Amazon opens data centres in Montreal to take advantage of the province’s economical hydro costs

amazonecho

Jessica Vomiero

December 20, 2016 8:47pm

Fearing the high costs of hydro in Ontario, one of the world’s largest tech companies is fleeing to Quebec.

Amazon recently revealed that it has created two data centres just outside Montreal in order to offer internet services to its “Canada region.” Amazon announced the launch of these centres earlier in December, though Ontario’s provincial regulators are reeling at the tech giant’s reasoning.

MobileSyrup previously reported that Amazon would launch two new data centres in Montreal, though there was no reason as to why the computer made the decision at the time. It seems Ontario’s high hydro-electricity costs are the reason for Amazon leaving the province.

In addition to Canada, Amazon is running data centres for its clients in 15 other locations around the world. Teresa Carlson, vice-president of public sector with Amazon Web Services, told the National Post that Amazon primarily chose Quebec because of its economical hydro-electricity costs.

Amazon reportedly conducted a thorough review of its options in Canada, specifically Ontario, which included the cost of hydro-electricity.

In 2013, Quebec welcomed the launch of a data centre from the French cloud computing giant OVH. OVH went on to set up its North American research and development labs in the province in 2016. In addition, IBM, Bell Canada and Cogeco Data Services have also opened data centres in the province.

This revelation comes at a time when the Ontario Liberal Party is feeling the backlash from an unpopular energy policy that’s seen provincial hydro-electricity costs skyrocket over the past few years.

This past November, Ontario Premiere Kathleen Wynne admitted at a press conference that the increasing energy costs across the province were her “mistake” and pledged to address the problem in 2017.

However, the announcement of Amazon’s Montreal data centres spiked the attention Ontario’s Progressive Conservative party leader Patrick Brown, who claimed that Ontario’s rising hydro-electricity prices are making it less competitive for investments from large businesses, in particular the world’s tech giants.

Amazon web services is currently the largest provider of cloud computing services in the world, accounting for 30 percent of the global market.

This quarter, Amazon Web Services completed $3.23 billion USD in sales, which totals a 55 percent increase from the $2.1 billion USD is made last quarter.

SourceNational Post
  • LeMuffin

    Amazon did not “leave” Ontario. This is the first AWS region in Canada.

    • Glen G

      Now I feel better. They’re not leaving Ontario, they’re just not coming here. Excellent. Saves on all those moving costs

    • fred

      Exactly why does this article assume they should go to Ontario?

    • Lulzon

      Because it says right in the article that Amazon was specifically targeting Ontario to open its new data center?

    • fred

      No, it says Amazon was evaluating its options in Canada, which obviously includes Ontario.

      “Amazon reportedly conducted a thorough review of its options in
      Canada, specifically Ontario, which included the cost of
      hydro-electricity.”

    • Lulzon

      First paragraph is oddly worded when using the word “fleeing”, but the article does mention that Ontario was the forerunner of Amazon’s assessment for locating a new AWS data center, but the hydro processes left them “fleeing” to anothe province.

  • Jon Duke

    Haha, wait until they do their taxes at the end of the year and realize Quebec is the most taxes province in Canada.

    • fred

      Because you think they are going to pay taxes anywhere in Canada?
      They will write their revenues as coming from Luxembourg or Bermuda.
      They are only making their data center in Quebec.

    • Jon Duke

      Maybe, but just buying a property in Quebec means you have to pay a “welcome” tax so even if they won’t pay as much as others, our superb government will find a way. Steaks don’t pay themselves.

    • fred

      welcome tax is part of the municipal tax and has nothing to do with provincial government

    • Jon Duke

      I know that. I was just stating there are taxes that will apply regardless if they make revenues or not. You in a challenging mode today? Who sh!t in your corn flakes this morning?

    • fred

      municipal taxes they will end up paying are peanuts for Amazon
      electricity cost is a much more important factor

    • Jon Duke

      That’s fair. In the end, they’ll end up paying taxes anyways. I have no doubt they calculated their move, but businesses outside of Quebec tend to underestimate a lot of stuff when they come here.

    • fred

      Corporate taxes in Quebec are pretty average.
      It’s personal taxes that are high, mostly for the wealthy.

    • Jon Duke

      I’m just gonna go ahead and tell you you are amazing and you are right and I was so wrong. I have a guy like you in my office. Always has to be right no matter what anyone says. Since I deal with him, I know you won’t stop replying to me until I say you are right so you are. Bravo. Take a sticker.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Tells you how bad the business environment is in Ontario.

  • Smitty

    Data centres use a TON of electricity, about 3% of all electricity consumed worldwide. The cost of electricity would be, by far, the biggest factor in deciding where to put a data centre.

    Strange to say they are “fleeing to Quebec” and “leaving the province” when they weren’t in Ontario in the first place.

    • fred

      Also the weather means they get free A/C for most of the year.
      I’m surprised they still make many data centers in hot climates.

  • Dylan Neild

    Oh MobileSyrup… you do realize that by reprinting this NP story you’ve just unwittingly (or perhaps wittingly) taken part in the Progressive Conservative election campaign? This is the 2nd or 3rd story this week about the horrors of Ontario Hydro costs, all of which directly quote an angry Patrick Brown on the issue.

    As others have pointed out, Amazon never left Ontario. It was never promised to be here. It was never ours to lose.

    This is propaganda, pure and simple.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Nope, it’s the reality of the job killing wasteland your Liberals have created in Ontario.

    • Dylan Neild

      One of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada with a drop in unemployment in the most recent statistics release.

      Largest GDP in Canada (by nearly double the next province), with an increase in most recent statistics release.

      But it’s nice you’re repeating unsupportable party lines on the Internet for some reason. Good for you.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Yep and those record low approval ratings for Wynne just the icing on the cake.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Big numbers? How about that sweet $320 bln in debt you libs have run up. That’s quite an accomplishment.

  • fred

    the article says exactly the opposite: hydro Quebec refused to give them a discount.

    Also the article basically says Quebec is stupid for not giving more subsidy to these data centers. Given that they do not create jobs or tax revenues, I disagree.