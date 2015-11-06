Huawei and Telus partner to develop 5G ‘Living Lab’ in downtown Vancouver

Huawei, one the largest Android smartphone manufacturers, today announced plans to establish a “5G Living Lab” in partnership with Telus. The new initiative will test various types of technology designed to provide fibre-wireless internet speeds in downtown Vancouver.
The agreement follows Telus’ recently announced $1-billion investment in expanding fibre optic technology’s availability in Vancouver, a relatively new form of internet connection designed to provide subscribers with extremely fast internet connections.
“Telus is recognized globally as one of the world’s most advanced telecommunications operators,” said Ken Hu, co-CEO of Huawei, in a statement to MobileSyrup.
“The opportunity to partner with Telus to deploy innovative new technologies is critical to our global 5G research and development process and positions Telus on the leading edge of next-generation telecommunications technology deployment.”
British Columbia Premier, Christy Clark, echoed Hu’s positive sentiments about the partnership, emphasizing the agreement will help move forward Vancouver’s plan to become one of the worlds’ greenest municipalities by the year 2020 through “smart city” internet-enabled technology.
“There is a natural partnership between British Columbia and Shenzhen,” said Clark in a statement.
“We both host thriving tech and communications sectors, and are fortunate to work with companies like Huawei and Telus on investments to expand and upgrade ICT infrastructure with the latest technology.”
This isn’t the first time Huawei and Telus have worked together either. Back in 2012 the two company’s forged an agreement that had Huawei-manufactured components installed on Telus’ wireless network.
Related reading: Nexus 6P review: The best of Android, and the best Android
Source: Canada Newswire
Comments
Pingback: Huawei and Telus deploy successful 5G pilot based on emerging global standards | Daily Update()