bands 4, 13 and 66 but I think 2500 is BRS band 41?

    • Roger_Smith

      It’s just B7, B13 & B66. B4 is a subset of B66.

      BRS (2500) is B7, MBS (Upper 700) is B13 ,& 2100 & 21555 (AWS-1 & AWS-3) are B66. I belive BRS TDD is B41.

    • Brandon Arneson

      My LTE ready Galaxy A5 supports a lot of LTE bands which are bands 1,2,3,4,5,7,12,13,17,20,29& band 66 which is what freedom mobile uses currently for their LTE

  • sk1d

    Curious if Shaw has any spectrum in Manitoba. I know Wind didn’t buy any because of MTS, but with MTS gone now, we could use a 4th competitor. I think we’re the only province without a 4th now.

    • specialk2000

      They did, they sold it a while back, same with Saskatchewan.

    • Hello Moto ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

      There isn’t enough spectrum to start a new competitor in Manitoba or Saskatchewan. The next auction is a couple years away, and after that, who knows?

  • Smart move on Shaw’s part, as it will make LTE more available to more phones, especially those that are not available to be bought at Freedom Mobile, like the Google pixel Google pixel XL, and the Google pixel XL 2 in the Google pixel 2 which are coming up in the fall. With better service more people switch to Freedom. And who knows, maybe Freedom might become Canada’s T-Mobile. Freedom Canada’s UnCarrier?

    • David

      The US wireless market is hyper competitive right now (like the days of Public and Mobilicity – a race to the bottom). T-mobile is aggressive and has been setting significant trends the others have followed.

      Shaw has explicitly said they are looking to moderate the market. And they will. But we won’t see an UnCarrier in Canada. Lower, rational pricing inline with the G7 is what I would like to see.

    • Hello Moto ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

      Is that you, pjw918?

    • David

      Nope. I’m David, another anonymous cyber phone nerd.

    • somebody else

      I think the 700 and 2500 MHZ spectrum is going to be used to help aid the 3G network in terms of voice calls and data usage/bandwidth. In areas very affected by congestion (which some claim doesn’t exist) the spectrum will definitely help a big deal.

  • xtess3ractx

    This is good for Shaw. Right now they are being pinched by telus and bell in the West via land line, and all the big 3 in wireless. I’d like to see Shaw and Rogers enter network sharing agreement a là telus/bell

  • somebody else

    I won’t expect the spectrum to be used only for LTE, because the existing 3g network definitely needs the spectrum especially for voice calls and data bandwidth. You know, people make allot of calls, and use more data than on robellus.

