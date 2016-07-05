Virgin Mobile just launched home internet plans [Update]

Rose Behar July 5, 2016 6:14pm

Virgin Mobile is about to join major competitor Fido in offering home internet to the masses.

Beginning today, Virgin is advertising an exclusive pre-sale of two new internet plans to wireless customers who have been with the company for at least six months. The company’s site touts that the new plans will have no installation fees, long-term contracts or hidden fees.

The lower-tier plan costs $50 and will provide customers with download speeds of 25Mbps and upload speeds of up to 10Mbps. It’s capped at 300GB of usage, with additional data at $1 per GB. Virgin’s other offering costs $65 and provides the same speeds paired with unlimited usage.

The usage limits and pricing of these plans match Fido’s rates for its eligible wireless customers, though Fido offers 30Mbps download speed and 5Mbps upload speed.

Only Fido customers with postpaid accounts have access to the $50 and $65 pricing, however. Subscribers who are, for example, on another customer’s account or on prepaid, can purchase internet for $10 more per month for each plan.

Virgin’s plans will also open up in availability, likely with the same sort of system, but representatives estimate it will be a few months before that happens.

Those interested in the plans can check availability on the company’s website.

Update July 6, 2016: Virgin Mobile has told MobileSyrup that “Home Internet by Virgin Mobile is fibre-powered and currently available to existing eligible Virgin Mobile Members within the network footprint.” The company further specified that it was available in the fibre network footprint in Ontario only.