Virgin Mobile just launched home internet plans [Update]

virginwm

Rose Behar

July 5, 2016 6:14pm

Virgin Mobile is about to join major competitor Fido in offering home internet to the masses.

Beginning today, Virgin is advertising an exclusive pre-sale of two new internet plans to wireless customers who have been with the company for at least six months. The company’s site touts that the new plans will have no installation fees, long-term contracts or hidden fees.

Screen Shot 2016-07-05 at 5.29.04 PM

The lower-tier plan costs $50 and will provide customers with download speeds of 25Mbps and upload speeds of up to 10Mbps. It’s capped at 300GB of usage, with additional data at $1 per GB. Virgin’s other offering costs $65 and provides the same speeds paired with unlimited usage.

The usage limits and pricing of these plans match Fido’s rates for its eligible wireless customers, though Fido offers 30Mbps download speed and 5Mbps upload speed.

Only Fido customers with postpaid accounts have access to the $50 and $65 pricing, however. Subscribers who are, for example, on another customer’s account or on prepaid, can purchase internet for $10 more per month for each plan.

Virgin’s plans will also open up in availability, likely with the same sort of system, but representatives estimate it will be a few months before that happens.

Those interested in the plans can check availability on the company’s website.

Update July 6, 2016: Virgin Mobile has told MobileSyrup that “Home Internet by Virgin Mobile is fibre-powered and currently available to existing eligible Virgin Mobile Members within the network footprint.” The company further specified that it was available in the fibre network footprint in Ontario only.

SourceVirgin Mobile

  • Zee

    I checked availability for addresses in Downtown Vancouver, North Burnaby and Richmond-Steveson, BC and the service isnt available in any of these areas. :/

    • I think it might be only for those in Bell DSL/VDSL footprint.

  • Greg Stewart

    Not available at the addresses I checked for Victoria, BC or Edmonton, AB.

    I’m guessing Canada = Ontario.

    • Likely Ontario & East (where BELL internet is currently available).

  • Blinkie

    “Up to 25mbps”….
    That means you’ll see 25mbps when lighting strikes

    • LeMuffin

      I have no love for Bell, but Vdsl EASILY reaches 25 Mbps.

    • Since it’s through the phone line (VDSL “Bell Fibe”), the connection is pretty consistent and reaches max speed limits without issues.

  • Ben

    No love for Montreal and surroundings. Assuming this is ON only?

    • iTeodoro

      Montreal is not open minded…when it comes to sharing their networks with other provinces…so I would think that your Videotron network would have that feature. Sorry.

  • Humberto Giambrone

    It’s showing available at my address (Toronto-Eglinton/Keele).

  • 魔鬼

    so this is only for Ontario?

    • Zee

      Apparently, it is just Ontario for now.

  • Sky

    Now if only they’d offer that for my mobile phone…switch in a heartbeat!

    • dc2000

      $50 for 300GB? heck yeah! I’d pay $75 for unl cnd wide calling and 300GB of usage.. I’d probably use max 50 even if I tried, but it’s still neat.

    • Wilbour

      Any chance you are mistaking this deal for home internet with your cell plan? This plan is for wired home use using the bell lines.

    • dc2000

      Read the commend above mine and then understand. Yes this is for home internet but it’s NOT using bell lines. It’s wireless internet, just like fido offers. Please read before making yourself look stupid.

    • Wilbour

      Well gawwwly. shoot you’re right. I am stupid. Thanks for pointing that out! All Hail dc2000!

  • TomsDisqusted

    They sure do love that fake competition don’t they.

    It suprises me to find that most poeple really do think that these sub-brands are different companies.

  • malingerer

    not LTE, uses Fibe. So, just where Fibe is located or rolled out. Not in Western Canada anytime soon.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    Not a bad deal – Available but I would have to switch to carriers. Not sure I want to do that as Rogers gives me home phone for $10.

  • James Arket

    LOL your ball gag is impressive.

  • Nino Bonifacio

    It’s a sweet deal, but not available in my area.

  • arahman21

    So pretty much just Bell selling a rebranded 25/10 plan. Wonder what’s these about.

  • Sss

    Don’t waste your time horrible customer service

  • Santhosh Korambil

    On the phone with the customer service for the past 35 minutes, just to understand my usage ! How bad can a customer service be? Customers are charged one month in advance – still called “postpaid”, billing cycle is different from usage cycle. Usage cannot be checked online on your account page, nor on the modem – the only way is to call the customer care and wait for 10 minutes before they calculate it and provide it to you.

    “Sir”… how long will it take you to build a web page which can pull data from your billing system and display it?