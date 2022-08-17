WhatsApp now uses native technology for Windows app users

WhatsApp has launched a revamped version of its app for Windows, using the company’s native technology.

The changes have resulted in the app being more reliable and faster. Messages can also be sent when a user has their phone offline.

As reported by 9to5Mac, a similar update will follow for Mac users. WhatsApp released a public beta for Mac last month, utilizing ‘Catalyst,’ a tool for porting iOS apps to macOS.

Similar to its Windows counterpart, the macOS app will also be faster and work even when the user’s phone is offline.

Windows users can download the desktop app here. More information on how to download the Mac beta is available on WhatsApp’s website.

Source: WhatsApp Via: 9to5Mac