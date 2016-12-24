Here are Microsoft’s Boxing Day deals

Following the lead of other major retailers, Microsoft today announced its lineup of Boxing Deals.

Available via microsoftstore.ca, notable deals include $300 off select Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book devices, up to $45 off of select Xbox One games and $70 off the 1TB Xbox One S game console.

There also a number of mobile-related deals, including $80 off an unlocked Lumia 550 smartphone and $130 off the HP Elite x3 productivity bundle.

The sale ends on January 3rd. All orders include free shipping and returns.

See the full list of deals by visiting the source link below.