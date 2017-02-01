Telus pushes back CDMA network shutdown to May 31st, 2017

Last month, Telus informed subscribers that it would shut down its legacy CDMA network on January 31st.
At the time, the carrier said its reason for shuttering the network was because “of the limited availability of the CDMA equipment required to maintain it,” adding that it had mostly replaced CDMA with “newer, faster and more reliable wireless networks (HSPA, LTE and 4G LTE).”
According to an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup, Telus has moved to delay the shutdown of its CDMA network to May 31st, 2017. “While we are seeing a great number of customer migrations, this deferral will allow us to migrate many more for them to benefit from the HSPA network,” says the note to employees.
The document doesn’t state how many of the carrier’s customers still have an active CDMA account, but it must be enough for the Telus to push the date back five months.
“This will give them [customers] more time, especially those out of country, to migrate and avoid leaving them without services or to lose their balance during the cold winter months.”
